Wheat: Up, Down And All Around

For those investors with the stomach for it, the WEAT ETF provides direct, unleveraged price exposure to the price of wheat without a futures trading account.

Wheat appears to be forming a symmetrical pattern that might launch higher, but investors should be ready for unexpected drops in price.

Introduction

The price of wheat always trades with high volatility, and that volatility spiked in the wake of the tariff wars between the U.S. and China. The stronger U.S. dollar has also put downward pressure on wheat and other commodities priced in dollars.

Wheat is more volatile than corn or soybeans; yesterday's at-the-money implied volatility for wheat was near 31%, while the implied volatility for corn and soybeans was only 21%. The grain markets can provide a wild ride for investors who aren't accustomed to this kind of volatility (the S&P implied volatility is only 9% at the moment). Be forewarned: the volatility of wheat and other grains will easily throw you off of your horse!

For those with the stomach for it, the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat futures without the need for a futures account. The WEAT ETF holds three wheat futures contracts, and periodically rolls them by selling the current holdings and buying other futures contracts. Here are the most recent holdings.

At a value near $5.00 per bushel, each futures contract (which contains 5,000 bushels) represents $25,000 of notional value. Many retail investors will not want to allocate that much value to a position in WEAT. For these investors, and also for those without access to a futures trading account, an investment in WEAT might provide commodity exposure that is not correlated to the S&P Index.

We consider the WEAT and other Teucrium ETFs to be superior products for retail investors than some of the other exchange-traded note products that are available for the grain markets.

December Wheat Futures

One of the primary components of the wheat ETF is the December futures contract, which is currently the second most actively traded contract. The value of WEAT tends to closely track the value of the most active futures contracts.

December wheat has traded up, and down and all around for the last six months. At the moment, December wheat appears to be forming a symmetrical pattern that could launch higher in the days and weeks ahead. On the other hand, the price of wheat seems to specialize in moving where investors don't expect it to move. Tread carefully with this one!

OPEX Price Magnets

We study the options markets to evaluate where large traders can maximize profits on or before the option expiration date. Since June 2017 and among ten different commodities, we have seen mean reversion between the futures price and the Op-ex Price Magnet about 75% of the time.

The upcoming option expiration for wheat is July 27th, and the options market is suggesting that the value of sheat is in balance with the levels where the options market has zero delta and gamma. If you are interested to learn more about this "Price Magnet" indicator, please click this link.

Source: Viking Analytics

All charts above were taken from Thinkorswim unless otherwise indicated, and all tables were created by Viking Analytics unless otherwise indicated.

