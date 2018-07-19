Aimmune: Societal Benefits

The societal benefits of a treatment for this life-threatening allergy promise a quick patient ramp with analysts targeting over $300 million in 2020 revenues.

Anybody with kids know that peanut allergies are not only life-threatening to people with the immune deficiency but also a societal impact causing all parents to watch what food they send to school. Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) offers a possible solution that might help solve food allergies that will benefit society in general and help save lives.

The recent stock dip from $42 provides the opportunity to own this small biotech.

Image Source: Aimmune Therapeutics website

Large Market

Food allergies in general and peanut allergies specifically place impacted people in harm's way from unintentional moves by others. Peanuts are a healthy snack and the removal of such items from airplanes and schools is something that impacts society while most medical conditions are typically limited to impacting the patient only. In fact, Southwest Airlines (LUV) just announced plans to quit servicing peanuts on flights beginning August 1.

For this reason, society is likely to support any FDA approved treatments via reimbursement programs and even government programs. One can even envision a scenario where schools require patients with food allergies to obtain treatment prior to attending school.

The market opportunity is projected to reach a sizable 6.4 million people in 2020 with peanut allergies needing treatments. Even the U.S. key age group of 4 to 17 years old will have an estimated market size of 1.7 million growing to 2.0 million in the next decade.

Source: Aimmune Therapeutics investor presentation

The opportunity goes far beyond peanuts with egg, walnut, and other mild allergies impacting a large population that combined with peanuts will easily top 10 million people in the near future. Neither though compares to the opportunity of peanut allergies, so one has to wonder if the other drugs beyond AR101 offer the market size to pursue in earnest.

Aimmune plans to continue pursuing AR201 for egg allergies and AR301 for walnut allergies. Both are expected to start Phase 2 trials next year.

Aimmune has a novel concept of a therapy that gradually increases the body's ability to tolerate larger amounts of allergenic food portions without mounting an allergic reaction. Basically, via monitored dosing regimen with an allergist, the patients would slowly become exposed to the food allergy causing the adverse reactions.

The small biotech has a plan of ~12 visits twice a month over 6 months plus ongoing maintenance to essentially protect the patient from the allergy. In the recently released Phase 3 Palisade results for AR101, approximately 85% of responders across all age groups show an ability to tolerate up to 600 mg of peanut protein.

Source: Aimmune Therapeutics investor presentation

What To Watch Out For

At this point, the biggest issue isn't FDA approval of AR101, but rather the costs of implementing a sales network. The company forecasts needing a sales force of only 100 which in theory would help hold costs down.

Aimmune Therapeutics recently raised $190 million where 6.325 million shares were sold at $32 per share. The company ended March with $332 million in cash.

The company has about 56.6 million shares outstanding and suggests needing more cash to fund operations. At the basic $2.75 loss per share for the rest of 2018 and a similar loss in 2019, analysts are forecasting what amounts to a $310 million loss over the next 7 quarters.

In Q1, Aimmune only burned about $40 million in operations with the rest due mostly to stock-based compensation. A similar burn rate would only spend $280 million in cash by the end of 2019. Either way, the cash balances would approach low levels as the therapy is launched possibly at the end of next year.

The small biotech clearly has a need to raise cash that would easily occur on the FDA-approval of a peanut allergy therapy and proposed U.S. launch in 2019. The company has worldwide rights to AR101, so the potential does exist for a deal with 15% owner Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGF).

In the U.S., AR101 has FDA Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designation for the 4-17 age group. The recent PALISADE Phase 3 trial enrolled patients in with ages from 4-55, but 90% of the patients were under 4-17. The market opportunity for the U.S. kid and teen population easily tops $1.0 billion. The company plans to sell the therapy for $5,000 with an annual maintenance cost of a similar amount with a target population of 1.7 million kids by 2020.

The total market opportunity in the U.S. and Europe is 4x this initial target group in the U.S. only. The stock is only worth $1.7 billion now despite this massive opportunity in breakthrough therapy.

The ability to sell the therapy via allergist with a reasonably small sales force appears above average. Analysts are already forecasting sales topping $300 million in 2020. The stock could trade at multiples of the current price on the target market opportunity of over 7.3 million patients once including the total U.S. and European populations affected by peanut allergies. The addition of walnut and milk allergies further grows the target addressable market opportunity for food allergies towards 10 million patients.

The risk exists in the execution and that appears the biggest concern short term if Aimmune decides to go it alone. The addition of Jayson Dallas as the new CEO adds some complexity into the equation. The small biotech has to hit the ground running next year assuming FDA approval to prevent significant cash burn from requiring a massive amount of additional funding.

Ultimately though, a solution to peanut allergies from another biotech is probably the biggest risk. Rival DBV Technologies (DBVT) recently failed to meet sufficient efficacy in a pivotal study. Another solution that goes beyond just desensitizing patients to peanut proteins that allows for more than just small exposures to the allergen would provide a meaningful improvement to the Aimmune treatment. One might imagine an actual treatment that allows patients to eventually eat peanuts as the ultimate solution, but those days appear far in the distant future, if ever.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Aimmune is a de-risked biotech trading over 30% off the highs. The life-threatening nature of peanut allergies and the well-documented impact on society such as Southwest Airlines pulling peanuts from flights should ensure that patients quickly seek the AR101 treatment without a big sales forecast requirement.

The combination sets Aimmune up for an easy drug launch without the normal high costs and risks. Use any weakness to own this small biotech though any investment in this sector requires adequate diversification to account for the surprise negative outcomes that pop up from time to time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AIMT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.