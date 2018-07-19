Tesla's Semi Might Not Burn Gasoline, But It'll Burn Up Tesla's Cash

Should Tesla hold onto its promise to add solar to these stations, that will cost the company $18 billion per 10% of the market taken. This will accelerate Tesla's cash crunch.

Even if Tesla manages to capture just 10% of the semi truck market, that will cost the company $0.5 billion in lost earnings annually.

I anticipate that Tesla's customers will be interested in buying the Tesla Semi given a payback period of <5 years at current diesel prices.

Figuring out Tesla's (TSLA) profitability is always an exercise in uncertainty. Tesla has revolutionized the electric car market like no company before it. Now, the company has decided it's going to build the Tesla Semi. According to Tesla's website, the Tesla Semi will be released in 2019. Given that class 8 (maximum load weight >33 thousand pounds) semi truck sales amount $30 billion annually, this is a hypothetically amazing opportunity.

I believe that Tesla attempting to sell such a vehicle would cost the company significant amounts of cash annually with no potential for profit. As we will see throughout this article, should the company meet its battery cost goals, the company should break even on building the truck. However, even then, the company will lose thousands per year per truck on electricity expenses. Due to the negative potential of this product, I do not recommend investing in Tesla.

1. Elon Musk's Semi Claims

Elon Musk has several claims about the capabilities of the Tesla Semi. On Tesla's web page for the Tesla Semi, the main ones are a 500 mile range version for $180,000, a 0-60 mph time of 20 seconds under full load, and an energy consumption of <2 kWh per mile. Another important claim made, but not seen on the website, is that there will be so-called "mega chargers" for these Tesla's where electricity can be purchased for $0.07/Kwh.

These are all simple publicly-made claims. How well they work out is up for debate. However, given that Tesla is dealing with major corporations, some of which have already placed orders for the Tesla Semi, the company will likely face lawsuits if it does not hold up to these claims. As a result, a fundamental premise of this article will be that Tesla meets these claims.

2. Customer Running Cost Analysis

The first question to answer in terms of the Tesla Semi is: Will Tesla sell these trucks? Here, we look at the profitability of these trucks from the customer's point of view.

One relevant detail to this section is that the average class 8 semi truck costs roughly $125,000. That means a company buying the Tesla Semi will have to make back $55,000 per truck over its lifespan.

Several things affect the maintenance expenses of class 8 semi trucks. According to the Biz Journal, maintenance expenses average $20,600 annually. The average class 8 truck also travels 68,000 miles annually meaning that maintenance comes out to $0.30/mile. Should Tesla be able to cut this out for customers, that could help a ton.

However, I feel this is unlikely to happen.

As we can see, an unfortunate side-effect to lithium ion batteries is that they have a limited lifespan. Currently, Tesla is aiming for battery manufacturing costs of $100/kWh, which Elon Musk believes can be reached this year. Just in time for a vehicle due to be released in 2019. As we saw above, the truck will have a 500 mile range with electricity consumption of <2 Kwh/mile.

That means the truck will need a 1 Mwh (mega-watt hour) battery. Assuming Tesla achieves its goals, that battery will cost $100,000. While daily commuting Model S users might be okay with a shortened battery lifespan, that 500 mile range is essential to running a trucking operation. This could mean an enormous maintenance expense.

Looking at the graph above, we can see that the Model S battery capacity levels out to dropping by 4%/68,000 miles traveled minus the initial big drop. Given that the Tesla Semi will use the same battery type as the Model S, we will assume this holds. That means $4,000/year in annual maintenance expenses for the battery alone. On top of this, other maintenance expenses such as tires, lube, etc. don't go away.

There's one other important thing to take into account. The 85 Kwh Model S battery weighs 1,200 pounds. That means a 1 Mwh battery will weigh 14,000 pounds. A semi truck engine weighs roughly 3000 pounds, with the max cargo of a truck being 45,000 pounds. Given that the batteries will add 10,000 pounds of weight, that means 5 Tesla Semis will be needed for 4 diesel trucks.

Now, let's look at the breakeven electricity prices required for customers.

Diesel Price Assumed Diesel MPG Breakeven Electricity Required (2 kWh/Mile) Adjustment - 5 Tesla Semi for 4 Ordinary Trucks $3.24 (current U.S. average) 6 mpg (average diesel class 8) $0.27 $0.22 $2.50 6 mpg $0.21 $0.17 $3.00 6 mpg $0.25 $0.20 $3.50 6 mpg $0.29 $0.23 $4.00 6 mpg $0.33 $0.26 $4.50 6 mpg $0.38 $0.30

As we can see, even in the worst case scenario, the breakeven cost will be $0.17/Kwh, well above the $0.07/Kwh Elon Musk has promised to sell electricity for. One other thing to take into account is that there is currently research being done into new fuel-efficient semi trucks that should reach an MPG of more than 10.

Taking those new trucks into account, the worst case break even cost will go down to $0.10/Kwh, still above the $0.07/Kwh Elon Musk has promised to sell electricity for. The average age of class 8 semi trucks is almost 7 years, so assuming a stable market, that means a 14-year lifespan. Over this time period, the trucks should travel roughly 1 million miles.

Truck Distance Traveled Until Break Even Breakeven Cost Per Kwh Time Until Breakeven ($55,000 saved) 1,830,000 miles $0.10 (bottom-end) 26.9 years 690,000 miles $0.15 10.1 years 420,000 miles $0.20 6.2 years 305,000 miles $0.25 4.5 years 250,000 miles $0.30 3.7 years

*Semi trucks get passed around from owner to owner a lot. Assuming unchanging sales, if the average truck has been on the road for 7 years, a truck's lifespan will be ~14 years.

As we can see, at least until the new super-efficient trucks come out, Tesla's Semi will have a payback time for manufacturers well below the average age of trucks on the road. Assuming the Tesla manages to find a way to save companies cash on maintenance expenses, that could mean an even lower payback period for companies.

Overall, we can conclude that manufacturers have a good reason to order these trucks, assuming Tesla maintains its promises.

Another final thing to take into account is that one big thing Tesla has been working on is autopilot software. The average salary for a truck driver is $40,000 annually. Should Tesla be able to remove the need for drivers, these trucks obviously change greatly in their value profile. However, given that self-driving trucks are far away, that is something to account for in the future.

3. Tesla Semi Manufacturing Costs

Now that we've determined that Tesla will be selling trucks, let's continue by discussing Tesla's Semi manufacturing costs. The cost will come from two main aspects, the battery pack, and the remainder of the truck. We've discussed above that the battery pack will cost $100,000. This number could be higher, GM (NYSE:GM) is currently paying $145 per kWh for battery packs.

Volvo (OTCPK:VOLAF) is currently one of the largest manufacturers of semi-trucks used in the United States. Late last year, the company jumped on the news it had achieved margins close to 10% on its trucks. With the size of its business, almost a quarter million trucks sold annually, we can assume that Volvo has reached economies of scale that Tesla can only hope to match in terms of manufacturing and building these trucks.

On top of that, we can see that based on engine prices, a semi-truck engine costs roughly $30,000-40,000 to manufacture. Volvo's margin means the company's costs are $113,000 for every truck it sells for $125,000. Comparing this $30,000-40,000 to $100,000 for a battery pack, not even counting motors, that means Tesla's Semi will cost $60,000-70,000 more than a Volvo.

Adding that on to $113,000 that means taking an average, Tesla's Semi will cost $178,000 to manufacture. Compared to a $180,000 manufacturing price, that means Tesla will be roughly breaking even on these trucks.

4. Financial Effects On Tesla

So far, we've determined these trucks are a solid deal for customers. We've also determined that Tesla will be breaking even on each truck. Now, let's look at where the issues come for Tesla, the promised $0.07/Kwh electricity price. We will look at two scenarios for the financial effects. The first is that Tesla buys the electricity from utility companies, the second that it uses solar.

The average supercharger currently costs Tesla $270,000. Let's be generous and assume Tesla can add megachargers to its existing superchargers for no additional cost. Even then, Tesla will still need to build out its supercharger network to serve these trucks. Current estimates show that building out the supercharger network to the level of gasoline stations will cost $8 billion.

This $8 billion estimate comes from UBS analyst Colin Langan who believes Tesla would need 30,000 new superchargers to match the convenience of gas with 7,500 additional superchargers to limit the maximum supercharger drive time to 31 minutes. Given the $270,000 number for above, adding 30,000 super chargers would cost $8.1 billion.

Tesla will also have obvious costs to staff these stations, deal with maintenance, additional unexpected costs, etc.

Total Average Industrial Rates By State - Edison Electricity Institute

The above graph shows total average industrial electricity rates by state. As we can see, they vary greatly by the state, however, out of 50 states, 24 of them, and the ones with lower populations have electricity rates of less than $0.07/kWh. As we can see here, the average costs in the United States for commercial electricity per Kwh is $0.1043/kWh.

Looking at the average semi-truck on the road being 7 years old, with 68,000 miles traveled per year, that means the average truck has travelled 476,000 miles. Over their lifespan, trucks can last close to 1 million miles. That means, given average commercial electricity prices, these trucks will cost Tesla $2,300 annually each, adding up to $34,300 for the truck's lifespan.

*In the cash lost annually column, the lost cash over the truck lifespan is used. That is because once Tesla sells a given truck, it now has an obligation for the remainder of the truck's life, i.e. if Tesla sells 15,000 trucks in a given year, it has $514 million more in obligations after that year. However, it's important to take into account those obligations aren't due all at once but instead spread over the 15-year lifespan of the truck.

Fixed Expenses Share of Market Cash Lost Annually $8.75 billion ($8 billion supercharger network + $0.75 billion R&D costs) 10% (15,000 trucks/year) $514 million $8.75 billion 20% $1.03 billion $8.75 billion 30% $1.54 billion $8.75 billion 40% $2.06 billion $8.75 billion 50% $2.57 billion $8.75 billion 60% $3.09 billion $8.75 billion 70% $3.60 billion $8.75 billion 80% $4.12 billion $8.75 billion 90% $4.63 billion $8.75 billion 100% $5.15 billion

*Annual U.S. semi truck sales = 150,000 annually

*Tesla spends $1.5 billion on R&D annually. We'll assume the Tesla Semi will cost 6 months of R&D

As we can see here, even when starting with a small market share, the Tesla Semi will burn up Tesla's cash.

On top of that, Tesla also made a promise. Tesla said that it was going to power these megachargers with solar. Given that many of Tesla's Semi customers will likely be interested in the truck so that they can point towards how they're reducing emissions in an increasingly green world, megachargers powered by coal would quickly hurt the popularity of these trucks.

Currently, class 8 diesel trucks travel 250 billion miles annually. Should Tesla's Semi dominate this, that means 500 billion Kwh of electricity consumed annually. That means, for every 10% of the market taken, Tesla will need to produce 50 billion Kwh of solar electricity annually. America has 27.2 gigawatts of solar power installed producing 74,000 Gwh of electricity annually.

That means for every 1% of the market, 5 billion Kwh, or 5,000 Gwh, Tesla will need to increase total installed U.S. solar by 6.8%. For a 10% market share, that's an astounding 68% in U.S. solar power increase. So how much will this cost? As of late last year, solar goals had been reached of $1 per watt for solar installations.

Using the averages for America (27.2 gigawatts -> 74,000 Gwh), that means each solar panel produces for roughly 2,720 hours annually. That means 2.72 Kwh/$1 spent/year. For every 1% market share in the solar market, Tesla will need to spend $1.8 billion on solar panels, a massive expense. Given Tesla's $3.5 billion in annual capex, that means doubling its capex will allow it to provide for just 2% of the semi-truck market annually.

More importantly, it will take Tesla roughly 4 years for its electricity costs to drop below commercial rates, and 6 for them to drop below its promised $0.07/Kwh, with these solar panels. Also, in much of the United States, where class 8 trucking will exist, solar panels aren't as feasible as they are somewhere like California, which is sunny for much of the year.

As a result, we can see that either Tesla will lose massive amounts of cash paying commercial electricity rates or it will be faced with investing billions to earn a return on solar (for megachargers in sunny parts of the U.S.) by the mid-2020s. This also assumes Tesla can sell power to the grid and the use it as needed when it's not sunny without needing batteries for storage.

As we can see, electricity expenses, even with solar, will burn massive amounts of Tesla's cash.

5. Thesis Risks

Of course, there exists some risks to this thesis. Namely, that Tesla can make the Tesla Semi self-driving. The company is currently a leader in self-driving technology, and replacing drivers with its trucks would save companies $40,000 annually. With an average truck age of almost 7 years, that means almost $300,000 in saved expenses for the average customers.

At that points, Tesla could charge significantly more, or still sell the trucks without paying electricity, entirely changing the value proposition.

Another thing that could significantly change expenses are technological improvements. Batteries, more than half of Tesla's manufacturing cost, keep on getting cheaper, and diesel prices, in a multi-year low, seem to be going up. That could potentially allow Tesla to sell its trucks for more or increase megacharger prices to break even.

However, these two scenarios require Tesla to either create something that hasn't ever been done (fully self-driving cars) or break its promised costs ($180,000 and $0.07/Kwh) to customers.

Another thing to keep in mind is other companies are copying Tesla. Mercedes-Benz is building its own electric truck, and with significantly more manufacturing experience than Tesla is likely to be at least equally successful. That means as Tesla spends massive amounts on R&D and megacharger capex, before it becomes established in the market, it could be wiped out by competitors.

This can already be seen in Tesla's dropping market share in electric vehicles.

This could cost Tesla billions in upfront expenses it never gets back, significantly hurting a company facing a cash crunch.

Conclusion

Many think that building the Tesla Semi in the first place defies the laws of physics. However, past that, this article shows that even if Tesla manages to build the trucks it'll be losing cash. Should Tesla reach its goal of $100/Kwh for a battery, the truck will be at roughly the same price it costs to manufacture meaning Tesla will be breaking even on every truck it sells.

On top of this, the Tesla Semi will have significant annual expenses thanks to the electricity rates Elon Musk builds. Even if the company takes just a 10% share of the Tesla Semi market, not only will it lose $0.5 billion annually (after ramp-up), but it will have $8.75 billion in upfront expenses (R&D + building out its network). This doesn't count an additional $18 billion to make these solar powered.

As a result, Tesla's Semi will burn up Tesla's cash.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.