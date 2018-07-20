Tesla: $330M Net Profit In Q3 On Sales Estimate Of 6,600 Model 3 Cars/Wk

For the past 3 quarters, VIN filing data has accurately reflected actual production. I use this data and other assumptions to estimate potential Q3 net profit.

Model 3 still on target for Top 20 and possibly Top 10 US car sales in July.

Clarification of Method used in this article

To predict the net profit in the third quarter is not easy. Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA)production, shipping, sales, deliveries are all shifting to new numbers really fast. Further, because Tesla has been losing so much money in recent quarters, there are no comparable data to use as a springboard to predict performance in Q3.

What I do below is to use the projection that Tesla will reach breakeven on overall business when Model 3 reaches a rate of 5k sales per week. From there, any vehicles built more than that average rate will transfer the gross margin to the bottom line.

To make this estimate I need to make a lot of guesses, and they are certainly not all correct. So it should be taken with a grain of salt until hard data is obtained to back the early estimates. Making estimates like these draws a line in the sand so that we can then track whether it appears the gross margin is accurate, or whether the number of cars built is accurate, and adjust this early estimate up or down accordingly.

This is a tool we can use to explore how large the net profit might potentially be if reasonable assumptions hold true. It should be thought of as such.

It appears Tesla Model 3 Production has reached 6k/wk

Recently Tesla claimed it would reach 6,000 Model 3 cars per week production rate by the end of July. Half way through the month, VIN filings have already increased to that production rate.

In the graph below I show a number of new details.

Each colored line has a specific slope moving from violet to red in sequence. Below the graph's horizontal axis are colored bars indicating the period of time where that color of sloped line is applicable to the VIN filings.

The colors loosely conform to quarters starting with Q3 2017 and ending with the current quarter Q3 2018 in red. It is possible to measure the slope of each line, which I have done. The corresponding average weekly rate of VIN filings is shown in the table of the graph. There has been a steady increase in the VIN filing rate for the past year and the values have closely matched actual production reports.

I have been waiting for Tesla to file one more set of VIN numbers to confirm that the new (red) slope is a trend rather than random variation. That new set of VIN numbers was just filed. The graph shows how Tesla VIN filings have been accelerating over time.

On a different graph at the Bloomberg site (linked below), they make the statement:

Tesla’s targets have become more conservative over time

This graph shows that the opposite is true and that Tesla's Model 3 production has steadily increased with time. The Bloomberg comment is out of date and refers to when production bottlenecks were just being discovered.

(Source: Bloomberg Model 3 Tracker with author's additions)

Using VIN filings is obviously not as good as a physical count of vehicles rolling off the production line. However, I've been following these data on Model 3 for a year and they track quite well with actual production numbers. I conclude, therefore, that the recent red-lined shift in VIN filing rate is significant and indicates that Tesla is at present building about 6,000 cars per week.

In early January, for example, I used this same method to anticipate that the Model 3 would pass the Chevy Bolt in sales during January due to a change to the VIN filing rate. The expectation was proven correct when January US sales were posted and the Model 3 has been the top-selling EV in the US ever since.

Now, however, the rate has increased to where the Model 3 is passing most ICE cars and the Model 3 ranking is going to climb to the top 20 vehicles of any kind sold in the US.

Model 3 climbs onto Top 20 List of US vehicle sales in July

July may become the most important month in Tesla's entire history. The Model 3 should rise to become the #14 top-selling car of any kind in the US. This will place the Model 3 ahead of well-known car models such as Ford Explorer, Nissan Altima, and Nissan Sentra.

But those 3 cars are ICE vehicles that burn fossil fuels.

This will be the first time an EV is competing directly with high volume mainstream ICE vehicles within the US and winning. These sales are not just a crazy California thing as some writers have claimed.

The EV revolution has begun to displace ICE vehicles just as surely as digital cameras displaced Kodak film.

As the cost of batteries continues to decline, sales will continue to grow. This is in part because EVs are better cars with faster acceleration and lower operational costs, especially for energy. Electricity costs about ten cents per kWh of energy while gasoline in California costs 40 cents per kWh (kWh energy delivered to the wheels). That's like finding a gas station serving $0.80 per gallon gasoline if you buy a special car. A $200 per month gasoline bill would melt to $50 per month for electricity. And with your own solar power, the cost would be around $25.

A lot of people will benefit from this lower cost of energy, especially fleets of vehicles.

Can Tesla show a net profit in Q3?

It has not yet been proven, but it has long been projected by myself, Tesla, and others, that Tesla should arrive at breakeven when it can build Model 3 at a rate of 5k/wk with a gross profit margin of around 25%. What this means is that if other things remain the same (energy, Model S and Model X sales) as in recent past quarters, and Tesla then adds Model 3 sales that reach 5k/wk with 25% gross margin, then Tesla would break even.

This remains to be proven. But we can use this as a starting point to estimate the magnitude of net profit Tesla may generate in Q3.

If the assumptions are close, then if Tesla can build more Model 3 cars than 5k/wk, with the gross margin at 25%, then Tesla should generate net profits.

Sandy Munro now estimates that the high margin variants of Model 3 being sold today have a 30% gross margin. This makes the breakeven logic better and implies that breakeven might happen at a Model 3 production number lower than 5k/wk. For this analysis, I'll hold the 5k/wk figure which would make this estimate conservative. But I'll use this figure for the number of cars I estimate will be built above the 5k/wk rate.

Production of cars in Q3 is on target to be 25,000 (Models S, X) + 72,500 (Model 3) + 10,000 (Model 3s carried forward from Q2) = 107.5k total cars. This is an increase compared to about 25,000 Models S and Model X cars built a year ago.

For this exploration, I will assume that Tesla as a company including all of its thrusts, including energy and so on, will break even when Model 3 reaches 5k/wk average sales for the 12.5 week quarter. I also estimate that for Q3 Tesla will deliver an average of (72,500 + 10,000) / 12.5 = 6,600k/wk Model 3 cars. This is less than 6k/wk since it has taken a few weeks to arrive at the 6k/wk production rate indicated by the VIN chart analysis.

This means the Q3 net profit should come from 6.6k - 5k = 1,600 cars per week above the 5k/wk breakeven estimate. An extra 1,600 cars/wk average rate * 12.5 weeks is equal to 20,000 cars. This is the number of Model 3 cars built in excess of the breakeven production assumptions.

(Image source: Teslarati)

The best guess for gross margin is Sandy Munro's latest guess at 30% (and also here) for the higher ASP (~$55k) Model 3s being sold at present.

Based on these estimates the net profit would be:

20,000 cars * $55k/car * 0.30 gross margin = $330 million in net profit.

If the assumptions are off, this figure will adjust up or down accordingly. This estimate can serve as a starting point for other estimates as more accurate figures are obtained.

Conclusion:

Tesla Model 3 production may have reached ~6,000 cars per week. Adding 10,000 cars in transit or inventory, sales this quarter could reach an average of 6,600 Model 3 cars per week.

With all other factors in the Tesla financial sheet held constant and the assumption that 5,000 Model 3 cars per week is where the enterprise breakeven point resides, I estimate that Tesla should sell 20,000 Model 3 cars more than needed for breakeven in Q3.

If correct, Tesla would show a net profit around $330 million in Q3.

Independently, the Model 3 should rise to about position #14 for July sales of more than 20,000 cars.

I continue to hold my price target of $400 per share until net profits are proven rather than estimated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.