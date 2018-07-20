Nordea Bank's (NRBAY) CEO Casper von Koskull on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nordea Bank AB ADR (OTCPK:NRBAY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Operator

Welcome everyone to this press conference, where Nordea will present its Second Quarter 2018 Report. My name is Rod Alfven. I am Head of Investor Relations. We will start with a presentation by the President and Group CEO, Mr. Casper von Koskull. Then we will open up for some high level questions for him. Then we will split the group into two. Where the journalists can have one-on-one interviews with Casper, and the rest are welcome to stay for questions for our Group CFO, Chris Rees and me. We also have a special guest from Edinburgh today. Casper, please.

Casper von Koskull

Thank you and good morning and great to see you all here. I apologize, my – I am a little bit losing my voice, one of these classic summer colds but I’ll try to get through this with my voice intact. Anyway great to see you here. I was actually planning to do a little bit different this time. Usually, we zoom in straight to the numbers but I think I would like to set the scene. Like to set the scene and say what is Nordea today? Who are we? In a world that is changing so fast, what is Nordea today?

Nordea is a modern digital bank. We’re a company that boosts and fosters innovation. We are a bank that is focused on Nordic business and Nordic clients. We have intense focus on compliance. And we are a bank that is moving into the banking union. Modern digital bank, modern societies are becoming more and more digital. Public and private services are more and more digitalized across all segments of society. Here in the Nordic region, I think, we are as societies leaders in digital.

Nordea, here in the Nordics, is in the forefront. We’re a leader in this. We actually have, over the last several years, we have recruited thousands of digital experts into the bank. And over the last several years we have actually invested EUR900 million annually on our digital and making digital capabilities so that we can compete in this new world. We’re well positioned in this digital world. Well positioned to take the bank forward.

A company that boosts and fosters innovation, innovation usually is a buzzword, but we have been innovators since we were founded. Founding Nordea, putting Nordea in place the way it is today was really innovative. So we’ve been innovators since our foundation and we still are. Today 30% of our customer meetings are actually done digitally online, 30% and that’s only the start. We embrace change and we want to lead in innovation. We want to be a leader. Focusing on Nordics, our core and our heritage is Nordic.

Over the last few years or several years we actually have de-risked the bank in areas outside the Nordic, starting really with Poland, Baltics, Luxemburg, Russia. We want to be a focus bank. We want to grow in the Nordics. And we want to actually focus on being the leading bank in the Nordic region. The recent acquisition of Gjensidige is a good step just in this very focused of being the leading bank in the Nordic region. Intense focus on compliance.

Compliance in today’s world in the financial industry needs to be in the center of everything we do. We are, today, increasingly more compliant. We have 1,500 people dedicated to this and 12,000 frontline people who are working with this. Here I need to say that we need to be humble, everybody needs to be humble because compliance is not a destination it’s a journey and that journey continues. But we’ve come a long way and I feel very good about it.

And then moving into the banking union. All our core markets Norway, Finland, Sweden and Denmark are part of the European single market. We want to be in the core of Europe, be part of the banking union, where we get stable, predictable and level playing field environment to operate. And strategically this is actually the place for us, where we can really create value to our customers, our employees and our shareholders. Very pleased actually that by the end of June we actually got the banking license from ECB, so it’s a step towards really being in the banking union by 1st of October this year.

So what are the results actually from all the things that we are doing? We are an innovator and I think when you’re an innovator it’s actually an exciting time for your customers because innovation, of course, is only there to serve your customers. First of all we have been growing our robotics family and we have now more than 300 robots serving our customers and this of course is only a beginning. We have upgraded our Apple Pay services. We have launched Apple Pay in Norway, but we also now have Apple Pay on the first card, the corporate card, so that our corporate card users, our corporate customers that use that card can pay with their mobile or with their watch as they are traveling and for business.

Again something make their life more simple. Our Open Banking platform is a platform and the portal where we can now create together with partners, services and products in a very quick way, in a way would really get more and more rich services to our clients. We have 2,000 developers now on our portal. 2000 developers. This makes actually one of the top three in area in the banking in the world. So we’ve actually been named top three in terms of Open Banking portal in the world. We Trade is our blockchain platform for trade, which we actually have developed together with 8 European international banks. This actually is a platform that uses blockchain to make trade easy, fast and transparent.

We actually have now pilot companies doing real trades on We Trade. Again this is an innovation that has been – actually said to be the most innovative way of using blockchain in the banking industry. Very proud to actually be part of that now when we really start launching that much broadly into corporate our customer base. Nordea Wallet I think is very cool, it’s a cool – it’s very cool product. With Nordea Wallet our customers can much easier see their transactions, and they can also plan their private economy and private finances in a much better way. Nordea Connect was launched in Finland and in Sweden and this is really to support merchants in an increasingly growing E-commerce market by making mobile payments and online payments easier for them. Again something that makes life easier for customers.

And then we have the mobile app, I’ve mentioned that before, has been now launched in Finland with more features, easier to use, and with features where now you can have a video call with your advisor on your mobile. And this is an app that we have also launched into Sweden and Denmark later this year and then to Norway. Things are happening. This is actually making life easier for our customers that's innovation. And of course we will be able to start rolling out more of this given the platforms that we have created.

Is it bearing results? Absolutely. When I look at our customer satisfaction in Sweden that has actually grown strongly in the last quarter. And I mean really strongly. And our customer satisfaction in the other regions actually have a stable trend, so I’m very happy there. It shows that we are doing the right things for our customers. In Wholesale Banking there's no doubt that we are the debt capital market champion in the Nordic region. Our customer has ranked us a clear number one in both investment grade and high yield debt markets.

In Private Banking, Private Banking Sweden and customer satisfaction is growing also very strongly, which I am extremely pleased about. And in Business Banking our ranking among our customers in all our regions is very high and the trend is upwards. Our customers really appreciate our advisors that we call business partners and their proactive way of dealing with our customers. So I think our Nordea employees, they are doing a fantastic job in really putting the customer first and we will continue to put the customer first because it is bearing results.

If we now look at the quarterly numbers because this, of course, should then reflect also in the numbers, the improved customer satisfaction has also led into improved business momentum. We have improved our underlying income and we continue to deliver on cost, on credit quality, on capital and compliance. I think these five for me are critical. Customers is really is the income; cost, credit quality, which is risk; capital, of course, key for to be a strong bank; and compliance, which needs to be really left, right and center of everything we do and we are delivering on that.

When I look at the remainder of this year I am very confident that we will report a higher profit number – net profit number for 2018 than in 2017. However, given the somewhat slower start of 2018 in the first half it's unlikely that we will in 2018 reach the topline level that we had in 2017 but the net profit we will be better than in 2017.

In terms of cost and credit quality targets they are unchanged, very confident that we can achieve those. I think the – really the event of this quarter was the announcement that we will buy Gjensidige Bank in Norway. Very excited about that, it will actually grow our business in Norway, it will strengthen our business in Norway, but it will also entail the fact that we will enter into a strategic partnership with Gjensidige Forsikring, which is the largest P&C player in the Nordic – Norwegian market. And I think being the number two bank and number one P&C company working together I think this partnership will actually have mutual benefits to both. It's a great partner to have in Norway. So we're very pleased to have announced that.

When we look at the numbers in more detail, first of all, I could say that we now see signs of positive volume developments really across most of our businesses not all of our businesses, so signs of volume growth.

Net interest income is up 2% compared to last quarter. Fee commission is up 5% vis-à-vis last quarter showing really that business momentum coming through. And we had a lower fair value number because of more difficult trading environment. I will come back to that. But when you look at operating income we are up 10% vis-à-vis the last quarter.

On costs, I said we are delivering on costs as we have planned, operating expenses down 3% from last quarter and 8% compared – if you compare for the same quarter last year. So we are delivering on costs, which I have said that is really one of the key focuses to show that the big investment and the big projects that we did in the last two years we are now scaling those back. That of course that results to an operating profit, which is actually up 24% compared to last quarter.

Loan loss levels are at 10 basis points, again below our long term target of 16%. And I think I have stood – every time I stand here, I say we have never had capital levels at this level. And I can say it again, Core Tier 1 at 19.9 is actually the highest Core Tier 1 ratio we have – ever had has a bank. So customers cost, credit, capital, compliance pleased that we are delivering on those.

Want to break down the operating income so you see because operating income, we actually have both in Q1 and Q2, we have non recurrent revenues so difficult then to see what really is happening underlying and pleased to say that when you take out those non-recurrent revenues both in Q1 and Q2 we can show that really the underlying is growing by 3%. Something that I am extremely pleased about, something that we have worked really reflecting not only the growing customer satisfaction, but the business momentum. And frankly some of that actually comes more towards the end of the quarter than in the beginning of the quarter. At least gives a good start for going into the third quarter.

On net interest income, we really have positive volume development in most sectors as I said. Lending is up 2% and deposit up 3% overall NII up 2%. We do have pressure on particularly the Norwegian and Swedish lending margins, this is predominantly Personal Banking or the mortgage side. In Norway actually we have given that NIBOR is falling that actually eases that going into the third quarter. But in Sweden there is definitely pressure on the mortgage margins that you all know.

We do have lower funding and regulatory cost but plus two on the NII. When we look at fee and commission very solid growth of 5%, really driven by strong corporate advisory services, also increased lending fees, and payment on card fees. And this despite the fact that we have lower volumes in asset management that is something that we are working on. But the fact that we have lower volumes in asset management and grow the fee commission line by 5% shows really the strength of our diversified business model that we have, that we can actually do it despite somewhat lower volumes on asset management shows the strength of the franchise.

I want to specifically mention the corporate advisory services that of course we had a very strong quarter. A lot of landmark transactions. It is all about increased customer focus and intensity and the fact that we have the number one product and service offering in this segment in the region, no doubt. Customer focus and the number one that means really that we have consolidated our position as the leading corporate investment bank in this region, showing through almost any of the segments that we actually serve.

But it is important that you have customer intensity and then of course you need to have really a number one product and service offering and that combination. I typically take up maybe one landmark transaction, we have had many, particularly in the M&A and equity side. But I will actually not take out a M&A or equity landmark transaction I would actually like to bring out a transaction or a partnership deal that we have done with Telenor.

Telenor has actually selected us as their cash management partner in really seven markets. This is probably the largest or one of the largest cash management transactions in the Nordic region, and actually shows our competencies and capabilities particularly in mobile and e-commerce, which was actually very important to a customer like Telenor. We actually have a leading position particularly in that segment in the Nordic region in cash management. So it is not only about equity M&A, it's also about long-term partnerships with our most important customers. I just wanted to highlight that.

Net fair value, we have improved revenue on the customer area. And if you look at the customer area over really – here you see six quarters, you can see that the customer business and I have said that I think repeatedly over many years, the customer area in – on the net fair value is a stable EUR200 million to EUR250 million revenue quarter-by-quarter. And in the second quarter we actually had improved revenues compared to the last quarter.

The trading environment is soft so in that sense that is, impacts net fair value, and we have to also remember that we have deconsolidated Nordea Life and Pension, and we have some negative XVA impact as well. But customer business is stable and improving, which is also very good because we have made big changes in that being more offensive in terms of the structure so we are very well positioned actually going forward. And those changes that we have made are paying off.

Cost, here is the one that I'm probably most pleased because we are delivering on, not cost only but we are delivering on all the different components of cost that we wanted to do. We have reduced our larger projects or dismantled some of the larger projects that we have been driving within the whole group. We have reduced consultancy and staff cost so that if you look at the first six months and now I'm looking at the first six months, I'm not looking at the quarter, we are actually down 5% vis-à-vis if we compare it to last year.

And this is despite the fact that we have actually increased depreciations and we also have transformation costs included in this. Then of course on top of that you have a favorable FX, but I'm looking at, in local currency, is really a 5% improvement for the first six months compared to last year, so a great achievement by everybody within the organization. Also want to emphasize that it's not only about the reported cost, it is really about cash cost.

Cash cost is actually cash flow, and cash cost has impact on the capital for bank. So you need to also look at cash cost and we have actually, if we look at both cost lines or look at cost in both dimensions, and when we look at cash cost, our cash cost spend is actually down 10%. Again here I'm very confident that we will be able to achieve our cash cost target as well for 2018. So it's not only the reported cost, but also the cash cost. And I again emphasize that's cash flow, that's real money, and it actually impacts the capital.

Asset quality continues to be strong. We have a net loan loss level of 10 basis points, as I said. This is really driven by a collective provision that relates to potential impact of sanctions, the U.S. sanctions in Russia. They could have impact and I think we have wanted to reserve for that in advance, should that happen. There's uncertainty, as you all know, you all follow it and we've done it. When we look at our core Nordic business we actually have write backs and actually our gross impairment rate is also down.

So I think the credit book is solid, I am very happy to say, and I don't see any major change in at least the coming quarters. You can never see too far, but at least when I look at the coming quarters I don't see any change on this. On the equity or capital level I've already mentioned, this is both the capital level Core Tier 1 level, but also the management buffer now at – is at a level at 2.4, is at a level that we have never have – had it before. Also feels good to have it at this level going into the re-domiciliation and having the flexibility.

So being strong, well capitalized I think has always been something that has been the kind of the market that Nordea has always had. So going into the banking union with this is of course something that gives me very high comfort level.

In terms of – did I jump over something? Yes, I did actually. Maybe a few words on the Gjensidige Bank announcement that we have made. This is a good fit for Nordea. The Gjensidige Bank is a growing bank, it’s a profitable bank and it’s also a digital bank. It has a good – actually a low risk profile, 80% of its assets are on the mortgage side. And strategically, it actually brings also competencies and capabilities not only for our Norwegian business, but the bank more broadly.

So the strategic fit is very good, and I of course look very much forward to – once we have closed this deal welcoming the Gjensidige bank employees to the Nordea family and also, having them to contribute not only in their own business but contributing in Norway. And actually for Nordea more broadly those capabilities will be very valuable that we have. And as I mentioned also the partnership with Gjensidige, the insurance side of it, is something that we see a potential both for their bonus mutual beneficial being the number two bank and number one insurer in the market. Something it’s a – I think it’s a great kind of great partnership and knot to tie.

In terms of the move, it’s going according to plan and we expect that we will be in the banking union and headquartered in Finland by 1st of October this year. I think we were very pleased that we got the banking license from the ECB here end of June. Of course, an important step for us to be able to be in the banking union and as I said that gives us a stability, a predictability and level playing field to really develop this bank as the leading Nordic bank but the leading Nordic bank at the core of the banking union.

With that I – you probably are already used to this that we want to or I’d like to at least finish on something that at least is very, to me, much more interesting, to me is much more fun. And this time I really wanted to finish on innovation. Innovation to many is a buzzword. Yes, innovation everybody talks about innovation. What is innovation? And I – we want to give you one example. What’s innovation at Nordea? It’s not a buzzword. Innovation at Nordea is something that actually creates all those things that I talked about, all the new things that we have been rolling out. So we look at a video on innovation and then I’ll, what is innovation? One example of innovation within Nordea.

[Video Presentation]

So Tabs, can you tell the audience who you are, and maybe something about the video itself because there’s a lot behind that video.

Tabitha Cooper

Yes, absolutely, I love that video. So yes, my name is Tabitha Cooper and I’ve been working in the banking business, financial services for 18 years. And I’m very, very passionate about change. So what is Runway? Well Runway is the video that you just saw, but earlier on in the talk, Casper, you talked about Nordea being an organization that seeks to boost support and enable innovation.

So Runway is basically an intrapreneurship program that does just that. So what do I mean by intrapreneurship, well basically, if we have any colleagues in the organization who have ideas and they do, they have ideas all the time, they can basically have an opportunity to propose those ideas if they can in some way sort of prove through this process that you just saw that it in some way improves the lives of our customers, or obviously, our fellow colleagues to help them improve the lives of our customers.

So the way that we do that is this process, which you see, where we support them in new ways of working. So for example, we help them with agile methods, service design customer experience. And this might not be something that they normally do in their every day work. We give them help on how to pitch their ideas to our executive management team. We also give them access to our executive management team. We give them access to business sponsors and also our customers. So basically what Runway does is it supports and enables our colleagues to run fast, so.

Casper von Koskull

Why is that important?

Tabitha Cooper

Well I mean, you actually kind of said it yourself earlier and you’ve said it on many occasions too, Casper, but the world is changing and it’s changing fast. The speed of that change itself also is speeding up, is accelerating. And the reason that that’s happening is because of these significant improvements in technology, but also the radical improvements in the connectivity infrastructure. So what that means is obviously the world is enabled to move faster. And so what’s happened then as a result of that is a boom in entrepreneurship globally. So the results of that entrepreneurship means that customers and society have come to expect a much higher standard of solution and service. And so why is it important? Well, it’s important that all traditional organizations actually change and adapt to this new way of being.

So I think – yes that’s why it’s important. And I think that I’m very excited as someone who has been working at Nordea for a while to see how much actually Nordea has changed. It may not be something that’s easy to see on a day-to-day basis. And sometimes I’m like, Casper. But I can really honestly say that we are not – that this is not the organization that I joined. So I think going forward for the future I really feel that everything is in it for the customer going forward and I am very excited to see how that’s going to pan out.

Casper von Koskull

Thank you, Tabs.

Tabitha Cooper

A pleasure, thank you.

Casper von Koskull

For this we had 136 ideas that were pitched by the organization, we selected 10 kind of finalists and then from there three winners. And if you just think about 136, there were many big teams that’s actually hundreds, no thousands of people who actually are getting engaged in innovation, get energy – get a energy boost and actually show that they can actually realize their dreams in an organization like us and they get the tools, they get the resources and they get the ability to solve the customer problems. And this is only one of many of our ways of trying to really boost innovation. So we are at the forefront here and we continue – we intend to stay in the forefront and – in this area. Anyway, want to give that and I think we’ll try to do this also going forward.

Give you a little bit snippets too that you can dive a little bit deeper into what really is happening and understand that these are not buzzwords, this is real stuff happening and this gives energy to our organization. With that, Rodney, are you coming back and kind of direct us forward?

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Rod Alfven

Yes. I also would like to have purple hair, or maybe beard. We have some time for high-level questions for Casper before we split up, so Magnus followed by Peter. Do you have a mic?

Casper von Koskull

A mic would be good to have.

Rod Alfven

Yes, a mike is on its way.

Magnus Andersson

Magnus Andersson at ABG. Just on costs, the annualized Q2 cost level was EUR4.6 billion and you have some FX tailwinds so EUR50 million to EUR100 million, but even if I add EUR100 million in transformation costs since you haven’t had much in the first half of the year, your comfort will be above or below your cost target and I mean even if you have the FX would swing back a bit, you’ll be significantly below the EUR4.9 billion. And yet you keep the guidance, isn’t that very cautious or is there something coming up during the second half we should know about?

Casper von Koskull

No, I think it’s partly cautious, but you also – that we know that sometimes it goes faster and then it tails off a little bit. We also and still continuing to this transformation, we invest still heavily into – particularly now into kind of the frontline of it and I don’t see a reason to change it now. I mean I think we are on a path. We have a – we have of course a target for 2021 as well.

So we will have a declining rate from here on. And I think we’ll – let’s keep it that way and then we’ll see. I think we are, of course, continuously executing, but you can not only take – one quarter is not a full year so let’s take one step at a time.

Magnus Andersson

Okay, but if I would say that the cost guidance you gave in Q3 2017 looks a bit conservative, now would you agree?

Casper von Koskull

I am not going to go into that here. I’m happy with it.

Magnus Andersson

Second question just you announced an acquisition recently of Gjensidige.

Casper von Koskull

Yes.

Magnus Andersson

And now another smaller transaction today. Is it the case that the new platform will make it easier for you to integrate acquisitions so that we should get used to this also going forward?

Casper von Koskull

The second is not going to be integrated per se, but the first one we intend to integrate yes to Encore when that at least – how we do it and when we do it, we’ll have to – we’ll come back, but of course our intention is to do that and once we have it, of course, there that is of course the plan.

Magnus Andersson

But is the fact that you’re upgrading your platform, making it easier to integrate acquisition, than it would have been…

Casper von Koskull

That should be the case, yes, that will be the case.

Magnus Andersson

Thanks.

Rod Alfven

Peter?

Peter Kessiakoff

Yes. Hi, Peter Kessiakoff from SEB. Just one follow-up question from Magnus on the acquisition of Gjensidige Bank. I mean you’re already running a quite a complex IT program and then you’re adding another bank to your existing platform with this acquisition. What kind of level of complexity does that add to an already complex IT process that you are running?

Casper von Koskull

I don’t think this should actually add because if you think about it, if we integrate that straight into Encore, then it doesn’t add complexity because it’s the same as we will actually, of course, take the Norwegian definition – the Danish go into Encore, this is just one piece. So we’re not actually adding complexity in this particular case. It’s one more integration thing that we need to do, but in a way that is actually the competence that we are now building through the Encore integration and we now show that we can do it. So in that sense, you do not – yes, you add one more integration, but you don’t add complexity because it will then be running on Encore. So it’s not integrating into us and then into Encore, we will integrate it into Encore, which means that we jump over that stage to create that complexity. But yes there is one more integration to do, but then that is actually one of the core competences that we now create by doing this in all four countries. So I think I would actually see this as a positive.

Peter Kessiakoff

Okay, then just a second question. You write in the CEO comment that efforts to increase customer satisfaction is bearing fruits, what exactly is it that you’re seeing in, I guess, internal figures or external figures that shows the improvement?

Casper von Koskull

What’s – I mean what’s – the improvement what’s it caused by or…

Peter Kessiakoff

Well what are you seeing that tells you that you’re improving customer satisfaction that it’s…

Casper von Koskull

We do very deep assessment analysis on net promoters of course on our customers constantly. And I think when we did the last one, which actually really measures our clients and how they perceive us, we’ve seen a very strong improvement in Sweden. That doesn’t mean that we are where we need to be, we have a lot more work to do, but the fact that you see an improvement after we have added difficult period of the domicile question has been misunderstood in many ways and it of course has affected – there is a lot of emotions around it. All these things have affected also the transformation per se. It’s not easy when you make these, the fact that we have now turned that and can see a meaningful improvement when we make our own customer surveys, is that’s where we see it. So it’s real and it’s real our customers going to them in big volume. So that’s what we see and so that’s hard numbers for us.

Peter Kessiakoff

But it was mainly Sweden or is it across the border?

Casper von Koskull

As I said, the big, big changes in Sweden of course because that’s where, of course, the delta needs to the biggest. We see a stable trend in the other ones, we also see improvements there but that’s more stable. And then I also emphasize that this is particularly when I talked of – the strong improvement is actually in the household, the mass market segment, we have many segments private bank and now talking Sweden or other countries there is Private Banking, Corporate Banking, Business Banking where we have a very good customer satisfaction figures.

As I said in Wholesale Banking, we are the number one franchise in the region. We have to remember, we have many, many customers very happy, it’s this segment which of course the media and – know more broadly where the image comes through. And I’m very conscious that we need to fix it. But it’s not customers satisfaction across the board and it’s not even customer satisfaction across the board Sweden. It’s that segment and there we have seen a very meaningful improvement. But we will have to do more. We will do more, we will put the customer first and we will improve it further.

Rod Alfven

We have room for one more question, Robin, please.

Casper von Koskull

And I think I actually lose my voice, so I think that will actually be…

Robin Rane

Hi, Robin Rane, Kepler Cheuvreux. Given the strong capital and you have a strong management buffer, which may eventually even go – get widened with a move to Finland, is this type of acquisitions with Gjensidige Bank that we saw in the quarter, is that way to manage down the capital and should we expect more of this type of acquisitions rather than distributions?

Casper von Koskull

It’s not a way to manage down capital, I think we could – this is – certainly our capital allows to make this. This was an attractive acquisition for us, we did it. We predominantly we grow organically, but of course a bank like us we need to be strategically savvy and when we see opportunities we can do that as well. So – but it’s not a capital driven strategy, it was strategically interesting and we could do it. It gives us the flexibility, but I don’t think this particular acquisition per se will change our capital policy and the way you need to think about Nordea and Nordea’s capital.

Rod Alfven

Okay, with that, we say thank you to Casper. Those journalists who would like to have a one-to-one’s with Casper please follow him and Fridita and Fridita will take care of you. And the rest of you are more than welcome to stay for the Q&A session. We also have a telephone conference so people can call in. So while people are going out, I would like to welcome our group CFO, Mr. Christopher Reese.

Chris Rees

Thank you. Good to see you all here again. This is actually my first full quarter here. Last time, I had been – I was just been in this role for three weeks. Now it’s three months. I think last time Rodney briefed me over a cup of coffee. Now, I’ve been here three months and he’s just briefed me still with one cup of coffee.

So there you go, but I have to say though and being a CFO and I’ve been in the banking business, mainly in U.S. and America prior to Nordea, and then of course you, as a banker, are viewed in a certain way. Now, with that great presentation that is a modern bank. Anyway, thank you.

Rod Alfven

So I think we start with Andreas followed by Nicholas or then Magnus.

Chris Rees

Do we have the people on the line?

Rod Alfven

Yes, we have people on the line as well.

Andreas Hakansson

Thank you. It’s Andreas from Exane here. And of course, on net interest income, I was looking at the bridge and if I looked at the margins and volumes contribution, I think that was minus 31 in the quarter, and then other items were plus 53. And when we focus coming quarters, I mean, it’s easier for us to continue to focus on margins and volumes rather than the other, which is – might or might not happen. Could you tell us how you’re going to turn around a trend that you have a decline in the core part of the NII?

Chris Rees

So let’s look at the – some of the dynamics in the various regions. So if you take – let me take the corporates first because I think that has a story there. We’ve had as we’ve talked about in Wholesale Banking derisked in Russia, in particular in SOO, you have seen a decline in volume trend there. We have now turned that corner and this quarter we’ve seen increasing volume in the corporate sector both in the midmarket sector as well as in the large corporate. So we see credit demand stabilizing and increasing. So that is a clear underlying sort of path or tailwind going into Q3.

And then, if you look at the sort of household sector. If you look at the mortgage volumes in Norway for example Star they have actually increased over the quarter. If you look at Denmark, we’ve also seen a positive momentum in the mortgages; in the plain vanilla mortgage business. However in Denmark you know that there is a lending mix issue on the NII, so consumer loans still have some challenges on the margins there.

In Finland, there’s a lot of competition there, I think there is a significant price competition we are not going for the really cheap prices, so we are losing a little bit of market share, but still outgrowing in Finland but that’s a challenging market. And then, the margins – and then in Sweden through the customer satisfaction point and through the efforts that we have executed, and I think I stood here last quarter talking about getting that customer intensity out and getting in front of our clients – that we are seeing in effect actually in Sweden as well. The volumes are broadly flat over the quarter, but in June mortgage volumes actually increased almost 2%. So we are seeing positive signals of momentum even in Sweden. However, the margin pressure there persists, so that is – those are sort of the trends in NII.

Andreas Hakansson

But adding it up all those trends that sounds like flat rather than growth, is that the wrong thing of looking at it?

Chris Rees

I leave it to – I think that we have an intention now, as we said before, to really try and start – we have had negative NII, now we’re seeing a turning point, we have positive NII this quarter. We want to continue to grow with the market that is the key. And if there is anything…

Rod Alfven

Now I think maybe to add on that also I mean, we don’t guide that specifically on individual lines. So I mean, I think you are much better equipped than us to do the modelling, but the trends, we can describe for you.

Andreas Hakansson

And a second point. What’s the starting point, what’s the number we should be looking at for 2017 to say that revenues won’t be at that level? Could you just tell us a clean number?

Chris Rees

The EUR9.2 billion.

Andreas Hakansson

Thank you.

Chris Rees

And then, you will have some EUR500 million in one-offs on top of that. But I want to make a point here. Because I think, as Casper said, it’s given the first half of this year, given the market developments during the half year, it is unlikely that we will meet those revenues. And generally speaking, I think, and being very prescriptive on revenues is very – there is a lot of factors that are impacting overall revenues, there is a macroeconomic environment, there is a GDP, its interest rate, it’s what the central bank does, there is a Trump effect, there is a Brexit effect and so on. So it’s phenomenally difficult to predict.

So as we go forward, we would like to talk very much with you on the trends, the momentum in the business and so on and so forth rather than to be too prescriptive on revenue. So I hope that we can have a really good discussion about what is the momentum? What are the trends? What is driving the business? The headwinds, the tailings as we go forward.

Rod Alfven

Nicholas?

Nicholas Lundgard

Yes. So first a follow up on the cost question from earlier. I think, if I try to calculate the impact from the FX movements and the divestments, it seems like you had a tailwind on your cost side maybe EUR side maybe EUR150 million, but as you a…

Chris Rees

Yes, on the – continue, sorry.

Nicholas Lundgard

Yes. But yes as pointed out earlier, you keep your cost guidance of EUR4.9 billion and it seems like you’re actually trending a bit below that. So is that – if we assume that currency rates are going to stay at assume at the current levels is the costs level between EUR4.7 billion or EUR4.8 billion more likely than the cost target of EUR4.9 billion or how shall we think about that?

Chris Rees

I’ll go back a little bit to what Casper said. We keep the target at EUR4.9 billion. I think, the headwind, or the tailwind, rather, I’ve got to be managing of that tailwind. For FX it’s about EUR60 million, so far. And of course that is something we need to figure. We can’t manage our costs based on FX. So we are managing our costs in local currencies and based on the activities and the efficiencies that we are actually delivering. And what I can say is that this half year, we have delivered the efficiencies in a good way. So we are actually trending slightly below our target, which is positive.

So we are coming into the second half with a tailwind. However, this is also bearing fruit from some of the activities that we started earlier. So it is – there is a – it can also – don’t presume the trajectory is going to be the same, it is most likely going to be flatten out. And then, of course who knows what happens with FX. So for now we keep the EUR4.9 billion target. We are doing well for that target. We have executed very well. But there’s another half to go and we’ll have – we’ll see how we go, going forward.

Nicholas Lundgard

And another question on the net interest income in the second quarter that was impacted by adjustments to the resolution fund fee, some funding impacts as well. And you were speaking also about positive impact from adjustment to state’s guarantors in Denmark I think it is in the commercial and Business Banking division. If we – how should we think about that into Q3, how much of this change is – and the impacts on the net interest income in the second quarter will stay into Q3 and how shall we strip those out?

Rod Alfven

Yes, you can say – now we had the year-to-date effect meaning that we both have so to say correction both for Q1 and Q2. And then obviously in Q3 you will not see the full impact. So therefore you will see a headwind or maybe some EUR10 million due to that. And then in Q4 it’s going to be flattening out.

Nicholas Lundgard

On the resolution fund fee?

Rod Alfven

On the resolution – on the combined, yes, because we have a year-to-date correct – effect of 23 and roughly half of that comes then from Q1.

Nicholas Lundgard

And on funding into the second half?

Rod Alfven

I think that it has potential to be somewhat lower, we are talking single-digit million euros. So it’s not the big that’s somewhat lower from the quarter-on-quarter.

Nicholas Lundgard

And then finally the state guarantee if you will…

Rod Alfven

Now that’s included in the 23 I talked about before.

Nicholas Lundgard

Okay, thank you.

Rod Alfven

But maybe also to highlight, I mean, this tailwind we have on cost is of course a corresponding headwind on revenues. So one reason we don’t expect to reach the 2017 level is also FX, so that’s included in that guidance. Magnus?

Magnus Andersson

Yes, just following up on costs, you talked about EUR150 million in transformation costs for 2018 and you have hardly booked anything in the first two quarters, is that still the number we should look at for the full year?

Chris Rees

We booked north of EUR40 million so far this quarter, so EUR42 million, I believe it is. And I think we have obviously a target out in 2021, we have a lot of initiatives in place. So for now we are keeping that number as is. As we expect for the utilization of it in the second half.

Magnus Andersson

Okay. And then headcount outlook, headcount was down quite significantly. And what should – what kind of trajectory should we look out for the reminder of the year?

Casper von Koskull

In terms of the headcount trajectory I think we have announced before, 6,000 people. We are on track to meet that. And we will continue that trend going forward. And obviously making sure that we treat our people well in all this transformation process because transformation is necessary given where we are at but it’s also a little bit difficult. We are keeping the trajectory as is.

Rod Alfven

And remember this quarter, when we deconsolidate the Danish life business that reduced the staff by 480. And that’s not part of the 6,000 Chris refers to its 4,000 staff in 2017.

Magnus Andersson

So I believe if you strip that out it’s about 200 or 300 this quarter.

Rod Alfven

Correct.

Magnus Andersson

Thanks. And then on asset management for the second quarter in a row you have huge outflows impacting your asset base, of course. What’s happening there?

Chris Rees

So let me try and split because now you are talking about AUM, right? So let me try and split it up in two sort of components. The first component is actually – let’s call it what we’ve talked about before, what happened with the stable return. Remember where they came from, stable front grew really, really fast was super, super successful. And remember that the quality of that was – and therefore we had to make a decision to soft close it. And that – and now given also a little bit of the sentiment in the market that there’s more adjustments away from stable into more risky asset funds the – that has mainly therefore not had the inflow that it has had historically. So now there is an outflow in the stable return fund and that is really the trend that continues from Q1.

This quarter we’ve also had some significant institutional – just a very few – institutional outflows because they have started their own in-house business, in-house they’ve in-sourced their asset management. So those are the sort of business sort impact. Then there’s some of the structural elements that we talked about in last quarter are still affecting this quarter. One is the sale of our international Private Banking business in Luxembourg, that has caused an outflow. And then you have the transfer of clients internally to a structural internal structural issue between Private Banking to Personal Banking and then we account for AUM in a different way. So if we take those two blocks together they account for a majority of the net outflow they broadly sort of 60-40.

If you then – if you have stripped that out, the net inflow to the rest of the business is actually EUR600 million, so we are seeing momentum in certain other areas of our business in AUM. Private Banking Sweden, not only has customer satisfaction gone up but actually that is actually performed very well and there we’ve had a net inflow of over EUR1 billion. So we are seeing it in other areas the underlying is having some inflows as well. But those are the main issues. And I do think though, as you go forward, some of the internal structure elements they are largely now dissipating. But then we do have some headwinds still in the – particularly on the wholesale distribution front.

Magnus Andersson

Thank you. And finally just on the dividend from the life company, was this it for 2018?

Rod Alfven

We had a dividend of EUR100 million in this quarter. And you can say, I mean, the life company is well over capitalized, and it will be over capitalized also after this dividend, then we don't plan to make a new dividend in 2018 but usually take the dividend in Q1 every year. So the next one is the normal one in Q1 2019.

So we have a telephone conference, so please operator, if you can open it up.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We take our first question with Matti Ahokas from Danske Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Matti Ahokas

Good morning. Two question from me, please. First regarding your comments on the Swedish mortgage market outlook. When you talk about your margin pressure here you referred to the fact that you change your prices or more general comment about the margin pressure in the market. We are hearing a bit conflicting thoughts from your competitors on this. The second question is that there was some press articles earlier on, last month, about Nordea actually reducing the return requirement on corporate lending. How would you comment that and is this true?

Chris Rees

Okay, so sorry it was slightly difficult to hear but I understand the first question about the Swedish mortgage market and the second question about corporate lending in – and particularly wholesale. So just to take a step back early 2017 the Swedish housing market was very hot. And we made a decision then to basically be-take a risk based approach and not go for the very risky loans. And as such we effectively not grow with the market at that point in time. However, towards the latter part of that year the Swedish housing market has stabilized, prices actually came down, and we have now therefore made the strategic decision to go back and try and grow with our natural market share. As part of that we have and in January and in April reduced some of our list prices. Because we want to be competitive and also we want to be pleasing to – make our customers happy, to do more business and this is one of their biggest purchases they do their entire lives, right. So that has had an impact on the margins for us.

And the intent is, of course, to grow and that is what happened in June. And we actually saw the – when we changed the list prices the amount of enquiries that we had was significant – increased over 50% just in that sort of few weeks when we came out with the new list prices. And since then we've seen a significant increase in applications. But it does take a bit of time before we get – after you've made the commitment to actually get the processing in place and actually get the loans going. And that's what we saw in June volumes increasing by 1.5% or so. And we have that therefore tailwind going into Q3 on volumes. However, the margins still remain challenging partly because we have reduce it. Now it is worth to note that if you – STIBOR also increased over this quarter, and that has impacted the reported NII margins in Sweden. But there is actually an offsetting income in the other group functions to the previous question.

So if you look at the overall margin impact the NII is down by minus 9% or so on a local basis and broadly speaking if you take the whole thing into account with respect to the impact in a group function it's roughly between 4.5% – 4% to 5% is the impact. And then with the corporate lending, the corporate margins I mean it's a competitive environment out there we are there to grow and keep our franchise. And we are pricing it competitively to win business. I don't think that there is a specific – I mean we are looking at our average returns over a portfolio and over the various products. And that is how we continue to look at the business it's a return – particularly Wholesale Banking, is a return based business, where we look at the portfolio

look at the portfolio of customers.

And of course it's not just about lending when you lend to a corporate customer it is about the overall relationship and the portfolio and the business that you make with those customers both at lending but also the ancillary income in terms of other activities that they do. So it's a broad based – and I don't think we have alleviated any return hurdles instead return hurdles remain as is on full target, the same target as before in Wholesale Banking.

Matti Ahokas

Great. Thanks.

Rod Alfven

So next question from the telephone conference, please.

Operator

Our next question is Sofie Peterzens from JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Sofie Peterzens

Hi, here is Sofie Peterzens from JP Morgan. So I wanted to ask about [indiscernible] your capital position is strong at the moment and you announced the Gjensidige acquisition but I was wondering kind of how should we think about further acquisitions and if you plan to do further acquisitions really purely in the Nordic region or could you then share or consider something outside of the Nordic region? And my second question would be on trading income. I know you don't guide specifically on the different lines. But in the beginning of the call you mentioned that underlying trading for customers is around EUR200 million to EUR250 million does the EUR300 million to EUR350 million kind of normalized trading income still hold or should we assume lower trading income going forward?

Chris Rees

Okay, so apologies for my hearing but I heard the second question but not the first question. I'd leave the first question for Rodney and I will try to take the second question but I will take the second question first. Trading, yes so as said, I mean it is a tough environment in the Nordics low volatility, yield curves are flattened, softer messaging from [indiscernible] Italy and so on and so forth. However it is important to say, and I think Casper said it in his presentation, that the customer driven business from the net fair value income line actually increased this quarter. It's actually at 13%, which I think is of a great testament to the products, the services, and the intensity that they are driving the business.

However the risk management of the trading business was very weak this quarter. And that is really what has driven that line slightly down. And if you look at the overall net fair value line and you take out the one offs that we had last quarter it's down roughly 50% in totality. And given the market environment well you may be the judge. Then of course this quarter we have also been affected with roughly EUR26 million impact from the sale of NLP Denmark. And on top of that you got the XVA effect. If you add them back you are actually reasonably close to the lower end of that guidance of EUR300 million to EUR350 million. Going forward though given where we are, I would sort of probably estimate this line to be more around that EUR300 million mark plus or minus

EUR25 million or so. That is what I think you should have in your heads.

Rod Alfven

And on the first part of acquisitions, I mean yes I mean, this morning we brought for the 40% – we announced the acquisition of 40% of an asset manager. It's a very small acquisition. So but still, yes, we are open, we have no further plans. But we will of course inform you if we find anything. And yes on geography, as Casper said before, I mean, we have really focused our business to the Nordic region. So we now we are 98%-99% Nordic. So that's our core markets.

Sofie Peterzens

Thank you.

Rod Alfven

Thank you. So one more question from the telephone conference.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kim Bergoe, Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Kim Bergoe

Hi, just one question from me. You touched upon that, or Casper touched upon it, with the net promoter score. But I guess the big question for all of us, when we look at you in particular is not only how you are doing but how are you doing is sort of relative to what the market is indicating. Can you give us examples of sort of other things that you are monitoring just to see your own performance relative to what the market would indicate where you are improving relative to what you should be seeing or any other key performance indicators than the net promoter score? Thanks.

Chris Rees

So, yes. We have the net promoter score. We also have customer engagement index that is also showing the same promising signs in particular in Sweden and in the household as well. But as Casper said, this is directionally positive and then the net promoter score was a big jump in Sweden. We have also got similar surveys in Private Banking in Sweden, which is also showing positive signs and so on. Clearly though given where we are at, we are still – that is a good trend that we are seeing but we still have some work to do to catch up to really further be where we want to be with respect to our customer satisfaction. Then of course in other areas, I know both in markets areas in Wholesale Banking you have various other surveys, where you get – we have Prospera for example, which is commonly used herein the Nordics.

And there we have also very good results in many of our product and services areas. In asset manager they also survey the clients themselves. So there are a lot of internal but there are also significant amount of external service that we do as well. But if you think about it those areas that's a lot for us to see where we are performing and how we are doing. But our customer satisfaction, for example in large corporates, has always – has been very strong. I mean we are number one in the majority of league tables in the investment banking business in the Nordics. So that is also a testament to customer satisfaction. So there are a few different ones both external and internal ones.

Rod Alfven

And of course the ultimate proof of the pudding is that that we see volumes coming back. Mortgages we now have growth in June. In Private Banking we had more than EUR1 billion in flow in Swedish Private Banking. So I mean the business momentum is, of course, the biggest evidence that we have turned the corner.

Kim Bergoe

Okay. But I guess, I mean looking for these, these sort of forward looking indicator. I know, I guess some of them will obviously internal and for competition reason you won't want to disclose those. But is there any of this that you consider, disclose on a regular basis so that we can sort of see and better track how you are doing?

Christ Rees

I think the best way is actually the public surveys which we would help – of course, we can summarize them and disclose those to you because they are out there publicly. So the various Prospera surveys and so on and so forth those we can disclose. The rest we can talk about the various trends in our business.

Kim Bergoe

Okay, thank you.

Chris Rees

Okay. So let’s go back the audience here and then we’ll come back to the telephone conference later. But please Jens followed by Peter.

Jens Hallen

Thanks. Jens Hallen from Carnegie. First just a little bit back to the NII, I mean, I know Swedish mortgage is fairly small on your balance sheet but I am trying to use that to tie up your comments on – all the positive comments on momentum and positive customer satisfaction score. I mean we are seeing today the two largest mortgage banks in Sweden managed to grow in line with the markets but without changing the margin so much, whereas you felt a need to reduce margins to I guess deliver pretty flat volumes in Q2. Can you try just to give a bit more flavor of when are we going to see the momentum coming through in some of those numbers?

Chris Rees

Well, I can say, we’re coming into Q3 with tailwind given what happened in June. We have as I said before seen a lot of new applicants come in. But the time to take to get the applicants and then they get the loan on the books and then actually start earning the revenues that takes a bit of time and that's a little bit I think what we saw in June. So I would say the following, we have changed the trend right. We've had some outflow, now we have inflows. And that's a positive change. But I also want to be a little bit cautious that the margin pressure still remains and – but we are growing the volumes, so that's – and then in Denmark we are also increasing the volume, as well as in Norway. And in Norway we are actually coming into with NIBOR having fallen towards the end of the quarter we're actually have a tailwind also on margins in Norway.

Jens Hallen

Then I’ll come back to the margin pressure there you talk about. And where do you see that in Sweden? I think this is where I'm trying to add up the comments from the likes of Handelsbanken and Swedbank that they have just kept margins, whereas I think both of you and SEB are talking about the margin pressure. Is that – are you in – do you feel that you are in different markets than they are and that's why…

Chris Rees

Well, now I refer to particularly household, all right but I think if you look at our overall Swedish NII, and that's also the corporate base and the large corporates, and the volume there has actually, as I said, the credit demand is actually is positive. But again the margins over this quarter has also come down in that area as well. It's not as pressurized as the household, but that's also a challenge because the – it's a reasonably buoyant market at the moment.

Rod Alfven

I think you also need to see where we are coming from. As Chris said before we have been very cautious on mortgages and especially the more leverage part of the mortgage market. So we had a very differentiated pricing. So if you were a sort of say a low LGD customer with good cash flow and wealth and so forth, we had actually one of the best rates already before. While if you were the opposite, we had the by far highest rate, because we didn't want to participate there. Now we see that leverage is coming down, prices are falling, we see a much more stable environment, and therefore we can now participate in this part of the segment as well.

So when we lower the list price, it's mainly to come in there, where we have been higher than the other banks. So, then obviously we have more diversity because we are adjusting rates to where the others are. We've also for instance adjusted our stress test. So before we had the strictest stress test in Sweden. We had 8% stress test level, while all the others had 6% to 7%. So now, that's suggested to 7%, because we don’t see that need anymore, because the market is much more in balance. We also have strict amortization rules. So we're coming from another level than the other banks, which I think is important to remember.

Jens Hallen

Okay, fair enough. thank you. And can I ask a quick question on Gjensidige, the transaction that you did. I am trying to get a feeling for whether you bought volume into Norway or whether this is something that you feel that you can use the system and use that in the other countries, whether how we should look at that from, I guess, 2019 and 2020 onwards?

Chris Rees

I think a little about what Casper said, this is actually a strategic decision to continue the growth in Norway, which is one of our core markets. So, a couple of things. Firstly yes there's 176,000 customers, right. So that's your volume question. I think there's a capability question here as well. They are good in consumer finance, car loans, and so on, in Norway, which is very complementary to the business that we have in Norway as well. Then I think this is strategic partnership with Gjensidige. They got 750,000 customers. They're the biggest P&C company in Norway. 500 or so is our best estimate don't bank with Nordea.

So I think for us, it's channels. It's also the fact that it is a digital platform, so clearly there are things we can collaborate and cross-fertilize across – over Nordea, over time. But it's the partnership and the complementary capabilities that they have as well as actually the cultural mix, seems to be is aligned as well. So those things together I think can strategically help us grow and develop that business further and in particular on the cross-selling front in Norway.

Rod Alfven

Peter?

Jens Hallen

Yes. Just a very small question on NII from my side. You have in the past spoken about lower funding costs, and you saw roughly EUR4 million of lower funding costs in the quarter. Is that it or should we expect anything more onwards?

Chris Rees

I think, for the funding cost, Rodney mentioned that they might go down a little bit towards the second half, but I think our funding costs are quite low, it might go down a little bit. And for this quarter or this year, I think we've estimated that the benefit of funding overall would be around EUR70 million to EUR80 million on NII from before. I think at the moment this Core Tier 1 improved a bit. And I think it will be stable going into the second half.

Jens Hallen

Okay. So sequentially into Q3, Q4, we might not see anything? Continue as is.

Chris Rees

Okay, yes.

Jens Hallen

So, if you please can go back to the telephone conference, operator, please?

Operator

Yes, sir. Our next question comes from Riccardo Rovere from Mediobanca. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Riccardo Rovere

Good morning to everyone. A couple of questions if I may, the first one is if I'm understanding correctly, you are giving us, conveying us mostly two messages this morning. The cost base you are keeping it unchanged, the cost targets sorry, you're keeping it unchanged at EUR4.9 billion, because what you have seen in the first half is somehow affected by FX. And you don't know how FX can move over the rest of the year, I respect that. The other message you're telling us is that you think, it's not going to be easy for Nordea to match the same level of revenues reported in 2017 that you have quantified before, if I understood it correctly, EUR9.2 billion, but revenues in the first half were affected by FX too. And this is maybe one of the reasons why – and actually they were affected probably more than costs, given the general trend in the business with cost income ratio above 100%.

So if I forget costs and I forget revenues, can you – do you think that the operating profits, so revenues minus costs, at the end of 2018, can be more or less aligned or a little bit better than what you reported at the end of 2017? This is the first question. The second question I have is on capital in RWA. Can we say that the capital level will likely stay aside from the acquisition of Gjensidige Bank, can more or less stay at these levels as after the dividend the amount of capital that you will be generating internally will be used for growth instead of continuing to deleverage the business. And this could be a prickly – let's say, a fairly bullish statement, given the recent track record of Nordea – can I say that the capital can stay more or less around 20%?

Chris Rees

I think the first question was will the profits be greater in 2018 than 2017. So we are confident that we can achieve that. So I guess the expectation is yes on that as – and then on…

Riccardo Rovere

Sorry, Mr. Rees I was not referring to the bottom line, I was referring to revenues minus costs, then credit loss, sales tax [indiscernible] revenues minus costs, do you think you can do at least the same level of last year or a little bit better than that? Revenues minus costs, nothing else than that.

Rod Alfven

Yeah, Riccardo, we have not guided on that one. Unfortunately, we cannot comment on that. What we do comment is that, that net profit will be higher. Then you can see the trends on loan losses. And if you see we have a very good solid trend on loan losses. And of course, that's a good indication for you, so you can strip out that. And then you can see revenues and costs. But we don't guide specifically right on pre-provisioning profit.

Riccardo Rovere

Okay, fine.

Chris Rees

And on the capital front, as a question that most probably people are also thinking about is that we are in the middle of a transition into the banking union. And that's a quite unique situation. We have committed to maintain the same nominal amount of capital that we will have after the SREP 2019, which we'll get to know in the end of September. And that is the nominal amount of capital recover and we will bring into the SSM or the ECB. And then going forward from there, we will await the SREP 2019 from the SSM in terms of determining what that capital then will look like. So our aim is to maintain the same amount of capital post the process that we have today as we are a Swedish bank with a Swedish FSA.

And to Casper's earlier point, because I know you're referring to acquisition and growth, we are open. We have a very strong management buffer. Gjensidige will have an impact on it of course, but if the opportunities arise, we have the possibilities to do things. But it is not a capital distribution strategy to go for acquisition. It is – the strategy is to continue to grow in the core Nordic markets and if opportunities arise, we will consider. But as we go forward, we maintain capital moving into the SSM at the same level that we will have in 30th of September.

Riccardo Rovere

Okay, okay. Very clear. Thanks

Rod Alfven

Next question from the telephone conference please.

Operator

Thank you, sir. Bruce Hamilton from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Bruce Hamilton

Thanks, morning guys. My question has been asked. So I’ll pull from. Thanks very much.

Rod Alfven

Thank you, Bruce.

Chris Rees

Thank you.

Rod Alfven

Next one please.

Operator

Thank you. Jacob Kruse from Autonomous Research. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Jacob Kruse

Great. Thank you. Just a quick questions. First on the cost side. in your presentation that you made in October on the cost cutting or on the restructuring initiatives. I think you were saying that the – there will be a net reduction of costs – a net – there will be a gross reduction of costs of EUR350 million to EUR400 million of which EUR225 million to EUR250 in 2018. So is that plan still kind of current? So should we still expect whatever your 2018 cost is that there is another EUR150 million, EUR100 million to EUR150 million of net cost reductions after the transformational program sort of rolls out, and they are not till 2021.

And then my second question was just on your comment just now on the capital. So are you saying you are going to run with the Swedish capital requirements until you get the European SREP in 2019, or does that apply also after that you're going to have some sort of look back to what you would have required in Sweden from 2019 onwards? Thank you.

Rod Alfven

Yes, on the first question, I'm not sure I fully understood you. But is it correct that you asked whether there are more cost savings to be done post 2018?

Jacob Max

Yes, just your previous schedule said, net savings of up to EUR400 million of which up to EUR250 million in 2018.

Rod Alfven

Yes, exactly yes, so the way we phrased this was that in 2021, the total cost base will be below EUR4.8 billion, and that still stands. Then of course please remember that FX movements can of course lead to another number. And currently the number is lower but we'd still stick to that because no one knows how that technically moves.

Jacob Max

Yes. But then I guess my question is on constant FX assuming you deliver EUR4.8 billion this year. Should we then assume that on constant FX you should hit EUR4.6 billion to EUR4.7 billion in 2021?

Rod Alfven

No, I don't want to speculate about 2018 target. So let's deliver on the 2018 first.

Chris Rees

And then on capital, I'll try and make that a little bit clear. We are today a Swedish bank. We are regulated under the Swedish FSA, and we are going through Swedish SREP process. And they will come out with their requirement at the end of September and that will imply a nominal capital amount requirement for Nordea.

That we commit to keep the same as we go into the SSM, and as we go through 2019, we will get a new SREP from the SSM, and we will of course communicate that when we get it, but that is the plan. So during that transition we will maintain the nominal amount of capital effectively given to us by the Swedish FSA.

Jacob Max

Right. And then that gets superseded by the European SREP in September 2019?

Rod Alfven

Correct. Jacob, just to come back to your comment, I mean when it comes to our costs then; yes, we have cost initiatives that will come post 2018, that we do have. But I don't want to speculate how we will end up in 2018. So that's still EUR4.9 billion.

Jacob Max

Yes, I just mean, if 2018 is any number the 2021 number should be EUR100 million or so below that?

Rod Alfven

We have cost initiatives also after 2018.

Jacob Max

Yes, okay thank you.

Rod Alfven

Thank you. Next question, please

Operator

It’s from Adrian Cighi from RBC, please go ahead your line is now open.

Adrian Cighi

Hi, I just had one quick follow up on capital, please. Would you be impacted from the move up to 25% mortgage risk weighted probably in Pillar 3 going to Pillar 1 in Sweden or will that apply only to your Swedish portfolio after the end of the year? Thank you.

Chris Rees

No, we will be impacted by the Article 458 from Pillar 2 going to Pillar 1 for the Swedish risk weight floors. And I believe if we remained under the Swedish system, I think we showed some charge there in the Q1, the capital requirement will go to – if I recall correctly, around about 16.4 when we made those adjustments.

Adrian Cighi

But the Pillar 1 floor won't apply to your non-Swedish portfolio once you move out?

Chris Rees

Yes, that’s correct. Please then remember that we have also floors in Norway and Finland already before.

Adrian Cighi

Right, thank you.

Chris Rees

So next question, please.

Operator

Ian Sealy from Citigroup, please go ahead your line is now open.

Ian Sealy

Good morning. Two quick ones if I may. Firstly, in your economic environment statement you say in the Nordics, we're seeing signs that the economic cycle is starting to reach a peak level. And could you just maybe elaborate a little bit on that and what it means for lending growth across household and corporate? And second question on the impairment. If I look at the different categories of that, recently also we saw in Russia in the quarter but also we saw an increase in Personal in Denmark and Finland. So any more color you could give on that would be very useful as well. Thank you.

Rod Alfven

Sorry, I was listening to the second question. Please repeat the first one. Yes, now I remember, yes the peak, yes. Sorry. Yes now we do see a peak and that's mainly for Sweden, where we see that we expect a slowdown in GDP driven by less construction, less spending, and also higher rates. So that's our expectations.

In terms of loan growth, I mean we have seen this slow loan growth now for quite some time and we don't really expect that to slow down because especially in the corporate sector we do have a lot of under investments. We see actually investments in the society being less than the depreciations. So we actually disinvest. So therefore now we are quite optimistic that you can see continued loan growth and we still expect some 2% to 3% blended in the region.

Chris Rees

It's actually interesting if you look at a chart of the classical CapEx expenditure in the corporate sector. It has been coming down consistently over the last few periods and it's actually now starting to turn. And I think if you look at our numbers you can see in the corporate lending volume that it's actually feeding through a little bit as well. Remind us the second question, please.

Ian Sealy

Just on the impairments, and this is three key drivers of personal in Denmark, in London and in Russia.

Chris Rees

Yes, so Russia is – the U.S. sanctions there are no new U.S. sanctions this year and we have just taken a conservative prudent measure to reserve against any potential impact it may have on some of our counter purchases on their financial performance due to those U.S. sanctions. And that is really the main impact this quarter. If you look at the rest of our impairments there are actually – in particular on the corporate sector across the board are net reversals.

Rod Alfven

Yes. And you are right that we did some provisions in Finland and Denmark due to model adjustments. So there's no deterioration in credit quality, that's what I'm saying.

Ian Sealy

Very useful, thank you very much.

Rod Alfven

So, next question, please.

Operator

Thank you. We have a follow up from Riccardo Rovere from Mediobanca, please go ahead your line is now open.

Riccardo Rovere

Yes, thanks. Just a clarification. Did I get it right that you expect trade in revenues in the region of EUR1 billion in 2018, is the number correct?

Rod Alfven

Now we have said that a normal quarter you should expect around EUR300 million of all the fair value income, and then plus or minus EUR25 million and that’s previously we said EUR300 million to EUR350 million but this but this is purely adjustment with the divestment of the Nordea Life & Pensions, Denmark, which is EUR26 million per quarter. So EUR300 million per quarter.

Riccardo Rovere

Okay, okay, got it. Thank you.

Rod Alfven

Do we have more questions from the telephone conference?

Operator

There are no further questions over the telephone at this time sir.

Rod Alfven

Thank you. So, we move back to the audience here. Do we have any more questions in the room? Or is everything crystal clear? Thank you very much, thank you for listening in and thank you for coming.

