Is It Time To Look At Youngevity Again?

My interest in Youngevity (YGYI) is likely contrary to what most may consider a natural thought process. Youngevity follows a direct selling model with several product lines that tap into the $190-billion network marketing business. Those numbers are impressive, but the field is highly competitive, and capitalizing on that market is often challenging. That being said, Youngevity is seeing impressive growth numbers in its direct selling side of the business. The reason I like Youngevity is not tied to the direct selling side of the business, but rather the coffee business, CLR Roasters, which the company has built from the ground up. Some may think of the Youngevity network marketing model as the main thrust of an investment with the coffee business being a cherry on top. I look at it the other way around, but will admit that seeing my thesis come to fruition will take time. It has long been my belief that the coffee business could ultimately be the major contributor to the bottom line, or a candidate for a spin-off into a public company of its own.

Last year Youngevity up-listed to NASDAQ. In the time since, the company has been added to the Russell Microcap Index. With a big market listing and continued quarterly growth, Youngevity could become a very interesting play in the next 12 months.

In Q1 of 2018, the coffee side of the business saw revenues of $7.7 million. This represented a 40% increase over Q1 of the prior year. Seeing that level of growth is a signal that the company's coffee business, CLR Roasters, is really beginning to scale. The company invested substantial sums over the past two years into its plantation portfolio, processing facilities, and roasting operations. Youngevity made these investments with growth and scale in mind. Now that the company has the foundation in place, it can really begin to capitalize on its capabilities and drive more sales volume in both green coffee as well as roasted coffee. In fact, on July 19, the company announced yet another deal worth $5,000,000.

In the United States alone, the retail coffee segment is an impressive $48 billion, with over half of that comprised of specialty coffee. CLR Roasters has been building its coffee business in green beans, contract roasting, retail, and service industries. Its retail brands are Cafe La Rica and Josie's Java. One novel characteristic of CLR Roasters is that it literally controls the process from the farm to the cup, cutting out middlemen in the process.

Why am I bullish on the coffee business. Back in 2011, J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) acquired the Cafe Bustello and Pilon for a cool $360 million. In 2017, CLR Roasters' retail brand Cafe LaRica replaced Cafe Bustello as the official coffee of Miami Marlins, and the brand continues to expand its retail presence. The facts are rather simple. CLR Roasters is already built and equipped to grow its business and can handle massive volume without having to sublease more property, plantations, drying capacity, roasting capacity, or packaging capacity. I will speculate that the company will have several retail and wholesale announcements within the next 6 to 12 months that will allow even more impressive growth over the coming 24 months than many might think reasonable.

The cherry on top? A direct selling network business that is expanding internationally, driving growth, and setting standards for the direct selling business model.

Youngevity has a market cap of just $77 million, while its revenue last year was $166 million. The imbalance in this valuation is clear, and if one considers the possibilities surrounding the coffee business, the story could unfold quickly. Is Youngevity speculative? Sure, but at current prices the risk is pretty low, while the potential is pretty impressive. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long YGYI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.