Donald Trump Is 'Not Happy' About Fed Rate Hikes: The Whole Story

Here is everything you need to know.

Trump's (now public) disdain for Jerome Powell's hawkish lean is motivated by a number of factors, including the stock market, fiscal policy and the trade war.

Obviously, that was a bold move, and it deserves careful consideration for a laundry list of reasons.

On Thursday, in an interview with CNBC's Joe Kernen, Donald Trump did something I've variously suggested he would do sooner or later: he expressed his disdain with the current trajectory of Fed policy.

Specifically, he said this:

I’m not thrilled [with rate hikes]. Because we go up and every time you go up they want to raise rates again. I don't really - I am not happy about it. But at the same time I’m letting them do what they feel is best.

To be absolutely clear, this is a highly contentious issue from a political perspective, and in the opinion of this political scientist, the President would do well to steer entirely clear of it. His comments to CNBC have already drawn fire from former Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, who told the network the following with regard to the comments excerpted above:

One of the hallmarks of our great American economy is preserving the independence of the Federal Reserve. No president should interfere with the workings of the Fed. Were I Chairman Powell, I would ignore the president and do my job and I am confident he will do just that.

In defense of Donald Trump, no one is naive enough to believe that the Fed is completely "independent". I would also contend (and I've already gotten some pushback from readers on my site about this) that this is one case where it's not entirely incumbent upon the President to separate Donald Trump the citizen from Donald Trump the President.

Is it ideal that he's on CNBC explicitly saying that he's "not happy" about rate hikes? Obviously not. I don't think anyone (i.e., Republican or Democrat) would call that "ideal". But given the President's penchant for speaking off the cuff and otherwise saying what's on his mind without regard for the optics (and I don't think that's in any way an unfair characterization), it's not really surprising that he would weigh in on this. As alluded to above, I've predicted this day would come since the inauguration.

That said, there are myriad problems with this outside of the central bank independence issue. That is, you don't have to contend that Donald Trump is going to effectively appoint himself Fed Chair to understand why this is a perilous path to go down.

First of all, it's imperative that investors understand why he's "not thrilled" with rate hikes. Before I get into the fiscal backdrop, I'll go ahead and address one of the multiple elephants in this room. Donald Trump has tweeted about record-high stock prices on dozens of occasions over the past year. Here are 41 examples going back to August 1, 2017:

(Source)

While the President is correct to suggest that some of the market euphoria we've seen over the past 18 months is attributable to optimism around the tax cuts (January's ebullient sentiment being the prime example), he is undoubtedly aware of the fact that accommodative monetary policy is an extra layer of insurance for U.S. equities. During the first presidential debate in September 2016, Trump called the stock market "a big fat ugly bubble" on the way to saying this about what would ultimately cause that bubble to pop:

And the only thing that looks good is the stock market - but if you raise interest rates even a little bit, that's going to come crashing down. We are in a big, fat, ugly bubble. And we better be awfully careful.

I don't often say this, but Donald Trump was exactly right.

The problem now, though, is that because he has effectively taken ownership of the rally (see the tweets), he has put himself in a position where the preservation of that "bubble" is a political imperative ahead of the midterms. Indeed, multiple desks on Wall Street have suggested that one of the only things that has kept the administration from escalating the trade war further is the possibility that doing so risks imperiling Republicans' "market scorecard". Recall this quote from JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic:

Let’s note that there is a large asymmetry of the outcome rewards by participants. A significant trade war started by this administration would destabilize global equity markets. Should this happen ahead of the November election, it would impair the administration’s ‘market scorecard’ and likely lead to an election loss.

That's just one example. I could cite at least a half dozen from other analysts, but given Marko's name recognition, I prefer that excerpt.

There's also evidence to support the contention that trade escalations are contingent on the resilience of U.S. stocks. On July 2, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC the following about trade, Trump and the S&P:

There's no bright line level of the stock market that's going to change policy. You can't deal with day-to-day stock market fluctuations.

Ironically, the reason Ross had to say that was because just a week prior to that CNBC cameo, the administration announced that, contrary to reports from FT, WSJ and Bloomberg, Trump would not in fact take the most aggressive approach to restricting Chinese investment in U.S. industries. Instead, the administration indicated, he would opt for CFIUS reform, a more measured approach in the eyes of many observers. I detailed that extensively in a post for this platform as it unfolded.

That apparent relent came on a Wednesday morning, following two days during which it appeared as though global market angst was on the verge of spilling over into U.S. equities. In other words: Trump didn't "blink" on that issue because of something Chinese authorities said about trade. He blinked because it looked like Wall Street was getting nervous.

According to Fox's Charlie Gasparino, Steve Mnuchin has warned Trump that trade tensions risk catalyzing a steep selloff. Mnuchin is, of course, a moderate on trade relative to the more hawkish Peter Navarro (with whom Steve has famously clashed), and he (Mnuchin) likely believes that when all else has seemingly failed when it comes to deescalating the trade tensions, he can remind the President that this is an issue that matters to markets.

The point is, Donald Trump cares about the stock market - a lot. And according to statements he's made in the past (like those cited above from the first presidential debate), he is acutely aware of the fact that accommodative monetary policy is an important pillar of support for the U.S. equity market.

But this goes well beyond that. America is on an anomalous fiscal path. Piling fiscal stimulus atop an economy operating at or near full employment is a risky endeavor, and everyone knows it.

“Federal fiscal policy is entering uncharted territory [as] Congress has voted twice in the last two months to substantially expand the budget deficit despite an already elevated debt level and an economy that shows no need for additional fiscal stimulus,” Goldman wrote, in a note dated February that included the following chart:

(Goldman Sachs)

"US and global growth are both near momentum peaks, making this stimulus poorly-timed from a macro perspective", Credit Suisse wrote just days after the Goldman note mentioned above was published, on the way to suggesting that Jerome Powell's Fed should "accelerate their tightening in response to a large positive demand shock".

48 hours after that Credit Suisse note made the rounds, SocGen's Albert Edwards said this:

Whatever the arguments are in favour of tax reform in the US (and there are many), this is probably the singularly most irresponsible macro-stimulus seen in US history; to say it is ill-timed and ill-judged would be a massive understatement.

Subsequently, the CBO delivered a dour assessment of the U.S. fiscal trajectory, predicting the deficit will hit $1 trillion in 2020, two years ahead of previous estimates.

The IMF weighed in as well, predicting the U.S. will be in worse fiscal shape than Italy, Mozambique and Burundi by 2023.

(IMF)

You get the idea. Everyone piled on, and the criticism hasn't let up since.

Recently, in a joint press briefing held ahead of a planned September summit to commemorate the crisis, Hank Paulson and Ben Bernanke warned about the dangers inherent in late-cycle fiscal stimulus. Here's Bloomberg summing up:

Bernanke criticized the deficit-ballooning tax cuts and spending increases agreed to by President Donald Trump and Congress as ill-timed, noting that they come as the country is at or near full employment. “If we don’t act, that is the most certain fiscal or economic crisis we will have,” said Paulson, who chairs his own institute in Chicago. “It will slowly strangle us.”

Do try to understand how precarious this really is. The administration is piling deficit-funded stimulus atop a late-cycle economy, while the Fed is raising rates. In a recent webcast, Jeff Gundlach called this "a suicide mission", and referred participants to the following chart:

(DoubleLine, Bloomberg, BofAML)

Gundlach followed up on that point in an interview with Barron's released last week. Here's the relevant excerpt:

The strangest thing is that Congress passed a $280 billion tax cut and spending increases so late in the cycle, and with interest rates rising. It’s like a death wish. The U.S. is taking on hundreds of billions of dollars of debt while raising rates, which means our debt-service payments are going to be under serious pressure to the upside.

At this point, you're probably beginning to understand both why the Fed has to raise rates and why Donald Trump is against that effort.

Taking the former point first, Jerome Powell cannot sit on his hands. The addition of powerful fiscal stimulus to an economy running at full employment risks supercharging a common dynamic that plays out in late-stage expansions. The following chart shows you how the Phillips curve has a tendency to meander around until the tail end of expansions and then essentially go vertical:

(Deutsche Bank)

As Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic put it last month, "the Phillips curve functions like an organ without a body, an equivalent of Cheshire cat’s smile (in Alice in Wonderland) that persists alone, even when the cat’s body is no longer present".

The Fed is aware of that tendency, and they undoubtedly believe the stimulus push increases the likelihood that at some point, wage growth will accelerate out of the blue as whatever slack is left in the labor market disappears virtually overnight.

In short: Jerome Powell isn't inclined to back off the hawkish approach, and he's made that clear time and time again, most recently in this week's testimony on Capitol Hill.

Importantly, Fed hikes work to undermine Trump's trade stance by driving the dollar higher and exacerbating the policy divergence between the U.S. and China. The Chinese economy was already decelerating prior to the trade tension, forcing the PBoC to de-emphasize the deleveraging push and loosen policy. PBoC governor Yi Gang did not raise repo rates following the Fed hike in June (a break with recent precedent), and last month's RRR cut underscored the central bank's desire to loosen policy.

Subsequent policy pronouncements (including a directive from China’s Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission which on Wednesday instructed financial institutions to help reduce financing costs for small- and micro-sized companies) have lent more credence to the notion that Beijing is keen on easing. The more they ease while the Fed sticks to its guns, the wider the policy divergence.

That policy divergence is pushing the yuan relentlessly weaker against the dollar. On Thursday, the offshore yuan fell through 6.80 and the fixing came in on the weak side of 6.70 for the first time since the trade war began in earnest, suggesting the PBoC is (still) not pushing back. There's a ton of fresh analysis on this here, but for our purposes, just have a look at the following annotated chart that helps put the yuan's recent depreciation in perspective:

(Heisenberg)

Trump is seemingly attuned to this. In his Thursday interview with CNBC, he said the following:

China's currency is dropping like a rock [and] our currency is going up, and I have to tell you it puts us at a disadvantage.

Recall that just 48 hours after the opening salvo in this year's trade conflict (i.e., the imposition of duties on residential washing machines and solar panels), Steve Mnuchin talked down the dollar in Davos, seemingly validating concerns that the administration is pursuing a weak dollar policy by proxy with its trade stance.

The more hawkish the Fed is, the more the policy divergence with the PBoC grows and the more the yuan weakens, helping to offset the effect of the tariffs on the Chinese economy.

Between the threat to the stock market, the fact that rising rates threaten to expose the danger inherent in deficit-funded stimulus and the fact that the policy divergence between Jerome Powell and Yi Gang is effectively helping China weather the trade storm, Trump has apparently reached his limit when it comes to staying silent on rates.

Here's what the dollar did as soon as his comments to CNBC crossed the tape on Thursday:

(Heisenberg)

Coming full circle, it is probably not a good idea for the President to inject himself into monetary policy as he implicitly did on Thursday afternoon.

Aside from allegations that he's attempting to erode central bank independence, he also risks putting himself in a position where his tweets and various other public comments move markets even more dramatically than they did before. That is exceptionally precarious for obvious reasons. Part and parcel of effective post-crisis monetary policy is the careful maintenance of a two-way communication loop with markets. Careful management of expectations is critical when it comes to keeping volatility suppressed. Every policy decision (indeed, even policy indecisions) is almost always completely priced in by rates markets ahead of their announcement. Transparency is not only key, it's paramount. Predictability is an absolute imperative in a world where central bankers are attempting to wean markets off stimulus.

Even if he doesn't intend to, Donald Trump would invariably inject all manner of uncertainty into the equation were he to start actively advocating for rate cuts or otherwise pontificating publicly about what the "correct" path is for the Fed.

Importantly, that is not necessarily an attempt to malign Trump or to suggest that he isn't capable of having an informed opinion on where rates should be. In fact, you could well argue that his background in real estate gives him a decent read on the issue. The problem, rather, is that inserting a presidential variable (if you will) into this equation is akin to tossing a live grenade into a puddle of gasoline. There is absolutely no telling how markets would react if monetary policy started to evolve in real time on Twitter.

I think it goes without saying that Trump's CNBC interview was the most important market story on Thursday, and I certainly hope everything said above is useful in terms of giving readers here the full story behind the sound bites.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.