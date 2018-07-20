M&T Bank Posts Better Margins, But Loan Growth Remains Pressured And The Valuation Isn't Skimpy

Reported loan growth is going to remain weak for the rest of the year, but underlying loan origination growth suggests a little more momentum in the business.

In a market where larger banks are still struggling to generate strong loan growth, banks with strong leverage to higher rates like M&T Bank (MTB) can do a little better, and particularly if and when they can keep their costs down. What’s more, while M&T Bank’s reported loan growth is being weighed down by merger-related run-offs and 2018 reported growth is unlikely to look great, underlying originations suggest a little more momentum in the business and the betas still look good.

I wasn’t crazy about M&T’s valuation after first-quarter results, and the company has since underperformed not only regional bank indices, but also peers/competitors like JPMorgan (JPM), PNC (PNC), Bank of America (BAC), and Wells Fargo (WFC) even with a nice little post-earnings pop in the stock. Stretch that comparison out to a year and M&T is still an underperformer, lagging all of those aforementioned peers (including Toronto-Dominion (TD)) except Wells Fargo. While the valuation is more reasonable now, I think there are better ideas out there with not only better growth drivers but stronger underlying served markets.

Strong Rate Leverage Compensates For A Smaller Balance Sheet

Like most banks, M&T Bank continues to get a boost to earnings (relative to sell-side expectations) from lower-than-expected provision expense and a lower-than-expected tax rate. Although those are generally regarded as lower-quality sources of upside, the higher-than-expected NIM (and slightly higher net interest income) was a more encouraging development.

Revenue rose 4% year over year and 3% sequentially, with net interest income growth of 7% and 3%, respectively. Average earning assets shrunk for both time periods (down 3% and 1%, respectively), but M&T’s exceptionally low deposit beta served it well, as NIM expanded about 40bp yoy and 12bp sequentially (about double the norm for large banks this quarter). Fee income growth was a little disappointing, shrinking 1% from the year-ago period and growing 2% sequentially.

Expenses were a little higher than expected, rising 3% from last year but falling 3% sequentially, and pre-provision profits rose 5% year over year and 10% sequentially – the latter being a pretty good result on a comparative basis. Although investors have been worried about recent management comments that suggested more catch-up spending on IT, guidance for the remainder of the year doesn’t suggest a big change in the trajectory of operating expenses.

Loan Growth Is A Little Complicated, But The Rate Leverage Is Nice

Superficially, M&T’s loan growth situation continues to look weak – end-of-period loans were down 1% from the year-ago period and down slightly on a sequential basis. Adjust out the planned run-off of mortgages (and mortgage balances were down more than 3% sequentially), and the sequential growth rate improves to 1%. That’s still not very good, mind you, but it is at least in keeping with the loan growth generated by large banks as a group in the quarter (according to Fed data).

C&I lending was up about 1% sequentially, reversing a small contraction in the first quarter, and M&T is somewhat unusual among banks of this size in that it actually grew CRE loans for the quarter (up a little more than 1% sequentially). I was also encouraged by the 6%-plus growth in loan originations this quarter. Although headline loan growth is going to be pretty feeble this year, it looks like the underlying trends are improving even though the Pennsylvania and New York markets aren’t really among the strongest loan markets right now.

While loan growth remains muted, M&T remains well-placed to benefit from higher rates. M&T saw 18bp of sequential loan yield improvement, one of the better results, and the bank’s loan beta remains pretty high on a peer/comp basis. I’m even more impressed on the deposit side, where the bank saw just 5bp of sequential cost inflation for interest-bearing deposits and where the cumulative deposit beta remains at a rock-bottom level. I do expect M&T’s deposit beta to head higher from here, and the company’s loan/deposit ratio is higher than I’d like to see, but I do think M&T stands to benefit more than most if there are further rate increases from here.

The Opportunity

At this point in the cycle, M&T Bank offers a lot of what I think most investors, or at least institutional investors, want to see from a bank – the company has strong leverage to higher rates (with the potential for further surprises on the NIM line), low credit risk, excess capital, and the potential to drive further efficiency gains.

I’m still expecting high single-digit near/medium-term earnings growth, with long-term growth decelerating toward the mid-single-digits. Although those earnings don’t discount back to a compelling fair value today, a P/E-driven approach is a little more favorable (as expected, P/E-based approaches tend to drive higher fair values, which is why the sell-side likes them). Given where M&T Bank should be with respect to ROTCE by year-end, I do think the share price is a little more reasonable on that basis, but not exactly cheap.

The Bottom Line

M&T Bank has its hard-core supporters, and I’m sure I’ll hear all about Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) ongoing ownership. If that works for you, that’s great. But the reality is that names like PNC and JPMorgan are better performers and I don’t think M&T’s valuation is at a can’t-miss level. It’s not a name I’d be in any hurry to sell, but if I were putting new money to work now, it wouldn’t be my first choice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.