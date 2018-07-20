W.W. Grainger's Pricing Reset Continues To Drive Exceptional Volume Growth

Grainger could still have some short-term appeal on the basis of its near-term earnings momentum, but the longer-term valuation argument looks more strained.

Stronger volumes are driving improving operating leverage, but the comps are going to get harder and long-term margin leverage is still an open question.

I’ve been critical of several of W.W. Grainger’s (GWW) strategic moves over the years, particularly its overseas business decisions, but the decision to cut prices has proven so far to be a very good move for this company. Against a very healthy backdrop for manufacturing and construction, Grainger has managed to dramatically outperform smaller rival MSC Industrial (MSM) on volume and outperform Fastenal (FAST) on pricing, allowing the company to outperform both on margin and earnings leverage.

Grainger has done a great job of clawing back the mid-sized customers that it lost in years past when its pricing got too high, but what happens when it exhausts that supply remains an open question. There’s still room for distributors to run as the industrial cycle ages, and Grainger’s valuation isn’t unreasonable on an EV/EBITDA basis, but I do think it’s harder to make the long-term valuation case with the shares up roughly 100% over the past year.

Cut Prices And Customers Will Buy More

Grainger implemented significant price cuts in 2016 and 2017 and the company is still seeing very strong volume leverage from those cuts. Not only are customers ordering more in general in response to a stronger underlying economy, but Grainger is also winning back a lot of mid-sized customers that it lost when its prices got too far out of line with its rivals.

Revenue rose 9% in the second quarter, with the growth driven almost entirely by volume. Organic growth in the U.S. hit 10%, driven by volume growth as large customer volume was up 9% and mid-sized customer volume was up 29%. Canada remains a problem area (down 10% on an organic basis), but at its present size it is no longer a major swing factor.

Although Grainger couldn’t meet MSC’s 70bp improvement in price/mix, the company did raise its guidance for price/cost to a negative 50bp headwind from 100bp. Gross margin declined slightly (down 30bp) on an adjusted basis; worse than MSC (up 10bp), but better than Fastenal (down 110bp). Grainger is giving up some gross margin to drive volume, but is reaping the benefits through improved operating leverage – operating income rose 23% (20% at the segment level), with a 150bp improvement in margin (130bp at the segment level). While both MSC and Fastenal have higher operating margins than Grainger (Fastenal substantially so), Grainger’s operating income growth rate was about double that of its peers for the quarter, and management raised earnings expectations for the remainder of the year.

Can It Last?

Grainger’s comps are about to get substantially tougher. The second quarter’s 10% volume growth in the U.S. business came against a 5% comp in the year-ago period, but the third quarter comp is +7% and the fourth quarter is +11%. Distributors do tend to be better late-cycle performers, but the combination of an aging economic upturn and tougher comps is going to exert some pressure on Grainger.

There are also some potential cost input issues to consider. All of these major MRO distributors have private label businesses, and private label products contribute close to one-quarter of Grainger’s revenue versus a high teens percentage of MSC’s revenue and a low teens percentage of Fastenal’s revenue. What’s different about Grainger, though, is that it sources substantially more of its private label products from China (about two-thirds) than either MSC or Fastenal, leaving it potentially more exposed to tariff-related cost inflation.

Grainger is also looking at additional contract renegotiations for large customers in the second half of the year. While the majority of the company’s large customers are signed up to multi-year contracts, there could be increased push-back in these negotiations as more companies look to turn the screws on the supply chain as a way of preserving/improving margins.

There’s also the question of how much low-hanging fruit remains in the mid-sized customer pool. I believe a lot of Grainger’s recent growth has been driven by former customers coming back to the company; Grainger once had around 4% to 5% share among mid-sized customers, but lost around half of that prior to the price reset. Grainger likely won’t get all of that back, and I do wonder at what point that pool is no longer able to provide a meaningful tailwind.

The Opportunity

Grainger made a smart strategic decision and is reaping the benefits of it now. I’m still concerned about the long-term outlook for margins, though, as the MRO distribution space is far more transparent and competitive than five or 10 years ago. While some readers like to talk down the impact of Amazon’s (AMZN) entry into the space, they do so at their own risk, as Amazon has already made its presence felt and is unlikely to scale back at this point. Amazon has been more of a factor so far with smaller MRO customers, but those are also typically more profitable customers (MSC, for instance, generates about 1000bp lower gross margins from national accounts relative to its smaller “core customer” base). Grainger has its own positive drivers that go beyond price, including e-commerce and vendor-managed inventory initiatives, but I expect operating margins to start flattening out in the mid-12%s in a couple of years.

Relative to Grainger’s margins and returns, the forward EBITDA multiple is not all that unreasonable, but it doesn’t suggest Grainger is meaningfully undervalued either. The situation is less promising with discounted cash flow, as mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth and high single-digit to low double-digit FCF margins don’t really support a strong rate of return from here.

The Bottom Line

In the short term, markets often reward strong growth stories and as I said in my last piece on Grainger, this company could still have a couple of good quarterly reports left in it. I don’t see compelling “core” undervaluation at this point, though, and I’m not really interested in playing an investing version of musical chairs and betting on more beat-and-raise quarters at this point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.