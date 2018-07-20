Why Berkshire's Buyback Change Is A Good Idea

Introduction

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) recently announced that it is amending its buyback plan in order to give Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger more flexibility regarding share buybacks. Previously, the plan allowed for share buybacks only if the stock was trading below 120% of the company's book value. This plan has commonly been referred to as 'The Buffett Put.'

My relationship with the Buffett Put on Seeking Alpha came in March of this year when I wrote a series of articles suggesting that Berkshire Hathaway was a good defensive alternative for a handful of service sector stocks that I thought could fall farther than investors expected if we were to have a bear market or a recession. My rationale was that it was unlikely Berkshire's stock price would stay below 1.2x book value for long with as much cash as Berkshire was holding, especially since in my view, most large-cap companies were overvalued and if their prices fell at the same rate as Berkshires in a downturn, Berkshire stock would be at 1.2x well before most of these other companies would look like bargains to Buffett. (At the time Berkshire was trading about 1.4x book value.)

Even though I've never written a full article specifically about Berkshire, those who follow my monthly updates know that I've been fairly perplexed at the stock's performance this year. I wrote about various theories in my April, May, and June updates, where I track the performance of my SA ideas. I've spent a considerable amount of time trying to put my finger on the key drivers of the stock price lately because while my basic thesis for recommending Berkshire is still intact (the farthest it traded down was 1.3x book value a few weeks ago), it hasn't been trading like I expected it to trade.

BRK.B Total Return Price data by YCharts

This is Berkshire's performance compared to the S&P 500 Index (SPY) since the beginning of the year, up until the day before the Berkshire announcement on 7/17/18. For a company like Berkshire, which I judge to be both superior to the SPY and to have been trading at a better value when I recommended it in March, a 10% deviation from the SPY over 4 months' time is very unexpected considering there was no Berkshire-specific news that came out that might drive the price down. Interestingly, though, the deviation did begin right after the annual shareholders' meeting (More on this later).

My expectation was that Berkshire stock would trade fairly close to the S&P 500 as the market rose, and perhaps trade fairly close during a downturn for about the first 10-15% of a market decline, but that as Berkshire approached that 1.2x number, Berkshire would fall less than the market and less than stocks that had traditionally been more cyclical or were carrying more debt.

There have been many good articles about different ways to value Berkshire stock written on SA, and there seems to be a consensus that something close to $240 per share for the B shares is reasonable. But another way I like to think about the stock's recent underperformance is to compare some of the major businesses that Berkshire owns to their market counterparts. Since I haven't seen anything that suggests Berkshire is losing major market share in any of their big businesses, I would expect the components to at least trade similarly to similar publicly traded stocks or indexes. For example, I would think GEICO might be valued similarly to Progressive (PGR), Burlington Northern to trade similarly to CSX (CSX), Berkshire's sizeable financial holdings to trade similarly to Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), Mid-American Energy to trade similarly to Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), and so on. Now, if there was an obvious reason why we wouldn't expect much correlation between several of these, then this comparison doesn't make much sense. But as of yet, I haven't found any reason to believe there is a rational reason associated with these businesses themselves to justify much deviation.

BRK.B Total Return Price data by YCharts

I probably could have chosen some different or better examples, but the pattern would mostly be the same. I think an argument could be made that Berkshire is trading similarly to the broader financial index, but even then, before the buyback announcement, Berkshire was trading 3% lower than the XLF. Does anyone think that during the course of this year Berkshire has become less of a value than the banks it bailed out during the financial crisis? (I know I don't.)

I think there are three reasons Berkshire stock is seeing unusual selling pressure. One is that Buffett has been constantly dripping his personal shares into the market via his charitable donations. The second is that we are going through a time of irrational political zealotry, unprecedented in my lifetime, and it is making it difficult for Berkshire to attract new investors. The third is that this business cycle is one of the longest in history and it's creating a problem of the appearance of long-term underperformance relative to the S&P 500. In this article, I will explain why the change in the buyback policy can potentially help with these problems.

Issue #1: Buffett is effectively selling shares

It is a well-known factoid that Warren Buffett has never sold a share of Berkshire Hathaway stock. It is another well-known fact that he is in the process of giving away most of his shares to charity, the biggest recipient being the Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation. I think Warren has attempted to do this in the least-disruptive way possible, by giving a set amount of shares to the foundation each year, and then having the Foundation sell a set amount each year.

I noted in my 'Tracking How Far They Fell: May Service Sector Edition" article that the Gates Foundation has very consistently sold about 5 million shares per quarter for the last several years.

Filing Date # ~Shares in Millions 11/2015 79 2/2016 74 5/2016 69 8/2016 64 11/2016 74 2/2017 69 5/2017 64 8/2017 59 11/2017 68 2/2018 63 5/2018 58

You'll notice that once per year the number of shares bumps up by 10 million. That's a 15 million share annual gift from Buffett minus a 5 million share sale. So, basically, over the past several years, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has consistently been selling 20 million shares per year. If the current pattern continues into the future, we can expect the Gates Foundation to keep selling Berkshire stock on the open market for at least the next 12 years (they receive 15 million shares per year and sell 20 million shares). Things can change, of course, but they have been very consistent so far. The only event I would expect could potentially change this pattern is the passing of Mr. Buffett (Who I believe still owns about 400 million shares assuming they are converted to class B shares).

So, while Buffett isn't directly selling his shares, they are effectively being sold by the Gates Foundation. This doesn't explain the recent divergence of the stock price from the SPY since May, but one has to admit that without this selling the stock price would probably be higher. The important thing here is that this selling isn't a short-term blip on the radar. We can expect these shares to continue to work their way into the market over the next 10-20 years.

While the shares are being sold into the market in an orderly way, my view is that is that it is perfectly reasonable for Berkshire to buy back some of these shares and retire them as long as the price of the stock is at fair value or below. Until 2006, long-term shareholders of Berkshire had no idea that Buffett's plan was to give nearly all his shares to charity, which would, in turn, sell them on the open market. It is only fair to them if that action appears to depress the value of the stock over an extended period of time, that Berkshire takes action to mitigate some of the lost market value.

Issue #2: Political Irrationality

I have never seen America as politically irrational as it is today. National politics, whether we like it or not, has invaded our lives in ways that simply aren't healthy. All you need to do is read a comment thread here on SA that even remotely touches on anything that in the faintest way can be construed as political in order to see an example of this. And I think Berkshire shares have suffered in this environment.

There are two reasons that I think some people on the right of the political spectrum might avoid Berkshire. The first is Buffett and Munger's support for Planned Parenthood. For some on the right, this is a moral issue akin to slavery and they don't want anything to do with people, or a company, associated with abortion. Personally, even though I disagree with the Buffett and Munger's personal support of abortion providers, my view is that as long as Berkshire isn't spending the company's money doing it, then it's something we can agree to disagree about. But there are plenty of folks that can't separate the two. They would avoid Berkshire stock no matter how cheap it was over this issue.

As divisive as the abortion issue can be, I think even more potential Berkshire shareholders from the right of the political spectrum have avoided the stock because of Buffett's support of Democratic presidential nominees like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, as well as his vocal support for raising taxes on the wealthy. In fact, while I've heard lots of Republicans criticize Buffett for these things, I've never heard or read in a comment stream someone write: I disagree with some of Buffett's political views, but I'm still a Berkshire shareholder, because Berkshire is a great company and Buffett is a great money manager and an extremely ethical CEO. (Maybe that will happen in this article. I can't be the only one who thinks this.)

Who Berkshire shareholders are is a difficult issue to classify and quantify, but I would challenge readers to go and listen to the Q&A from the recent shareholders' meeting and to pay close attention to the applause (and the grumbles) from the audience in response to the questions presented. On the handful of politically charged questions that were asked, it was pretty clear to me that the shareholder base in the arena tilted fairly significantly to the left. Which brings me to my next point.

If you listen or watch the Q&A pay close attention to the question about whether Buffett would do business with gun manufacturers (or gun sellers, I forget the precise wording). Buffett's answer was basically that Berkshire wasn't going to have a litmus test regarding that issue for the companies he does business with. Essentially, what he meant was that he wasn't going to weaponize Berkshire in a political struggle against gun makers and sellers. The implication was that Buffett didn't put guns on the same level as cigarettes in terms of the harm they cause to society (although he was very careful not to say that). The audience was fairly dissatisfied with this answer. These are current Berkshire shareholders, and I wouldn't be surprised if after the meeting many of them sold their Berkshire stock over the issue. Up until the Berkshire meeting, shares had been mostly tracking the SPY. Here is how they have done afterward beginning May 7, the first trading day after the meeting:

BRK.B Total Return Price data by YCharts

So, I think Berkshire is suffering from a buyer's boycott from political purists from both the left and the right of the political spectrum. People are now voting with their money, not only including the things they buy, but also the investments they make. The ability to separate politics from other aspects of life is being lost.

The relevance of this situation to the recent buyback policy announcement is that current Berkshire shareholders do not deserve to have their stock trade at a long-term discount to the S&P because of politics as petty and irrational as this. In fact, I think people who avoid Berkshire stock for political reasons deserve to have their alternative investments underperform. Their irrationality certainly doesn't deserve to be rewarded and reinforced with a suppressed Berkshire share price.

#3 Explaining long-term underperformance

There was a great piece published this week by Rusty Guinn on Epsilon Theory blog titled "It was you, Charlie." about the difficulty financial advisors have dealing with clients whose portfolios are perhaps positioned correctly, and making money, but who are underperforming the market during this long bull run. The thrust of the article is that advisors need to take this fear of missing out into consideration just as much as they need to take into consideration how their clients will react to a big downturn in the market. I think Buffett has to take these things into consideration as well.

Choosing to invest in Berkshire Hathaway is a lot like picking a person to manage a fund for your investments. Essentially what you are saying when you buy the stock is that you think Buffett can better allocate your capital than you can. But if you are trying to decide for the first time whether Buffett is better than you, or better than just buying an S&P 500 index, what criteria would you use?

For decades, one could have used a five-year rolling average and compared Berkshire vs. the S&P 500 and see that indeed Buffett outperformed, but that hasn't been the case lately:

BRK.B Total Return Price data by YCharts

As we can see, Berkshire has significantly underperformed the S&P 500 the past five years, and done especially poorly since the market peak in January of this year. Of course, in my opinion, most of the S&P 500's outperformance is totally unjustified. It's almost completely fueled by huge stock buybacks with borrowed money and optimistic growth prospects of a handful of tech companies. Meanwhile, here is Berkshire with a huge cash hoard that hasn't been used to buy back any shares during this time. Basically, Berkshire shareholders are being punished because Buffett has been doing things the right way.

I've seen this happen before with Berkshire. Right before the dot.com bust in the late 1990s, there was story after story about how Buffett was out of touch and how his investing approach didn't work with the "new economy," etc. They were all proven wrong within a few years, of course. Interestingly, that period has something in common with the one we are in now, in that we had a very long bull run in the market. In fact, if we look at how Berkshire's stock has performed vs. the SPY during a full business cycle, we see a much different story.

BRK.B Total Return Price data by YCharts

This chart goes back to about two years before the last recession, representing what I estimate to be approximately a full business cycle. As we can see, once we include a period that contains a downturn, Berkshire starts to look pretty good, even compared to the stocks performing all the financial engineering in the S&P 500. The problem, of course, is that many investors, especially many newer investors, are unlikely to look back this far in time and are unlikely to immediately recognize just how much better Berkshire Hathaway is than SPY. They are much more likely to get caught up in a political story about Buffett, the narrative that Buffett hasn't been performing well over the last 5 or 6 years, the allure of Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA), or the Boglehead approach of just buying an index and letting it be.

But it's not just potential new investors that might dismiss Berkshire. It would be understandable for an investor who bought Berkshire in say, 2012, with the expectation that Berkshire would at least outperform the S&P 500 over 5-year rolling periods, to be getting a little impatient with the stock performance. Most people don't understand how much more defensively positioned Berkshire is than the vast majority of stocks in the index and it's easy for them to fail to consider what might happen when the "tide goes out." For this reason, I think that Buffett is doing less sophisticated investors a favor by using cash to repurchase stock at reasonable prices. It helps Berkshire's market value better reflect its intrinsic value. Over short periods of time this isn't a big deal, but when people experience years and years of underperformance, it's understandable that some may question the wisdom of the investment, especially if the media turns negative and their friends are making big returns in tech stocks.

Conclusion

There are a scarce few investments that the closer you look at them the better they look. I've studied Berkshire, Warren Buffett, and Charlie Munger, for several years now, and I only grow more impressed with what they have been able to accomplish, and what they continue to do. Those readers who follow my writing on SA know that I mostly focus on medium-term investing and rotational strategies. If that seems to be at odds with Buffett's preferred long-term approach, it is. Buffett has been a long-term investor for many decades now. So it might seem strange that I admire and recommend the stock of a company that uses a different approach than I do. But for me, Berkshire is the exception that proves the rule. How many other companies that investors are making long-term projections about are actually thinking long-term themselves? I see very few. What I see in the large-cap space is companies borrowing money to buy back stock at inflated prices, companies borrowing money to buy other companies at very high prices in order to mask slowing growth, and companies paying dividends they likely won't be able to afford during a downturn. How is this good for the company or shareholders in the long term? I don't think it is, and it doesn't seem wise to invest in their stocks for the long term.

Berkshire, however, really does think and act for the long term. They can withstand anything short of a nuclear war or nationalization by the government. They don't perform many of the market tricks to try to temporarily prop up their stock price. Any buybacks that happen under the new program will likely retire shares for good and will be paid for with cash.

Furthermore, it's important for Buffett to understand that not everyone is a multi-millionaire. A lot of people have invested in Berkshire for the long term but still need to sell shares to support themselves in retirement. Others may have invested in Berkshire to help pay their kids' college tuition or to help buy their first house. These are long-term investors who aren't rich enough to hold the stock 'forever.' The shares that Buffett is putting into the market via the Gates Foundation can serve to reduce the price of the shares of these investors unfairly over a very long period of time. It only seems fair, that if the price of the stock is trading below fair value, to make sure these investors aren't harmed by something they couldn't have predicted 15 or 20 years ago.

Additionally, it seems strange to award investors who are avoiding the stock purposefully for political reasons. It makes more sense to punish these investors with underperformance for their irrational behavior.

And finally, there are a lot of investors who can't see the value of Berkshire because the simplest measure of Berkshire's recent performance over the past 5 or 6 years is being distorted by the very long bull market we are currently experiencing. By boosting Berkshire's share price through buybacks to make it better reflect reality, Buffett will be doing these investors a favor by keeping them away from some of the sharks in the market who will ultimately underperform over the long term.

The biggest potential negative I see is investors who planned to dollar-cost-average into Berkshire stock over the next 10 to 20 years at depressed prices while Buffett's shares are sold into the market. They will likely have less opportunity to buy the stock at below fair value. But when weighing which investors are more important, it seems fairer to me to reward those investors who have held Berkshire for a long time and now need to sell shares to fund their retirement.

I first purchased Berkshire shares for my daughter's account on 1/25/2016 at a price of $125.67, and I recently added shares in both my kids' accounts at $187.14 per share on July 2 of this month. About 10% of the value of their investments is now in Berkshire Hathaway. I expect that over the long term it will serve them well, and I fully support the new buyback plan.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.