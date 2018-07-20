General Electric Left The Dow 30 On June 25 Below My Quarterly Pivot, Now My Value Level

The stock gapped above my quarterly pivot of $13.04 at the open on June 26, which was tested at the post-Dow low of $13.04 set on July 5.

It left the Dow Jones Industrial Average at $12.74 at the close on June 25. That was a level at which to begin a core long position.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) was the biggest loser among the 30 components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average when it left the average at $12.74 on June 25.

Back on January 23, I wrote, "Avoid General Electric Until It’s No Longer A Component Of The Dow 30," and five months later, on June 25, it was removed with a close that day of $12.74, which was the level at which to start a core holding on the bet that the stock would be a turnaround story.

In my judgment, General Electric will stay above the $10 threshold, as my monthly value level for July is $9.81. If the stock were to break below $10, many equity money managers would have to liquidate positions in the stock. The wildcard will be whether its dividend yield of 3.49% can be protected. I am not qualified to analyze this question, but I will show the daily and weekly charts to guide investors and traders though the expected post-earnings volatility.

Analysts expect GE to earn 17 cents a share when it reports before the opening bell on Friday, July 20. A report by Motley Fool suggests that the company will lower full-year 2018 guidance. The report says that the aviation segment could be under pressure. GE’s power segment relies on gas turbines in an environment of increasing use of renewable energy. Progress on cost-cutting measures could be the positive.

Here’s the daily chart for GE

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

GE has been below a "death cross" since March 8, 2017, when the stock closed at $29.80. A "death cross" occurs when the 50-day simple moving average falls below the 200-day simple moving average, indicating that lower prices lie ahead. This was a clear warning to avoid the stock as it remained a Dow component. Fast forward to June 25 and you can see the price gap higher on June 26 as GE left the Dow. The stock has had a difficult time staying above its 50-day simple moving average now at $13.96, with the 200-day simple moving average at $16.22. The lower of two horizontal lines is my quarterly pivot of $13.04, which provided a buying opportunity on July 5 as a value level. The upper line is my semiannual risky level of $22.11, which is the maximum upside on a second-half 2018 recovery.

Weekly Chart for General Electric

Courtesy of MetaStock Xenith

The weekly chart for General Electric ended last week positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $13.85. The stock is well below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $25.66 last tested during the week of June 23, 2017, when the average was $27.77. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 37.18, up from 35.80 on June 13. A positive reaction to earnings must result in a weekly close above $13.85 to continue a modest recovery.

Trading Strategy

Buy weakness to my quarterly pivot of $13.04 and reduce holdings on strength to the 200-day simple moving average of $16.22.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.