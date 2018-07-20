'Lost Deal' Is A Win For Dividend Growth Investors Of This Company

The company will be more dependent upon its cable distribution business, which we argue isn't a bad thing.

Comcast does not intend to pursue further the acquisition of the Twenty-First Century Fox assets and, instead, will focus on our recommended offer for Sky.” - Comcast CEO Brian Roberts

The Disney (NYSE: DIS)-Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) battle for Twenty-First Century Fox’s film and TV studios, cable entertainment and regional sports networks and international TV businesses is officially over. There are 3 key takeaways for CMCSA investors:

The risk of financial distress has disappeared (for now)

The combined price tag of $118B (including assumed debt) for both the Fox and Sky plc businesses would have left Comcast with a debt to EBITDA ratio of between 4.5 and 5x at the end of 2019 (based upon our mid-economic cycle EBITDA projections). At such a level, the risk of bankruptcy or other financial distress (e.g., punitive interest rates on refunded debt) would not be immaterial. And returning the company to its historical leverage of ~2x debt to EBITDA could have taken the better part of a decade! By dropping the Fox pursuit, we project Comcast’s year-end 2019 debt to EBITDA ratio would be closer to 3x if it’s sweetened offer of 14.75 pounds per Sky plc share is successful. This degree of leverage provides Comcast considerably more breathing room, and likely enables them to return to historical average leverage ratios within 3 or 4 years.

Dividend growth is back on the table

Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is expected to be a paltry 30% this year. For a mature business whose cash flow stability is masked by the over-hyped consequences of cord-cutting, this payout ought to be higher. More moderate leverage absent a Fox acquisition boosts the likelihood that healthy annual dividend increases continue at a pace similar to recent history. Over the past five years, CMCSA has hiked its dividend an average of 14% annually.

More dependent upon the value of the ‘pipe’.

If Comcast had succeeded in grabbing both Fox and Sky, the company would have generated more than 40% of its profit from content businesses. With the sole addition of Sky, that number is more like 30% — leaving Comcast’s future more reliant upon the value of its Internet service and pay TV offering.

We continue to argue this is not necessarily a bad thing even though video consumption is increasingly over-the-top. As we wrote in a previous piece on Comcast:

In many markets, the service bill will be virtually identical if you take a typical Internet service on its own or bundle Internet service and a standard video package. If the same company that provided video is still providing your Internet service, it isn't clear that the dinosaur corporation has even been scratched, much less made extinct.”

The biggest driver of Comcast’s value post Sky and absent Fox will continue to be the company’s share of Internet service in its markets — a healthy 46% in the March 2018 quarter.

Raising our fair value estimate to $36

We estimate that the value of shares post Sky would range from the high $20s (if significant Internet service market share is lost) to the mid $30s. Based upon our detailed valuation model (available here at our Better Retirement Investing marketplace), we estimate that CMCSA is worth $36 if they are able to maintain their current share of internet subscribers. This is slightly higher than our prior model which included the Fox assets. The negative effect of the higher bid for Sky plc is more than offset by the more moderate financial risk profile (lower cost of capital).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.