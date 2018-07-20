With The 'Hype Premium' Gone, Institutions Begin Covertly Returning To Cryptocurrencies

Though the longer-term "crypto-wars" remain uncertain, particularly with the underlying technology itself constantly still developing, for the moment cryptos have appeared to found an increasingly firm and rising price floor.

When retail public interest begins to slowly return to cryptos, it will be a much more controlled and institutionalized sector and thereby make the resulting demand and price increase more stable and analyzable.

Private institutions are now seemingly beginning to return to cryptocurrencies as regulators have also now adopted key ground rules that add new and essential stability to the asset class.

The downturn was also caused in part by regulatory worries as well as private institutions closing off technological and financial channels necessary for cryptocurrency liquidity and growth.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies' price collapse in the earlier part of this year was partially fueled by a general dissipation of public interest which fueled itself in margin-call/bank-run style.

It's been a rough few months for Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and other cryptocurrencies as anyone following them is well aware of. From regulatory troubles to bank and advertising bans, to a dissipation of retail public interest, to the price collapse that in-turn fueled a greater margin-derived price deflation, Bitcoin's turbulence has been just as incredible as its explosive rally in 2017.

However even after all of that, BitCoin's market price amid significant-volume still remains now at $7,440, repeatedly pulling up from its post-bubble lows and still up quite significantly compared to where it began in early 2017. With many other cryptocurrencies it is precisely the same situation.

Bitcoin Close Price data by YCharts

(Figure: Current Price Gain Since May 1, 2017)

All of this is evidence that there is a hard floor for cryptocurrency demand and valuation that seemingly is preventing the price from falling to its pre-late-2017 levels. Cryptocurrency is now very close to developing quite significant supports as a mainstream financial asset, as regulators and institutions step-by-step walk in.

As this upcoming year develops, I would be surprised were Bitcoin to drop significantly if it has held on at its current prices already despite all of the negative factors hitting against it.

Though in the longer 3-4 years term I am more skeptical about Bitcoin's market share dominance as compared to other cryptos that are more innovative, for the moment Bitcoin and other cryptos might even have some room to grow in the immediate future as they settle in and climb up from their floor.

Institutions Reverse Their Crypto-Flight

One of the most worrying trends for cryptocurrency during the early part of 2018 was that many private institutions seemingly were fleeing cryptocurrencies, with online advertising and technology companies blocking cryptocurrency ads on their platforms and banks refusing cryptocurrency-related transactions or financing.

As an asset reliant on precisely financial services and Internet services online technology, such a private sector blackout threatened to halt cryptocurrency development even if then-worrying regulatory action didn't manifest itself.

However, in recent months and even weeks institutions have begun reversing themselves quite significantly. Facebook (FB) has allowed crypto-ads back on its platform. Mega-asset-manager and ETF-king BlackRock (BLK) is exploring utilizing cryptocurrencies as a variety of other institutions from hedge funds to the MLB are now pushing into cryptos in a serious institutional way as well.

Crypto-exchange and wallet Coinbase is even facing increased business offerings as it expands its token offerings and seemingly is getting along with securities regulators, although there remain complications.

(Source: CoinMarketCap)

All of this is key because in the end it will be institutions that determine whether cryptocurrency has any sizable usability or investment potential in mainstream financial services. With regulatory and private sector seemingly beginning to manifest itself even in the absence of general retail interest, that means that when retail public interest returns it may be much more coherent and stable.

I imagine retail public interest as water filling a glass. The institutions create and design the glass and plug the holes in it while retail money, whether on its own or through the institutions, is what gives life to the product system.

In terms of cryptocurrencies themselves there are developments within the industry that make further price collapse increasingly unlikely as a floor continues to form and rise. There is still-constant innovation in the cryptocurrency space in general with even Bitcoin recently experimenting with its "Lightning Network" proposal.

As a bit of a detraction from Bitcoin and in line with my longer-term theory on which cryptos may gain greater relative ground in the long-run, I remain skeptical on whether a side-chain application like the Lightning Network will provide the long-term stability and capacity needed to keep Bitcoin relevant.

This is particularly so as other more efficiently designed cryptocurrencies in their source code increase their market penetration and share, such as the immensely flexible Ethereum upon which so many applications and tokens are now being built on.

Conclusion

Despite the flurry of media coverage the past 1-2 years cryptocurrencies remain a new financial asset class whose price behavior and fundamentals are complex, difficult to nail down, and also constantly changing as the sector itself still shifts in regulatory, B2B, and technological ways.

I believe the fact that despite seemingly everything having gone wrong for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies over the past few months that their price still have held on at high-volume shows there is some kind of price/valuation floor to these cryptos that is developing.

With the increased institutionalization of cryptos in the upcoming-year, as public retail interest slowly trickles back in we may see a general rise, this time much more stable, in Bitcoin and other cryptos across the board. While the long-run "crypto-wars" are still heating up, for the moment this rising tide could benefit all.

(Source: Vice.com)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.