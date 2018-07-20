Evolution Petroleum Loses Permian Auction But Picks Up A $1.1 Million Break-Up Fee

In the meantime, the company reached my $11 price target just two months after breaking out of a classic cup-and-handle formation.

On Wednesday, the company announced it lost the auction for assets in the Permian. However, it picked up a $1.1 million break-up fee.

Back in May, I identified the stock of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEMKT:EPM) as having broken out of a classic cup-and-handle pattern to the upside (see "EPM May Move Into The Permian, Raising My Price Target To $11"). I also reported that the company, in an attempt to diversify out of its Delta field, had put in a bid on some Permian assets that - if successful - would effectively have required all its cash on hand ($27 million). Turns out the bid was too low, which may actually be good news for shareholders for three reasons:

Evolution Petroleum gets a $1.1 million break-up fee (3.3 cents per share). The company now has an estimated $28.3 million of cash on hand ($0.85/share) and no debt. Questions still cloud Permian production due to a lack of pipeline exit capacity out of West Texas.

And note that the $0.85/share in cash on hand represents more than 8x the most recent quarterly dividend of $0.10 (based on 33.17 million shares outstanding.

Yet, investors have responded by modestly selling off shares:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

But I look at the news from Wednesday quite differently. First off, if EPM was outbid on the Enduro assets, it means that the company is being prudent with shareholder cash and not prepared to overpay for any asset just for the sake of diversifying. Secondly, it's shrewd of management to pick up an extra $1.1 million on the fly.

And while I am not usually one to pay attention to technical chart formations, the reason I did so on EPM was because not only was it a nice breakout of a cup-and-handle formation, but that breakout was based on fundamentals: EPM stock was not keeping up with the rise in the price of oil.

Further, as you no doubt already know, EPM realizes Louisiana Light Sweet ("LLS") prices for the majority of its oil production. And not only is LLS currently trading at a $2/bbl premium to WTI, but the current strip shows that premium increases to $4/bbl by the end of the year:

(Source: CME Group)

Production

However, one thing to watch for EPM is its net production going forward. Despite the new NGLs gas processing facility coming on-line (read a description of the NGLs plant in the Seeking Alpha article "EPM: Total Production Costs Of Only $13.44/bbl"), production in the first quarter of this year was only 1,884 boe/d - a yoy decline of 16%:

(Source: April Presentation - red highlights by the author)

However, the drop in production was caused primarily by freezing weather during January. In addition, as CEO Randall Keys reported on the latest quarterly conference call, the operator of the Delhi field is progressing nicely on the infill drilling program:

The 12-well infill drilling program in the Delhi field is going well. We have drilled 5 wells and completed 2 of the wells so far. The operator has been building out the infrastructure to connect the wells, and we expect to have several of them online by the end of May.

So, shareholders should expect some good news in the upcoming quarterly EPS report (last year, the fiscal fourth-quarter results came out in the first week of September), as well as an update on the drilling program. I sense from the action in the stock that the wells are performing as well as or better than expected. Note that all of the expected $5.5 million in Delhi capex this year is dedicated to new drilling expenses (i.e., no additional facilities, "well integrity", or field enhancement costs as in the recent past):

The point here is that not only is this the most ambitious new drilling program in the Delhi field in years, but that with the new NGLs plant, more of the production will be turned into profit as compared to years past. The result is that the production chart shown earlier should have another unit-step function higher, similar to the one seen back in 2014.

Summary and Conclusion

Failing to win the auction for Permian assets may be a blessing in disguise for Evolution shareholders considering the rather bullish outlook for Delhi production for the rest of the year. As a result, the company remains cash-rich as it looks to add diversifying assets. In the meantime, oil prices remain quite strong, and this will help EPM recover from last quarter when freezing weather negatively affected overall average daily production.

The upcoming quarterly release is the end of the company's fiscal year (I surely dislike it when companies don't line up their fiscal year with the calendar year). What this means is that shareholders will have to wait a little longer than normal for the next company report. Meantime, with respect to my question of whether to buy, sell, or hold - I am in the Hold camp. While I want to be more bullish, my instincts tell me that Trump's best buddy Putin is likely to raise Russia's oil production in order to lower gasoline prices for Americans prior to the November election. Some will say that is a cynical outlook, but hey, I just follow the President's tweets:

Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference... Prices to (sic) high! He has agreed!



Source: Bloomberg

While Trump directed the tweet to the King of Saudi Arabia, it could have just as well been aimed at Russia's Putin. However, due to obvious reasons, he likely didn't see that as the politically expedient thing to do. The price of oil could well go lower toward the back-end of the year. The commodity markets are already signalling that this may be the case.

Bottom line: I would hold my EPM shares and wait for the results of the infill drilling program, which I expect will be bullish. If you are itching to take some profits, perhaps just sell half your holdings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.