Executive Interview Series: Square

We discussed Square's various business segments and products, its history, growth trajectory targets and plans, and what makes it distinct from other mobile payment transactions services.

Founded in 2009 and IPO'ing in 2015, Square is a financial services company focusing on merchant services aggregation and mobile payments. It currently has a roughly $28 billion market capitalization.

The Executive Interview series provides you with firsthand insight into the technology industry through discussions with newsmakers, industry leaders, and experts themselves.

The Executive Interview series, as part of Tech Investment Insights, provide you with exclusive interviews with newsmakers, industry leaders, and experts in the technology industry.

Interviews do not imply endorsement of the company, its products, or any associated securities. Rather, it is meant to provide you more information for your consideration from those currently directly in the industry itself.

Recently I had the opportunity to do a Q&A interview with Sam Quigley, who oversees engineering, product management, and data science for risk and information security at Square (SQ). He is a member of Square's executive management and has worked at Square since 2010, previously serving as Head of Information Security before becoming Risk and Security Lead.

Square is a financial services company focused in particular on merchant services aggregation and mobile payments transactions. It had over $70 billion in gross payments volume in the past 12-months and currently has a public market capitalization of over roughly $28 billion.

Through a variety of software applications and hardware products it was one of the first companies to allow mobile credit card transaction processing through its "Square Reader" hardware add-on. Currently operating in a variety of software and hardware products both on the merchant and user side, it offers an array of B2B, user-merchant, and user-to-user services and products as well as other payments support, financing, and processing mechanisms.

It was founded in 2009, IPO'ed in 2015, and is headquartered in San Francisco. It was founded by Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey who also is CEO and Chairman of Square.

(Source: Square)

Q: What is your history and current role with Square?

A: I lead risk and information security at Square as a member of the company's executive team.

I’ve been interested in computers and what makes them work (and break!) since I was a kid. While I originally planned to get a computer science degree at the University of Chicago, I found a passion for philosophy and changed my major. I know this is pretty non-traditional training for information security, but I’ve found that my philosophy background has really been a strength. Having an open mind, thinking critically, and approaching problem-solving from every possible angle is incredibly helpful for success with high-stress, complicated security issues. For me, it’s been a huge advantage. And I think what’s great about Jack is that he also greatly appreciates and values this approach.

I joined Square in 2010 as the first information security hire, and today I lead a variety of teams and products at the company including information security, risk, operations, and machine learning infrastructure. For the 10 years prior to Square, I held security leadership positions at a number of tech companies including both product and consulting companies.

Q: Since its founding in 2009 Square has significantly disrupted the payments space, particularly in mobile. What do you think has led to Square's success, especially in a payments industry long considered difficult to enter?

A: Our trust-first approach. At Square, we’ve always sought to create an inclusive environment for our customers—this may not initially sound groundbreaking, but it is when you realize we wanted to incorporate this trust into risk management. We wanted to bring more sellers onto Square and into the financial system. And we were able to achieve that objective: Square’s seller acceptance rate is more than 95% whereas the industry standard is less than half of that. Importantly, we’ve been able to do it safely by using data science and machine learning to effectively manage risk. This has enabled us to create an entirely new market that has resulted in the millions of businesses and individuals that Square serves today.

Q: Square has seen almost $70 billion in gross payment volume pass through it in the past 12 months. How would you describe Square's business model and how it makes money?

A: Square is a cohesive ecosystem of tools that help sellers start and grow a business: payments and point of sale, hardware, and software services such as marketing, appointments, e-commerce, payroll—the list goes on. We charge either a transaction, subscription, or service fee for the product—we do what makes the most sense for Square and for our sellers. For example, with Square Invoices we charge a transaction fee. That means that a seller pays only for the invoices they send. Some invoice products have monthly subscription fees, which means a seller pays for the product even if they don’t send an invoice in a given month. And what’s great about our products is that they’re designed to grow with our sellers. And when our sellers grow, we grow.

What’s even more exciting is that we’re also building an ecosystem of financial tools for individuals with Cash App. Cash App began as a peer-to-peer service that allowed people to send and receive money with their friends and family. In the past couple of years, we’ve built upon and expanded beyond that. Cash App now has a Cash Card, which is a Visa prepaid card that customers can use to spend the balance they store in Cash App. They can even use the Cash Card to withdraw money at an ATM. We’ve also added the capability for customers to receive direct deposit payments, such as those from an employer, and customers can buy and sell bitcoin in Cash App.

As we reported in our first quarter earnings, Square is continuing to scale and growth is accelerating with Adjusted Revenue of $307 million, up 51% year over year.

Q: What are Square's business goals, both in the short-term and the longer-term?

A: At the highest level, all of our business goals are oriented toward our purpose of economic empowerment. We believe that everyone should have the tools to participate and thrive in the economy.

In the more near term, we’ve outlined three focus areas for this year. First, we want to strengthen our omnichannel commerce capabilities to enable our sellers to engage with buyers wherever they are: in person, messaging channels, websites and apps, and digital marketplaces. This was the driver of our acquisition of Weebly in May—the company’s tools and technology make it easy for anyone to build a professional website or online store. Second, we want to provide more financial services to sellers and individuals, particularly those who have been underserved by the traditional financial system. We see a great opportunity here with Square Capital and Cash App. And third, we’re going to continue to grow our current international markets of Australia, Canada, Japan, and the UK.

Q: What makes Square stand out from competitors in the payments space, particularly other digital and mobile-oriented ones such as PayPal and Apple Pay?

A: What sets Square apart is the cohesion of our ecosystem. A seller can come to Square and receive the products they need to start and grow a business, and more importantly the products are integrated and designed to work together seamlessly. For example, one of our newest products, Square Register, is an all-in-one solution of payments, point of sale, and hardware. With other providers, a merchant would have to at least three different vendors plus a bank to get all of those services.

We also place a large emphasis on enabling our sellers to not just take payments, but to manage payments, and this begins from the moment they begin using Square. Square serves as the merchant of record for our sellers and handles security, PCI compliance, dispute management, and up to $250 in monthly chargeback protection. This enables our sellers to focus on their customer and making the sale.

And I just want to correct that Apple Pay is not a competitor! Like magstripe or EMV chip cards, Apple Pay is one of the many payment types that sellers can accept with Square.

Q: Are there any particular Square products that you believe have been most successful in recent times, as well as any upcoming sub-sectors that you think may be particularly worth watching?

A: Well, because I’m the risk and infosec guy, one of the Square products that I’m really proud of is mobile PIN, which is the ability to accept a personal identification number on a mobile device. When Square entered the UK and Australia markets, we needed to provide our sellers there a way to accept payments that use PINs to authenticate chip card transactions instead of signatures (which are used in the U.S.). So we actually built a new way to enter PINs into the Square app on a mobile device. This solution is secure and easy to update because it’s software based, ensuring that our sellers always have access to the latest and safest technology. Furthermore, mobile PIN eliminates the need for expensive hardware PIN pads, which makes card acceptance more accessible and aligns with our purpose of economic empowerment. Along the way, we’ve worked with industry partners to evolve standards for this new mobile PIN acceptance capability, which is the first of its kind for payments.

Q: How do you think cryptocurrency is transforming the payments space? How is Square handling cryptocurrency's recent rise?

A: As you mention, there are a few dimensions to this, and I’ll start at the highest level which is what does this mean for the payments industry? Cryptocurrency, because of the underlying technology of blockchain, can bring transparency, accessibility, and lower cost to payments. These aspects can make things like cross border transactions, which are currently very difficult, much easier. And of course we’re always looking for ways to increase transparency and accessibility at Square, so we’re also examining how blockchain can be applied to our own processes and projects. From a customer perspective, we heard from them that they wanted an easy way to buy and sell Bitcoin, so we built this functionality into the Cash App earlier this year. In doing so, we were able to make this financial service available to more people.

SQ data by YCharts SQ Market Cap data by YCharts

Explore other segments of Tech Investment Insights' Executive Interview series below:

At Tech Investment Insights I discuss specific companies and investment products that I believe are especially poised to gain in the market, as well as the one to avoid. Focusing on technology in particular, I provide you updated risk/reward ratings of dozens of companies, price targets on potential worthwhile investments, portfolio strategies, and alluring risks to avoid. I hope you will give it a look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.