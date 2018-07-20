Geron: Anticipation Building

"We can never know about the days to come, but we think about them anyway." These are the first two lines of Carly Simon's finest song. They capture the essence of the focus that many Geron (GERN) investors have placed on the dwindling 73 days between now and September 30, 2018, when JNJ's continuation decision is due.

For those who are new to this particular mania, check out: "A Closer Look At The Geron Janssen Collaboration Agreement" where I introduce the situation as follows:

Decision time is expected soon in Geron-land. Geron (GERN) investors are expecting to learn this quarter (Q3, 2018) whether or not Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) subsidiary Janssen will exercise a continuation option under its 2014 collaboration agreement with Geron. If Janssen gives such a go-ahead, as I expect it will, I am expecting that Geron's stock will react with a quick bounce to ~$10.00. Anyway, that's my story, and I'm sticking to it.

The current situation is worthy of attention for those new to the situation and to the old hands, some of whom have been anticipating for >20 years.

JNJ's Q2 2018 earnings CC continues to give imetelstat expected billing.

Geron is all about one therapy, imetelstat. When I last checked in on the subject in: "Geron: Oasis Ahead," the issue de jour was whether or not imetelstat would still merit top spot on JNJ's list of cancer therapies for upcoming FDA submission. I am proud to say that it does indeed, as shown by the excerpted graphic from JNJ's Q2, 2018 pipeline slide below:

Janssen is evaluating imetelstat in two trials, IMbark for myelofibrosis and IMerge for Low to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome; both are very much in Janssen's sights for upcoming filings as illustrated by this further slide 14 from Janssen's "Oncology: Driving Toward Elimination of Disease":

I will credit Spartrap, whose helpful comments to the Oasis Ahead article identified these referenced slides.

As was the case in JNJ's Q1 2018, earnings CC, JNJ does not mention Geron or imetelstat separately by name. It continues to specifically reference its planned new filings tying into its specific slide first set out above. CEO Gorsky also specifically calls out hematology as a "key catalyst" for growth.

Accordingly, Geron has passed its first little test in this all-important quarter. For the time being, all is well and hopeful in Geron land.

Imetelstat is significantly derisked.

Anonymous Wizard is the one who references derisking in Geron comments. I came late to the derisking party. I first encountered the concept of "derisking" or "derisked" in connection with a stock when I was reading AbbVie's Q3 2017 earnings CC. CEO Gonzales used the term several times to reference therapies that were as of yet unapproved but which had undergone sufficient study that their risk level was significantly reduced. It reminds me of the term in baseball where a pitcher can brag about his "quality starts."

Derisked does not mean free of risk. When you think about it, there is no "free of risk" situation in biotech investing, nor in life itself, where risks zing at us from so many unexpected directions. In the case of biotech investing, even FDA approval does not make risk-free. While it is rare, the FDA may revoke approvals in cases where risk outweighs efficacy.

So how is imetelstat derisked? It is not FDA-approved in any indication. It has not completed a phase 3 trial in any indication. Accordingly, it still has an ample plate of FDA approval risk.

On the other hand, key risks have been meaningfully reduced. Its safety and tolerability have been explored in significant detail; it has undergone extensive preclinical investigations which have confirmed threshold issues including that imetelstat:

Inhibits telomerase activity, and can shorten telomeres.

Inhibits the proliferation of a wide variety of tumor types, including solid and hematologic, in cell culture systems and rodent xenograft models of human cancers, impacting the growth of primary tumors and reducing metastases.

Inhibits the proliferation of malignant progenitor cells from hematologic cancers, such as multiple myeloma, myeloproliferative neoplasms and acute myelogenous leukemia.

Has additive or synergistic anti-tumor effect in a variety of cell culture systems and xenograft models when administered in combination with approved anti-cancer therapies, including radiation, conventional chemotherapies and targeted agents.

It is nice to have Geron tell us these things but it is a mere mite in the biotech world. Geron has limited credibility on its own account. Nonetheless, back in 2014 it was able to strike an imetelstat collaboration deal with Janssen. The mere fact that Janssen, with its world class, methodical and time-honored drug discovery techniques, deigned to look at imetelstat speaks volumes all by itself.

Janssen was careful. Its initial investment was limited. Now after nearly four years of intensive investigation, it is on the verge of making a significant investment in imetelstat. It has already made a significant reputational investment by listing imetelstat as a therapy for its future.

From the standpoint of derisking, I take significant comfort from Janssen's participation in this drama.

What gives behind the scenes?

Grandchildren are visiting at our house as I write. Yesterday, we had a behind the scenes tour of our local zoo's lion/tiger/jaguar facility. It was incredibly awesome; we were standing just a paw's length beyond open bars with a 450-pound tiger right in front of us. It was in a great mood. We actually heard it make the low sound tiger equivalent to a housecat's purr.

I bring it up because several comments to "Geron: Oasis Ahead" speculate on what is going on behind the scenes between Geron and Janssen. I am hoping that Janssen, the tiger in this story, is purring.

The Geron behind the scenes comments run the gamut. Several envision buyout talks. Such discussions run from a low of $5 billion to a high many times that sum. As I write on the morning of July 19, 2018, Geron carries a market cap of ~$0.6 billion. A $5-billion buyout would be quite the thing.

According to latest available records, there are >50 million shares short, creating an ~11 day to cover situation. Can you even imagine what would happen if credible word got out that an offer to buy Geron for $5 billion was in the works. It would be epic beyond imagination. Of course, as things stand no such situation exists.

There are several Geron observers whom I hold in high esteem. Hoosier Investor is among the very top. His early Geron Seeking Alpha Articles are classic. I recommend reading all three. He wrote a comment to the Oasis Ahead article that was so appreciated that it received 58 likes.

He suggests that Janssen has decided to further pursue imetelstat, but is unsure as to how to deal with Geron. He does not envision a buyout offer on any terms that would be acceptable to Geron. Instead, he suggests more outside the box possibilities, including the following:

1) Given the lack of a better alternative, Janssen simply affords Geron the opportunity to opt-in per the terms of the collaboration agreement. In this scenario, Janssen would tolerate Geron as a development partner knowing they can pursue an acquisition at a later time if it makes financial sense for them. 2) Janssen entices Geron to opt-out. This could be accomplished by presenting Geron a development plan that exceeds Geron's financial capacity and/or risk tolerance, or by increasing the royalty rate associated with Geron's opt-out option. 3) Janssen puts forward an offer to acquire the drug (and associated patents) but not the company. The terms could resemble those of the recent fedratinib acquisition... $1B upfront with potential milestones totaling several billion more. The $1B upfront would provide sufficient funds for Geron to begin a new chapter of its existence, while still being able to participate (benefit from) in Imetelstat's long-term potential. 4) JNJ makes a public tender offer for Geron. The tender offer would fall short of the amount requested by Geron BOD, but it would represent a premium over Geron's current market cap.

Great comments give rise to great responses. Such was the case here. Even though Geron appears to present a simple binary choice, there are lots of moving parts.

For my own decision-making I am trying to keep it simple. I fully expect that Janssen will elect to continue. As such I am confident that today's miserable Geron price action is but a ripple that will be meaningless over the balance of the year.

GERN data by YCharts

When is then?

I am counting on a yay or nay from Janssen on continuation no later than September 30, 2018. I set out my thinking in this regard in the following excerpt from "A Closer Look At The Geron Janssen Collaboration Agreement":

In its 2017 10 K p. 9, Geron includes the following section: Continuation Decision Timing Following completion of the IMbark protocol-specified primary analysis, Janssen must notify us of its Continuation Decision. We expect the protocol-specified primary analysis for IMbark to begin by the end of the second quarter of 2018. As such, we expect the Continuation Decision to occur by the end of the third quarter of 2018.

Conclusion

These are fraught times for Geron investors. We recently dodged a bullet when Johnson and Johnson's Q2 2018 earnings material met (Geron longs') expectations. I have quizzed my swami twice on his crystal ball's $10.00 by 10/10 prediction. He assures me that it is perfectly accurate.

When I protest citing today's price action, he reminds me that from the end of February 2018, Geron raced from $2.2 to $6.4 in ~30 days. He also reminds me that Geron's latest price action may be impacted by July 20 $3.50 strike options.

With 73 days left by which a continuation decision is due, there is certainly enough time. For those who protest that it is getting awfully tight, I will agree. This is one of those times that tries souls.

Geron has been testing investors' mettle for the longest time. It continues to do so. The beauty of keeping one's position within one's risk tolerance is that it typically preserves dry powder. Those investors who have done so may choose to nibble as Geron languishes. The trick is to always stay within risk tolerance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GERN, JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell shares in GERN or JNJ over the next 72 hours.