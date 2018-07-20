Bitcoin: Increased Institutional Interest - Improving Sentiment

One very interesting unintended consequence of Bitcoin futures trading is the introduction of Bitcoin short squeezes, and we're likely to see a lot more of these going forward.

Source: Blockchain.US

Bitcoin: Increased Institutional Interest

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) surged by more than 10% in just a few hours on essentially no major news Tuesday, bringing its price up to about $7,500. Tuesday’s move did come on the back of a 5% price pop after a major financial player expressed interest in Bitcoin. Overall it’s been a good several days for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as Bitcoin has now seen 6 consecutive days of positive price action, the first such streak in many months, which has helped elevate the digital asset’s price by nearly 30% from last month’s lows. And it’s not just Bitcoin, all major coins have been trading deep in the green lately, as the overall cryptocurrency complex market cap has expanded by nearly $70 billion since the lows were achieved in late June.

Source: BitcoinCharts.com

So, is this it? Is the brutal Bitcoin bear market finally over? Or is this just another false rally before Bitcoin’s price ultimately craters much lower from current levels?

New Money Coming into the Market

Regardless if this is a false rally or not, it’s clear that substantial capital is moving into the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s market cap alone has exploded by nearly $30 billion in recent weeks, while the entire cryptocurrency complex gained nearly $70 billion in value. Clearly, significant capital is coming in from somewhere and it’s bidding digital asset prices substantially higher.

Bitcoin Futures – The Unintended Consequences

Bitcoin jumped by about 10% in just 20 minutes on Tuesday. This is a massive move as 10% in Bitcoin terms amounts to over $10 billion dollars. So, what happened? No-one seems to know for certain, as no substantial news warranting this type of price jump was released. This could be a delayed reaction to the “BlackRock announcement”, but it appears that this was mostly a technical move, which was likely exacerbated by a substantial short squeeze.

Source: MarketWatch.com

One interesting phenomenon that was introduced along with Bitcoin futures was the ability to short Bitcoin on a mass scale. Many professional and institutional investors went out and shorted Bitcoin via the futures market, as the introduction of Bitcoin futures coincided with a wild bubble type phase late last year. Naturally, many of these investors made money as Bitcoin’s price ultimately collapsed by about 70% from its peak. However, many investors remain short still.

Source: CoinMarketCap.com

In the minds of many short sellers, Bitcoin haters, and serial skeptics, Bitcoin isn’t worth anything, and many remain convinced that its ultimate price destination is zero. Therefore, many remain short, even now, post the 70% decline. Bitcoin futures introduced a way to short Bitcoin on a mass scale, but on the flipside of this, an unintended consequence is that Bitcoin futures also opened the door to significant short squeezes. And we are likely to start seeing a lot more of these going forward

Bitcoin - South Korea

South Korea has continuously been one of the top markets for Bitcoin in the world. However, as late last year’s Bitcoin craze was approaching a boiling point South Korean authorities began looking at Bitcoin with a certain degree of skepticism, as worries about systemic threats to the South Korean economy spread like wild fire. This lead to several stringent regulatory initiatives by the government that essentially threatened the future of Bitcoin in the country. However, recently, authorities have eased their stance on Bitcoin and are establishing crypto asset rules in line with G20 policies, indicating Bitcoin’s future in South Korea is under no direct threat. In fact, specific rules and guidelines are likely to bring more stability to Bitcoin markets and should entice more interest at the same time.

Source: CoinDesk.com

BlackRock - Getting Involved

BlackRock (BLK), the world’s largest asset management firm with an astonishing $6.3 trillion under management has expressed a distinct interest in Bitcoin. The investment giant has reportedly set up a working group to “look into” cryptocurrencies and blockchain. The report was later substantiated by Larry Fink, the company’s CEO. The largest asset management company in the world expressing interest in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general implies that the next leg higher could be propelled by institutional money coming into the market as major finance players begin to realize the unparalleled potential digital assets have to offer to the future financial economy.

Goldman Sachs – Opening Bitcoin Trading Desk

BlackRock is not alone in expressing interest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Goldman Sachs (GS) recently started a cryptocurrency trading desk. Goldman is notorious for being the first out of anyone on Wall St to venture into new lucrative money making segments, and other Wall St players are going to follow. This is further evidence that suggests institutional investors and the largest players on Wall St want to be in on the next leg higher in the cryptocurrency market. Therefore, large quantities of institutional money will likely drive the next Bitcoin wave significantly higher.

Bitcoin ETF - Only a Matter of Time

Apparently, the SEC is getting swamped with emails demanding that the Securities and Exchange Commission allow for a listing of a Bitcoin ETF. Bitcoin is currently in a transitional phase, where it is still in the process of becoming widely adopted in the investment community. Bitcoin futures are up and running, the industry is receiving much better regulation, and it is likely only a matter of time until Bitcoin gets further legitimized by the introduction of an ETF (likely multiple ETFs). Bitcoin ETFs will further legitimize digital assets in the eyes of the public, will spur more popularity and demand, will provide an easy way to invest in Bitcoin for millions of people, and should propel Bitcoin’s price substantially higher.

This Bear Market Won’t Last Forever

If Bitcoin’s history has taught us anything, it is that Bitcoin is no stranger to grizzly bear markets. Throughout its relatively short lifespan Bitcoin has endured several ferocious bear markets that have knocked the price down by 75-80%. This time, Bitcoin had lost 70%. Could Bitcoin’s price correct a bit further? $4-5K range will coincide with a decline of 75-80%. It’s possible, but it is also possible that the low of around $5,800 is the ultimate low for this bear market. After all, there is no rule that says Bitcoin must decline 75-80% in a bear market period, it has in the past, but this time maybe 70% will suffice.

Another thing that is very likely is that Bitcoin will rebound and move substantially higher during its next bull cycle. Bitcoin has done this several times before, and there is no reason to assume that this time is going to be any different. One thing seems certain, that even if prices do go lower from here, it won’t be much lower (in Bitcoin terms). And prices are also likely to go much higher during Bitcoin’s next bull market.

Bottom Line

Bitcoin is showing some very constructive price action, and appears to be close to making a bottom. In fact, it is possible that Bitcoin put in a low for this bear market around the $5.8K level, and if not, it is likely to decline only marginally from here (to around the $4-5K level). In addition, the next bull market top is likely to be much higher than the peak in December. In fact, Bitcoin’s bear and bull market trends suggest the price will likely top out between $40-100K in the next bull market. Therefore, whether Bitcoin bottoms at $5,800, $4,500, or $5,000 is not that relevant in the greater scheme of things.

Bitcoin had been pummeled by negative news flow starting late last year. Government intervention, stringent regulation, numerous cyberattacks, scandals, add bans, and other negative factors all helped knock the wind out of Bitcoin, drastically reduced its hype and popularity, and deflated its price by about 70%. Now all that is priced in, and there are numerous, much more positive factors on the horizon.

Regulatory breakthroughs, institutional acceptance, advances in scale and cost, coupled with numerous other positive developments should enable the current bear market to transition to a new bull relatively soon. And in this new bull market, Bitcoin is likely to go much higher, and should eclipse its former all-time highs by several times over. I am adding to my current digital asset positions at these levels, I am looking to open new positions in other promising coins, and I am looking for a Bitcoin top out price of around $100,000 during the next bull cycle.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please always conduct your own research and consider your investment decisions very carefully.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTC-USD, XRP-USD, BCH-USD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.