EDIV Vs DVYE: Which Is The Best Way To Play Emerging Markets?

It is no secret that emerging markets have significantly outperformed developed ones over the past few decades, although their returns have been somewhat muted recently due at least in part to China's bubble economy beginning to burst. However, as many of these economies are coming from much lower per capita GDP bases than what the developed countries possess, they have the ability to deliver much more rapid growth. As a result of this, every investor should have some exposure to emerging markets in their portfolios. Personally, I like to do this by investing in dividend-paying stocks to gain this exposure so that you can still generate some income while waiting for the growth story to play out. There are two major ETFs available to simplify this strategy. These are the iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) and the SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV), which each have different characteristics. Let us take a look at these two ETFs and see if we can determine which of the two makes more sense for your portfolio.

Country Exposure

Most investors are familiar, at least in concept, with the idea of the BRICS nations. This group of five countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) is generally considered to consist of the fastest growing economies in the world. As such, we can expect both of these ETFs to have holdings in these countries. This is indeed the case. Here are the top ten holdings of the iShares offering:

Source: iShares

Here are the top ten holdings of EDIV:

Source: SPDR State Street

Interestingly, the SPDR does not perfectly replicate its index, as we would expect from an indexed ETF. EDIV is designed to deliver the returns of the S&P Emerging Markets Dividend Opportunities Index. Here are the top ten holdings from that index:

Source: SPDR State Street

As we can see, PJSC Lukoil (OTC:LUKOF) is the largest component of the index. However, it is nowhere to be found in the ETF. Meanwhile, the other Russian company that makes up the largest components of the index, PJSC Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY), has a lower weighting in the ETF than it has in the benchmark index. State Street has apparently increased the weightings of other holdings to make up the difference. This weighting adjustment could be a response to the Western sanctions against Russia. The iShares ETF appears to have not taken as strong of a stance against the giant Eurasian nation, however; therefore, it has a much higher portfolio allocation to it. Here are the country weightings for DVYE:

Source: iShares

Here are the comparable weightings for EDIV:

Source: SPDR State Street

The BRICS nations are represented in both ETFs, although the iShares offering excludes the massive nation of India while the SPDR excludes Brazil. While this is due to the indices followed by the respective ETFs, I do not believe that excluding either country is an especially good move. If forced to choose though, I would rather have exposure to India over Brazil as India is much larger and more business-friendly.

Fund Expenses

One important thing to consider when evaluating ETFs or other funds for your portfolio is the fund's expenses. This is a fee that the fund provider charges you to manage your money for you. As the return of the fund is reduced by the fund expenses, one should seek to minimize expenses all else being equal. Fortunately, both the iShares and SPDR families of fund products have very low expenses. According to the websites for these funds, each has an expense ratio of 0.49% of assets under management, so both funds are identical in this regard.

Performance

Naturally, as investors we want to earn a return on our money. Therefore, let us take a look at how each of these funds has historically performed. Here is the historical performance of DVYE:

Source: iShares

The corresponding performance for EDIV:

Source: SPDR State Street

As we can see here, the iShares ETF has completely dominated the SPDR. That is because the index that it tracks, the Dow Jones Emerging Markets Select Dividend Index has completely outperformed the S&P Emerging Markets Dividend Opportunities Index over the past five years. This is clearly shown in the charts above. This would clearly point to the iShares ETF as the better home for the return-maximizing investor.

Dividend

As mentioned in the introduction, the reason that I am looking at these two ETFs is to generate dividend income as the growth story plays out. Over the past twelve months, the iShares ETF has paid out a total of $2.028102 per share to its investors. This gives it a dividend yield of 5.11% at its current price of $39.68 per share. Meanwhile, EDIV has paid out a total of $1.081 per share over the past twelve months. This gives the fund a yield of 3.52% at its current price of $30.75 per share. This also makes the iShares ETF look like a better bet due to its higher dividend yield.

Conclusion

Overall, the iShares ETF DVYE appears to be the better play than EDIV for the return-seeking investor here. DVYE boasts both a better yield and has produced far better returns on its net asset value over the trailing five-year period. The fact that it does not have any exposure to India, unlike EDIV, is rather disappointing but one can easily compensate for this by purchasing shares of the iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) in addition to DVYE. Notwithstanding this, DVYE looks to be the better choice for most investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.