Buckeye Partners Contrarian Opportunity

Buckeye Pipeline (BPL) announced that they will hold a conference call on August 3, 2018 to discuss second quarter earnings. Previously the company disclosed that the second and third quarters are traditionally the weakest quarters of the year. Therefore distributable cash flow coverage is expected to be especially weak in a year featuring weak coverage of the distribution. Time for contrarian investing. The weakness period is more than half completed.

Management previously gained some slack by liquidating approximately $100 million in inventories that will provide the needed cash until the capital projects complete and begin to demonstrate the projected contributions to cash flow. This was discussed more fully in the last article (Buckeye Partners: Follow The Cash Flow From Operations). Material capital project contributions from both VTTI and Buckeye Pipeline are expected the second half of the year and the next fiscal year.

Therefore the key action is to not panic. Depending upon the action of the units, I purchased some my self Tuesday and may buy more before the capital projects kick in. Some investors are selling puts at $32 because they would not mind owning the stock in the oft chance the stock price settled there. In the meantime they are getting some income.

Since the last article, the partnership units are down about $2 per unit over the three month period. During the projected periods of weakness they may decline more. But for contrarian investors this is a buying opportunity for a relatively high quality company. Many would point out that the stock went lower since the last recommendation as a fault.

As a long term investor, I tend to purchase quality managements at a discount and really do not worry about the bottom. Bottoms can look really ugly until recoveries are underway. In this case, management warned shareholders ahead of time that the seasonal summer quarters would demonstrate weak coverage. The first quarter report showed an increase in shares outstanding from roughly 141 million to 149 million. Losing a major customer probably knocked another 5% from the bottom line. Therefore the seasonally weak distributable cash flow coverage could easily be in the 70% range in the second quarter instead of the normal 85% to 90% (very roughly) exhibited.

Capital projects are scheduled to begin completing in the third quarter and will have a full contribution for the fourth quarter. Plus the seasonal Butane business season ramps up in the fall. The seasonal fourth quarter distributional coverage is normally well over 100% and that should be the case this time around. Management gave an overall estimate of distribution coverage of roughly 90%. Like any rough coverage, reasonable variances are more than expected. That can be caused by capital project completion delays, startup charges, and the noted idle terminal capacity marketing that should show benefits soon.

Moody’s issued a warning that the ratios could go out of whack this fiscal year due to the shares issued for the VTTI acquisition, the removal of a major terminal customer as a nonpaying customer, and capital projects underway that needed financing upfront but are not yet contributing. It should be noted that management has expected the marketing of the assets used by Venezuela to be underway after a period of repairs and maintenance. Those efforts will be reported beginning this second quarter.

Management previously disclosed that they discussed with Moody’s and the other ratings agencies the plan for this fiscal year and next. Supposedly the ratings agencies are waiting to see the plan executed. However, Moody’s basically issued a warning that the plan could fail. That is true of any budget. Buckeye though, has a long track record of success.

Source: Buckeye Pipeline Partners January, 2018, Investor Presentation

As shown above, the distribution coverage ratio has clearly dropped before. Yet management recovered to bring the distribution ratio above 1.0 the following fiscal year. This time around the market is concerned with the lack of coverage because Mr. Market has changed priorities. Distribution coverage is a far higher priority than it used to be.

Management is learning a very hard lesson by not paying attention to the market ahead of time. On the other hand, no one really knew that Venezuela would fall apart as fast as it did. Either way, management has a solution and is executing it. The period of projected weakness is now more than half complete. The projected improvement period begins in October. This is a fairly strong partnership with a very long and storied history. The odds are very good that sometime during the fourth quarter the market will realize that better times lie ahead. A very strong year is projected for next year.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website, July, 19, 2018

As shown above, the stock was somewhat weak in 2014. That was the last time that the distributable cash flow dropped below a coverage ratio of 1.0 for the distribution. Clearly, the market was not as concerned the last time around as it is this time around.

The limited partner model must also clearly change in the future. Management appears to recognize the situation. Therefore unit holders should expect better coverage in future years.

Had management not discussed the situation with the ratings agencies, there would have definitely been a downgrade. In that part of the situation management was proactive. Management needs to realize that with the credit agency warning there is no room for execution error.

Mr. Market, has evaluated the units and basically planned on plenty of execution error. These units are priced for a distribution cut. The lack of distribution coverage certainly makes that a plausible argument. But then Mr. Market seriously doubts management's plan has a chance.

The Main Takeaway

Source: Moody's Website July 18, 2018

Headlines can be darn scary. The market is clearly focused on the 5.0 that could well happen for these seasonally weak quarters (especially if they are annualized). However, under the rationale (explanation) Moody's states that the business is reliable and predictable. Therefore this warning should be interpreted as a "just in case" and a legal coverage warning.

Source: Buckeye Partners Annual Meeting Slide Presentation 2018

Shown above are capital projects currently underway. This does not include the VTTI expansion projects. That subsidiary has its own capital budget. Supposedly, no more equity raises are needed. There are some units that can be paid in kind to help with the distributable cash flow calculation until the projects shown above complete. However, Moody's would not have issued a warning if they thought management's plan was not viable. Instead, they would have actually downgraded the company debt because they disagreed with the company plans.

Source: Buckeye Partners VTTI Presentation November 3, 2017

This investment is clearly growing at a fast pace. Investors can bet that at least some of the money was spent to maintaining that rather torrid growth pace. During several conference calls, management mentioned that several capital projects of VTTI would be complete in the second half of the hear and contributing to revenue.

Last but not least, the idle terminal capacity that needed upgrading is now being marketed for customers.

Investors should rely on management to have an execution error margin. This management is well aware that the credit agencies are currently treating the company with "kid gloves" due to the past track record and the likely return to that track record.

The second and third quarters are not going to be pleasant reading. Then again management warned the public previously about those quarters. The focus should be the execution in the fourth quarter. This market will probably be very pleasantly surprised in the fourth quarter and all next year. Shareholders that have done their homework will not be surprised. "Buy straw hats in January!"

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.