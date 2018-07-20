Progressive: Good Company, But Wait For A Pullback

This has resulted in a premium valuation, not leaving much upside right now.

Progressive Corp (PGR) is one of the most attractive insurance companies in the U.S. and is reporting a very impressive operating momentum. However, this seems to be fully reflected in its valuation and investors should wait for a lower share price to enter into a position.

Progressive is an insurance holding company with a long history, as the company was founded in 1937. It offers personal and commercial automobile insurance and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services throughout the U.S.

It is one of the leading auto insurers in the U.S. based on premiums, just behind State Farm and Geico, with a market share of close to 10%, even though its closest listed peer is Allstate (ALL).

Business Profile

Progressive has been throughout its history a leading company in the nonstandard, high-risk personal auto insurance. The company’s business model was focused on strong underwriting capabilities targeting the high-risk drivers, which generally was a customer group that other insurance companies tend to avoid.

Therefore, Progressive primarily offers coverage to auto insurance customers, underwritten by third-party insurance carriers. Progressive also offers commercial policies for heavy trucks, vans, and lighter trucks.

Over the past few years, it has expanded its traditional business into standard-risk and preferred auto insurance, as well as other personal-use vehicle coverage, like motorcycles or snowmobiles. Through its subsidiary American Strategic Insurance it also provides home insurance.

The distribution of its insurance products is directly to consumers through online and phone, as well through more than 35,000 independent agents who account for the majority of its business. Commercial lines are distributed directly and through independent agencies.

Progressive operates mainly through three reportable segments, of which Personal Lines is the largest one accounting for more than 85% of total earned premiums in 2017, followed by Commercial Lines (about 11% of revenue), while Property was responsible for the remaining 4%.

Contrary to most of its peers who usually earn more income from their investments rather than from their insurance operations, Progressive has historically focused on strong underwriting capabilities and earn underwriting profits. This means that its income is more exposed to its core activities rather than capital markets, which is a competitive advantage compared to peers over the long-term.

Moreover, Progressive’s insurance operations have remained profitable and have grown as the company has entered into new geographic markets and expanded the online distribution of its personal auto products, showing that its business is scalable and has good growth prospects in the coming years.

Growth & Strategy

The auto insurance industry is highly competitive, with both large companies and regional peers competing for market share. Given that it is fairly easy for customers to switch from auto insurers, insurance companies compete mainly on price, accessibility and customer-service.

Taking this background into account, Progressive’s strategy has been focused on developing complementary insurance offerings, enabling it to provide bundled packages that should lead to higher customer retention rates in the long-term.

Indeed, an important growth opportunity for the company is its move into the home insurance market, which it has pushed through bundled packages with lower auto rates.

This cross-selling strategy is good for its top-line growth, but is also beneficial for retention of customers given that once a customer has bought a bundled package of several insurance products, it is less likely to switch to another insurance provider.

On the other hand, by offering home insurance the company adds exposure to weather-related losses, something that is not its expertise. Progressive has a reinsurance program to reduce its expose to this risk.

Beyond its core insurance operations, Progressive should also benefit from higher interest rates given that its investment portfolio has a relatively low duration, allowing it to quickly benefit from the Federal Reserve’s tightening policy expected for the next 18 months. This should lead to higher investment income, being another supportive factor for earnings growth over the next few quarters.

Financial Overview & Dividends

Regarding its financial performance, Progressive has a very good organic growth history, increasing its revenues every year since 2008, even though its bottom-line has been more volatile during that period.

More recently, Progressive has delivered a very good operating performance reflecting its push towards bundled offerings. In 2017, its net premiums written increased to $25.7 billion, up by 14.5% from the previous year, and representing a new record for the company. It experienced strong growth across all of its segments, showing very good operating momentum for all business lines. Its investment income also increased at double-digit (+18% year-on-year) to $563 million, reflecting higher average assets during the year.

Despite this strong top-line growth, Progressive’s underwriting policy doesn’t seem to have changed, given that its combined ratio was 93.4% in 2017, a lower level than in the previous year (95.1%) and in-line with its average combined ratio over the past six years.

This means that Progressive was able to increase its underwriting profitability and maintain a strong growth path, which is a very good achievement within a mature industry like insurance. Indeed, Progressive’s cost control is very good, measured by the stable expense ratio between 20-21% over the past six years, thus the reduction in the combined ratio is justified by lower claims costs, which is directly related to underwriting.

Reflecting the revenue growth and improved combined ratio, Progressive’s net income increased sharply to $1.6 billion, up by 54.5% in the year. Beyond operational improvement, the company also benefited from a one-time gain of $100 million related to the lower corporate tax rate in the U.S.

Its return on equity ratio, a key profitability indicator for insurance companies, improved to 18.5% in 2017, a higher level than compared to its closest peer Allstate (ROE of 15.5%).

During the first half of 2018, Progressive has improved even further its operating momentum with growth accelerating compared to the first half of 2017, continuing to deliver industry-leading auto insurance results in terms of premium volume growth and underwriting margins.

In the first six months of 20118, Progressive’s net premiums written rose 21% year-on-year to $14.8 billion, representing as clear growth acceleration compared to the same period of last year (+13%). Its investment income increased to $358 million, up by 34% year-on-year, due to increasing interest rates and higher investment assets.

Its underwriting continued to show a very good performance, with its underwriting margin increasing to 9.1% in the second quarter of 2018 from 6.8% in 2Q 2017, with underlying pricing and loss trends driving more than half of the gain. Progressive’s expenses were up by 16% in the first half of the year, a lower growth rate than revenues leading to higher operating leverage.

The tax expense also decreased due to changes in the corporate tax rate, resulting in a net income of $1.4 billion (up by 80% year-on-year). This is a remarkable achievement and something that may be difficult to replicate in future years, showing that Progressive’s current operating momentum is very impressive.

Going forward, Progressive should maintain a positive operating performance, given that its recent robust top-line growth and margin expansion in the first half of the year bode well for the remainder of 2018. However, the recent growth rates are difficult to sustain in the coming years and should return to more normal levels in the next couple of years.

Indeed, according to analyst’s estimates, Progressive’s top-line growth should be about 13% annually over the next three years, but its net income is expected to stabilize at about $2.5 billion per year in 2019 and 2020. This means that further improvements in the combined ratio may be difficult to achieve and the positive tax effect clearly boosts 2018 earnings.

Regarding its shareholder remuneration policy, Progressive does not have an interesting capital return policy considering that it does not perform share buybacks and its dividend policy is quite poor compared to peers.

Its dividend payment frequency is annually instead of quarterly for most of U.S. companies, while its dividend is directly tied to changes in its net income. This means that large cuts or rises can happen from one year to another, which is not particularly attractive to income investors.

Indeed, Progressive has cut its dividend in 2016 by 24%, to increase it by 65% in 2017 to $1.125 per share. Additionally, at its current share price it offers a modest dividend yield of 1.85%, thus income is clearly not a reason to buy its shares.

Conclusion

Progressive has quite good business fundamentals and its recent growth is impressive, being one of the most attractive companies in the insurance industry right now.

However, its income appeal is poor and Progressive’s valuation is not particularly cheap, given that it is trading at 3.17x book value, at a significant premium to the insurance sector and its closest peer Allstate (which trades at 1.6x book value). Using a P/BV valuation methodology, Progressive’s valuation seems to be justified using an ROE of 24% (which is expected for 2018).

Nevertheless, this profitability level may not be easy to sustain in the long-term because its net profit is expected to remain relatively stable in the next few years, while its shareholders’ equity should continue to increase as the company’s dividend payout ratio is only about 40% and is not performing share buybacks.

Therefore, ROE should decline in the coming years, which means that its valuation is not expected to improve much going forward. Thus, Progressive is clearly a case of a good company at a bad price, and I would wait for a cheaper valuation (between 2.6-2.8x book value) to enter into a long position.

