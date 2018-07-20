U.K. Retail Sales To Have Limited Impact On Pound

Following the lower-than-expected increase in South Africa June CPI yesterday (4.6% YoY vs. 4.8% expected), the case for no change in interest rates in today’s SARB meeting increased even further. We, and the market, look for interest rates to remain at 6.5%, as inflation remains well within the target band. As a result, the central bank should look through the rand (ZAR) weakness of the past two months (ZAR was the second-worst performing EM currency since the last SARB meeting in May, down more than 6% against the US dollar, though it has been recovering meaningfully so far this month). We look for a limited impact on ZAR from the central bank rate decision, as no change is widely expected. Rather, the fragile risk environment should keep ZAR under modest pressure today.

Disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Original Post