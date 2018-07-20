Allergan's Big Win For 12-Week Wet AMD Dosing With Abicipar May Be Enough To Pit It Against A Host Of Competitors

Recently, Allergan (AGN) and its partner Molecular Partners announced good news for their two phase 3 studies. It was announced that both phase 3 studies had met on their respective primary endpoints. This leads Allergan to submit a BLA for its drug abicipar to treat patients with wet age-related macular degeneration. For that reason, I believe that Allergan is a buy.

Phase 3 News

The two phase 3 studies that were noted to be positive the other day, were known as SEQUOIA and CEDAR respectively. Both of these studies were attempting to see if abicipar was able to prove non-inferiority compared to Lucentis. Lucentis was developed by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), which has rights to market it in the United States. Novartis (NVS) has worldwide rights to market the drug for the rest of the world. Both studies were able to achieve the primary endpoint of non-inferiority to Lucentis. In the first phase 3 study known as SEQUOIA, the amount of patients dosed Q8 abicipar had stable vision of 94.8%, Q12 was 91.3% and Q4 with Lucentis was 96%. When looking at this data the Q8 and the Q12 indicates the amount of dosing given during the treatment period. For example, Q8 means abicipar dosing was given on day 1, week 4, and week 8, followed by injections every 8 weeks through week 96. Same thing with the other doses. The Q4 indicates that patients received treatment with Lucentis intravitreal injections every 4 weeks from day 1 to week 96. For the Cedar study it was shown that the amount of patients dosed Q8 was 91.7%, Q12 with 91.2%, and Q4 with Lucentis 95.5%. As you can see the patients dosed with fewer injections of abicipar were just about in line in stable vision with those given Lucentis. The end result being that abicipar could potentially be the first and only anti-VEGF to maintain stable vision in greater than 91% of patients on a fixed 12-week dosing regimen. Why is this end result good for patients and how does it help them? Well, right now some anti-VEGF treatments require monthly dosing. That's not too bad, but at the same time patient compliance would be better with quarterly dosing. Abicipar with 12-week fixed dosing was able to achieve proper efficacy with 50% fewer injections versus Lucentis. Detailed results for the primary and secondary endpoint will be revealed at an upcoming medical conference. The good news is that Allergan is moving on to set a meeting with the FDA. It intends to file its BLA for abicipar by the 1st half of 2019.

Competitor

The results from the Wet age-related macular degeneration studies seem to be pretty much in line with Lucentis. However, there is another major competitor that abicipar will have to go up against. That is a drug known as Eylea, which is produced by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN). Regeneron has heavily relied on Eylea sales for its main source of revenue. That's because Regeneron holds rights to sell Eylea in the United States, while Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) has rights to sell the drug outside the United States. Well, the risk for abicipar is that Regeneron has already filed its sBLA for a 12-week dosing interval of Eylea for patients with Wet age related macular degeneration ((Wet-AMD)). The action date for the FDA to review this sBLA is set for August 11, 2018. Considering that Allergan has yet to even meet with the FDA for its BLA, means that abicipar won't receive approval for quite some time until after Regeneron's sBLA for Eylea 12-week dosing goes through the approval process. If that wasn't bad enough, Roche's Avastin has retained about 60% of the Wet-AMD market. That's pretty impressive, considering that Avastin is used off-label for this indication. Regeneron attempted to fight back in this space against Avastin and other competing products by attempting to form its own combination treatment with Eylea. The bad news is that Regeneron's attempt at two phase 2 studies combining Eylea and nesvacumab failed to be superior compared to Eylea alone. Both of these phase 2 studies were looking to treat patients with Wet AMD and diabetic macular edema ((DME) respectively. Novartis announced new positive data back on April 30, 2018 for its wet AMD drug RTH258. These positive results were on the basis of a pre-specified secondary analysis done for the two phase 3 trials. These phase 3 trials were the HAWK and HARRIER trials respectively. It was shown that patients that took RTH258 (brolucizumab) for a 12-week treatment period in the HAWK and HARRIER trial had an 87% and 83% probability respectively for patients to continue the 12-week interval treatment up to week 48. This brings another 12-week treatment drug into the fold for Wet-AMD. As stated above though, Regeneron expects its sBLA for 12-week dosing of Eylea may be approved by August of 2018. That should also put it back into the fold with other competitors in the Wet-AMD space. The end result is that it's too early to tell who will retain the most market share. I believe that there will be room for a few players, and even Allergan should do well like the other companies because of its 12-week dosing schedule.

Conclusion

The ability for abicipar to show non-inferiority compared to Lucentis is highly encouraging. The risk remains that the full data set has not yet been revealed for abicipar until it is presented at an upcoming medical conference. That means detailed data may not be seen as good as many of the other competitors. The good news is that Allergan will be able to meet with the FDA, and likely file its BLA for regulatory approval. I believe that Allergan has a good shot at obtaining some market share with its drug. After all, the Wet AMD market is slated to potentially reach $11.5 billion by 2026. I think that there should be plenty of room for a few players in this space. For that reason, I believe that Allergan is a buy.

