Boeing NMA: No Cheap Shot

The Boeing (BA) NMA or Boeing 797 has been one of the potential developments we have been covering since 2015. Over the past few weeks we have been in the process of updating our extended report on the Boeing NMA. Parts of the update will be discussed with our readers here on Seeking Alpha and we continue covering events to the extent we think it is interesting for our readers. On the Farnborough International Airshow and even before the start there have been doubts about Boeing’s ability to design a top notch product within the desired price range of customers. One of the ‘solutions’ that was mentioned at the Farnborough International Airshow is the use of a metal fuselage. The suggestion, however, is not new as we saw similar reports by Andrew McIntosh from the Puget Sound Business Journal earlier. In this report, we want to explain why we think selecting a metal fuselage this could be a bad decision.

Source: Boeing

With the eye on cost reductions using metals instead of the more costly composites seems like a clever solution, but it also has implications for the performance and demand profile as we discuss below.

Performance and pricing

Source: istockphoto

We don’t want to go into too much detail in this piece on the exact performance figures, but we do want to point out that switching from composites to metal would be a double-edged sword decision.

Metals are cheaper so that would be the major driver to switch material selection and bring cost of goods down, but composites are lighter and have higher specific strength (strength per unit mass) and as a result do not require as much mass as metals next to being already lighter. What this means is that the selection of a metal fuselage would result in a heavier aircraft, while this might not yield desired overall savings.

We calculated that switching from a composite fuselage to a metal fuselage would result in a weight increase of 7%, while the acquisition price could come down by slightly less than 5%. The fuel efficiency would still be at a level desired by airlines, but go below the desired efficiency point on lower load factors. Overall, we found an NMA aircraft with a metal fuselage to be more or less comparable in cost efficiency to an NMA with a composite aircraft.

Market

Boeing has estimated the size of the entire market space to be between 4,000 and 5,000 units. In a previous piece shared with our subscribers, we estimated the total market to be around 3,800-4,200 units, which coincides with the lower end of the range that Boeing previously indicated.The total sales potential for the NMA is estimated to be between 1,900-2,300 units with the mid-point being at roughly 2,100 units.

Out of all potential customers that Boeing has discussed the Boeing NMA concept with, almost 92% want an aircraft that has either the wing, the fuselage or a combination of both made out of composites. 51% want an aircraft that is a ‘full’ composite aircraft. What this means is that if the entire market is 4,000 to 5,000 units, then Boeing can address only ~30% of that market if it chooses to select a metal fuselage. How this benefits the business case of the Boeing NMA remains a mystery to us.

Airbus

Source: Airway1

For Boeing the big challenge is to make a relatively cheap aircraft that is advanced enough to deliver the desired fuel burn and staying out of competing range from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). That is where cutting efficiency could end up hurting tomorrow. Airbus likes to present the Airbus A330-800 as the middle-of-the-market king, but we know better. If the aircraft can already not compete effectively with the Boeing 787 there is no chance it will do a great job delivering superior value over any credible clean sheet development that Boeing puts in the middle-of-market space. That is also the reason why Airbus is looking into redeveloping the Airbus A321LR trying to utilize efficiency advantages of single aisle designs. In the commercial aircraft industry you have to be two steps ahead to be the smarter player. We saw how Airbus has been two steps ahead with early confidence in the Airbus A321 and later developing it into an aircraft with higher seat counts and a bigger range. In the same way that Airbus has been at least one step ahead at each given time, Boeing needs to be some steps ahead of the Airbus A321LR as well. Airbus is planning on increasing range for the Airbus A321LR in the coming years, but it will still lack capacity. The jet maker could do an extensive wing redesign for the aircraft and even put a new turbofan on the aircraft to turn the Airbus A321 into a single-aisle aircraft focused on the middle-of-the-market. Boeing needs to be ahead of that and preferably it will be ahead of any new single aisle family that Airbus launches and might shift into the NMA market space. With the Airbus A330neo and Boeing 787 we are seeing how difficult it is for an aircraft, though redesigned, featuring a metal fuselage to compete with a composite equivalent. New aircraft designs are expensive and it would be a waste of money and effort if Boeing would select a metal fuselage to push down costs allowing Airbus to eat away more of the NMA market in the future.

Conclusion

We don’t see how selecting a metal fuselage instead of a composite fuselage will help Boeing shape a better business case for the NMA. Changing the material for the fuselage would result in lower appeal of the aircraft and slightly increase overall costs to own/lease and operate the aircraft. Selection of a metal fuselage sounds like a good decision, but we consider it to be a thoughtful decision only if it is a efficiency neutral one and that is not the case.

Boeing could better enhance the business case for the Boeing NMA by looking whether it can couple service contracts to sales agreements for the aircraft. Alternatively, it can explorer whether it can build a business case for a Boeing NMA freighter.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don’t forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles. Sharing this report with your professional network is appreciated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.