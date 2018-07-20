No Oil Discoveries? No Problem! (Update)

Consumption through 2050 would not deplete even half of known reserves.

In September 2016, I published an article No Oil Discoveries? No Problem! on Seeking Alpha. New oil discoveries were at a 70-year low, and articles claimed that a reduction in production resulting in a rise in price is therefore “inevitable.”

Comments to my article, and in others, suggest that there is no way a reserve decline rate of 5% per year of existing resources can be replaced by new reserve additions plus a 2% annual demand growth pattern.

Since my article, I occasionally read new articles which make the same proposition: “we’re running out of new oil.”

“While there have been some notable successes this year, we have to face the fact that the low discovered volumes on global level represent a serious threat to the supply levels some ten years down the road,” according to Rystad Energy.

OPEC makes the same case to justify withholding oil from the market to get oil prices "artificially high," compared to where they would be in a competitive market. Pending NOPEC legislation is designed to apply the 1890 Sherman Anti-trust Act to members of cartels that attempt to "stabilize prices," which is per se illegal. NOPEC would allow the White House to apply the law to foreign governments, and companies, who could face penalties for doing business within the U.S. banking system. OPEC is reportedly seeking a legal strategy to defend against the bill if it goes into law.

Oil Reserves Dwarf Future Needs

According to the 2017 BP Outlook, known oil resources dwarf future consumption needs. Global proven reserves have more than doubled over the past 35 years. In other words, for every barrel consumed, two barrels have been found.

BP defines proven reserves to be "those quantities that geological and engineering information indicates with reasonable certainty can be recovered in the future from known reservoirs under existing economic and geological conditions."

Global proven reserves are at an all-time high. BP estimates that the range of cumulative oil consumption through 2050 is less than half of today’s technically recoverable proven reserves.

Estimates of global “peak demand” for oil vary. The latest, from Wood Mackenzie, projects that oil demand will peak around 2030. The implication is that oil reserves located in higher production cost basins are likely to become “stranded assets,” never being produced, similar to coal reserves.

Oil Industry Investments An Uncertain Future

More than 800 global investors, including foundations such as the Rockefeller Brothers, have pledged to withdraw a total of $50 bn from fossil fuel investments over the next five years. Former vice-president, Al Gore, has made the case that investments in oil and coal have an uncertain future.

Last year, Norway’s trillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund proposed to drop oil and gas companies from its benchmark index. The aim of the proposal is to make Norway’s wealth less vulnerable to a permanent drop in oil prices.

The outlook for oil demand is uncertain even in the short-term. For example, in OPEC’s latest monthly outlook, it projects that the demand for OPEC crude oil will drop from 32.9 million barrels per day (mmbd) in 2018 to 32.2 mmbd in 2019.

Conclusions

Just looking at the pace of new discoveries is an incomplete analysis since it does not, on its own, show how long reserves will last. A long-term demand curve is needed as well.

With proven oil reserves the highest ever, and oil demand likely to peak over the next twenty years, why would companies continue to spend as much as they used to exploring for oil? Harold Hamm, CEO of Continental Resources, has said he knows exactly where he will be drilling in 10 years from now.

This is why I believe that a long-only investment in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF, XLE, will provide a poor long-term return. Rather, investors need to shift between long and short positions to achieve a good return. The rub is knowing when to do so.

