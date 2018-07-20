Still Some Financial Challenges For Teekay Corporation

Teekay does have more than $200 million in cash but the parent company uses some of that cash to make up for the lack of operating cash flow.

The future is looking a whole lot less complicated for Teekay Corporation (TK) now that Teekay Offshore (NYSE:TOO) is in better shape and the company issued stock and convertible bonds for liquidity in January, 2018. However, the unconsolidated parent cash flow remains poor and there are still some significant obligations should the current situation of Teekay Tankers (TNK) deteriorate much further. The lack of an immediate catalyst to propel the stock forward combined with the weakness apparent in the markets serviced by Teekay Tankers may consign the stock to the doghouse of Mr. Market.

Teekay Tankers has merged and then suspended its minimum distribution to save cash. Even so, the cash balance decreased some in the first quarter. A recovery has always been just around the corner. But sometimes recoveries almost plot deliberately to be as painful as possible for struggling companies. The lack of cash flow at Teekay combined with the obligations to pay some of Teekay Tankers debts should Teekay Tankers be unable to properly service its own debts, may be more critical than the asset values on the balance sheet.

"Current market conditions limit our access to capital and our growth." "We have guaranteed significant debt of certain of our Controlled Daughter Entities, and will be directly obligated to make related payments if the Controlled Daughter Entities default in their payment obligations. We have guaranteed obligations pursuant to certain credit facilities of Teekay Tankers. As at December 31, 2017, the aggregate outstanding balance on such credit facilities was $252.7 million. If Teekay Tankers defaults in paying these obligations, we will be obligated to make the required payments."

The quotes shown above are from the Teekay annual report. These lines may signal more dilution ahead for Teekay shareholders under certain circumstances as well as a possible liquidity crisis under the worst possible outcome. Just because the company must disclose such possibilities does not mean the worst scenario happens automatically. Many times, the near future passes without any reference to a disclosure such as this. In fact a disclosure such as this often gets removed when industry conditions improve and the recovery is complete. That removal often happens without any damage to the parent company.

However, by most accounts, the markets serviced by Teekay Tankers are fairly depressed at the current time. So the danger of the necessity of the parent company having to repay the Teekay Tanker obligations guaranteed by the parent is far higher than normal. Until Teekay Tankers can adequately repair its balance sheet and its cash flow, the market will be very concerned about this contingent obligation of Teekay Parent company.

The single biggest problem appears to be the lack of unconsolidated cash flow from operations at the parent company level. The above slide details the parent company cash flow. There is currently not enough cash flow to cover the parent company overhead. Therefore some of the current cash balance must be used to keep operations at the parent company going. None of the subsidiary companies in which the parent company holds an interest are able to increase the distributions to the parent company and other shareholders. Therefore the consolidated cash flow statement is nearly useless in determining the financial health of the parent company.

In theory, Teekay can sell some of the remaining ships it owns to pay cash or even sell some of the holdings of common shares or units in the companies that Teekay manages or has investments in. However, the bank credit line loan agreement is at least partially based upon the market value of the investments in each of the companies managed or invested in.

Several of the companies such as Teekay Offshore (TOO) and Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) appear to be on the recovery trail. At some point in the future both could potentially increase distributions to shareholders (or unit holders) which would most likely turn the cash flow from operating activities and investments positive enough to cover overhead and have excess cash flow for other corporate purposes.

Right now though, the parent company is in the position of guaranteeing loans or debts of Teekay Tankers (TNL). Teekay Tankers services a market that has really not yet begun to recover. In fact the company recently eliminated its minimum distribution to save cash while the current downturn persists.

Should a recovery of the markets serviced by Teekay Tankers begin to recover, then the loan guarantees will not be material to the future of the parent company. But if the current weakness of those markets persist to the point that Teekay may need to aid Teekay Tankers before the other investments raise their distributions, then there could be some serious financial repercussions.

Teekay recently sold convertible bonds and stock which diluted the current shareholders. More dilution could be ahead for shareholders if Teekay Tankers continues to struggle with weak market conditions before the other companies can raise their distributions to the parent company. An additional consideration is that debt is not due for a few years, but without any current cash flow there is no way to prepare for any debt due in the future. Clearly Teekay corporation needs a few things to go right to avoid more shareholder dilution or a financial crisis caused by the struggles of Teekay Tankers.

There appears to be no forecast of any great earnings jump in the current year. Recoveries are underway for both Teekay Offshore and Teekay LNG. But recoveries often have a way of stressing financially distraught companies. Teekay has a cash cushion right now. There is also a credit line. But at some point lenders will want the ability to properly service the debt at the parent company level. Assets based loans can only get the company so far.

Therefore the current market weakness that is affecting the performance of Teekay Tankers probably will affect the stock performance of Teekay. The current threat posed by the weak markets of Teekay Tankers appears far more immediate and potentially threatening. As a result, Teekay stock could continue its current downward drift. There may be better buying opportunities ahead if the current situation persists longer than the market expects.

AS SHOWN ABOVE, the stock has been steadily bumping its way lower ever since the equity raise and the con-current debt offering. Investors may want to avoid this issue until it is obvious that one of the managed companies will significantly raise the distribution, or it is clear that markets serviced by Teekay Tankers have recovered enough to make the loan guarantees a moot point.

Mr. Market currently places a lot of emphasis on growth or a good story about future growth. The recovery potential at Teekay has been agonizingly slow in materializing. That snail's pace does not appear to be speeding up anytime soon. Therefore the more than $250 million of loan guarantees appears to be the more immediate concern until Teekay can demonstrate a reliable income source that far exceeds overhead and properly services its debt load.

