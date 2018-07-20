Citron Protection For AbbVie

I elaborate, note my own system's mixed record on a few Citron calls, and show a couple of ways bullish AbbVie longs can limit their downside risk if Citron's right.

Bloomberg TV's Abigail Doolittle pushed back against Citron's short call though, noting that Humira was patent protected until 2023, and the failure of recent Citron short calls.

Bloomberg TV's Abigail Doolittle (screen cap via the episode linked to below).

Abbvie Targeted By Citron

Shares of AbbVie (ABBV) were down more than 7% at one point on Thursday, after the Citron Research shared the tweet below.

Bloomberg TV's Abigail Doolittle pushed back against Citron's short call on Thursday's episode of "What'd You Miss" though. I elaborate below, and show a couple of ways AbbVie shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk, in the event that Citron's Andrew Left is right this time.

Doolittle Versus Left

Abigail Doolittle's segment on Citron's AbbVie short call starts at about the 21 minute mark in Thursday's episode of "What'd You Miss". In it she contests Left's contention that AbbVie's Humira is under threat.

Doolittle acknowledges that Humira is responsible for 60% of AbbVie's revenue, but she points out that Humira is on patent until 2023, and analysts expect it to be a $22 billion drug by then. So why did the market move so sharply against AbbVie on Thursday? Doolittle suggests it was because traders remember Citron's short call on Valeant (VRX), but she says that Left wasn't the first analyst to be bearish on Valeant, and that some of his more recent short calls have done poorly, including those on Twitter (TWTR) and Nvidia (NVDA), as she shows in the chart below.

(Screen capture via Bloomberg)

I should note at this point my own site's mixed record on these names. Twitter, Nvidia, and AbbVie were all at one point or another top names I presented to Bulletproof Investing subscribers. Twitter was up 64% from the time I presented it as a top name in December to when I wrote this article on it in June; Nvidia is up about 58% since I first presented it as a top name on June 8th, 2017 (Portfolio Armor first picked up Nvidia as a top name in January of 2016, when it was trading at about $28 per share, as I noted here); but AbbVie was down about 22% from the time I presented it as a top name in February to when I wrote this follow up on it in April.

That follow up article made two salient points about my system's track record on AbbVie:

It got AbbVie wrong. The optimal hedge it presented on AbbVie significantly limited the downside.

It's possible Abigail Doolittle is wrong about AbbVie too, and Left is right this time. Let's look at a couple of way longs can protect themselves in the even that's the case.

Downside Protection For AbbVie

I'll assume here that you own 1,000 shares of ABBV and are willing to tolerate a drawdown of up to 20% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. Here are two ways to protect against that (screen captures below are from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Positive Cost, Uncapped Upside

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive puts to hedge 1,000 shares of ABBV against a >20% drop by late January.

The cost here was $2,170, or 2.41% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (you can often buy puts at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 16%, this was the optimal collar to give you the same downside protection over the same time frame.

Two things were different with this hedge. One is that, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of collar, the algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, where the cost was $1,740, or 1.93% of position value. The other difference was that the income generated by the call leg, $1,860, or 2.07% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls) more than offset the cost of the put leg.

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $120, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

A lot of times when I write about hedging, commenters ask why I'm bearish on the stock. I don't have a strong opinion one way or the other on AbbVie; rather than making a bearish argument here I am highlighting a risk, showing you a variant view, and showing you ways to limit your risk in the event that the risk comes to pass. The question you need to decide for yourself is whether you are still bullish on AbbVie. If so, one of the hedges above may make sense for you. If not, rather than hedge, you ought to exit the stock.

