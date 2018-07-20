Rounds Report: Aveo Rallied As Investors Are Optimistic About TIVO-3 Future Development

What style should the investor use as a picker of common stocks in order to try to beat the market? A standard technique that appeals to a lot of people is called “sector rotation.” You simply figure out when oils are going to outperform retailers, etc., etc., etc. You just kind of flit around being in the hot sector of the market making better choices than other people. And presumably, over a long period of time, you get ahead. However, I know of no really no rich sector rotator. Maybe some people can do it. I’m not saying they can’t. All I know is that all the people I know who got rich - and I know a lot of them - did not do it that way. - Charlie Munger

Trading Analytics

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for July 19, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s check the specific equities. That said, Aveo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) won the highlight spot of the day. Accordingly, the stock appreciated by $0.23 to conclude the session at $2.18 for 11.79% profits.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Aveo devotes its corporate mission to the innovation and commercialization of medicines to treat various cancers, wasting syndrome (cachexia), and pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”) (as shown in figure 2). The lead molecule (tivozanib) - a potent and selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor (1, 2, and 3) receptors having a long half-life - is being developed for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (“RCC”) in the U.S.A. and Canada. Moreover, Aveo already gained an EU approval for tivozanib (Fotivda) to manage adults suffering from advanced RCC (aRCC).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Aveo)

In addition to the highly interesting pipeline as presented, Aveo enjoyed aggressive insider purchases (per table 1). On June 26, 2018, the 10% owner (Ravi Viswanathan) accumulated 192.4K shares for $404.0K and thus increased his stakes to 17.7K shares. A good number of other insiders also purchased “en masse.” Hence, it’s highly likely that they believe the share price is going up in the foreseeable future.

Table 1: Notable insider transaction. (Source: Openinsider)

Interestingly, Aveo recently filed with the SEC (on June 29) that Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had terminated the partnership for AVEO-380 as a potential treatment for cachexia. The breakup can be a favorable event and should not affect Aveo’s investing thesis.

The other catalyst relates to a regulatory development. As follows, the Scottish Medicines Consortium (“SMC”) - an agency that advises NHS Scotland on newly licensed medicines - published advice regarding the acceptance of three new medicines on July 08, 2019, that included Fotivda. Per SMC,

Tivozanib was accepted for the treatment of aRCC. Through PACE, patients and clinicians highlighted the limited range of therapies currently available for advanced disease. Tivozanib provides an additional initial treatment option. It has a different side effect profile which may allow an improved quality of life for some patients.

Thursday, Aveo disclosed a revised guidance on the timing of the data reporting for the Phase 3 (TIVO-3) study that is assessing tivozanib for aRCC (potentially for the North America approval). According to the press release,

The company expects to report topline results from the TIVO-3 study in Q4 2018, approximately 6-8 weeks after the trial records 255 progression free survival (“PFS”) events. This change in guidance from Q3 2018 is the result of PFS events occurring slower than forecasted, combined with ten patients being removed or “censored” from the PFS event count. The one-time adjustment in the event count is the result of an administrative error that occurred from counting, as PFS events, the deaths of ten patients who had left the study without documented radiographic progression. These deaths will be counted only as overall survival (“OS”) events. Per regulatory guidance and the TIVO-3 protocol, among patients who leave the study without documented disease progression, only those who die within eight weeks of their last study assessment and have not started another therapy can be counted as a PFS event. Following the adjustment, and as of yesterday, the PFS event count is 243.

Despite the mentioned delay of TIVO-3 reporting, the market seemed to be receptive to the development. And, this is likely due to the fact that tivozanib has a more than favorable chance of procuring positive clinical outcomes for TIVO-3.

Moving toward the assessment of the overall bioscience space. As follows, the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) traded up $0.12 (+0.10%) at $118.35. Moreover, the SPDR Biotech ETF (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.27 higher at $100.40 (for 0.27% profits). It seems investors came back to the market Thursday with a strong sense of confidence. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector: one that delivers hope to patients while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Bioscience Catalysts

On July 19, 2018, the FDA warned about the significant health risks associated with contaminated illegal synthetic cannabinoid products. There have been reports of severe illnesses and deaths associated with marijuana products contaminated with a poison coined brodifacoum (an ultra-long-acting blood thinner found in rat poison). These unapproved products are commercialized in convenience stores and gas stations as marijuana substitutes under the brands, “K2” and “Spice.” People consuming K2 and Spice pose the health risk for themselves as well as the public (because their donated blood may contain brodifacoum). According to the Agency,

There are a number of synthetic marijuana products being illegally marketed and used for their psychoactive effects. The FDA has previously worked with the Drug Enforcement Administration to place several synthetic cannabinoids into Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act to avoid an imminent hazard to public safety. Generally, these products have been known to be associated with adverse effects including rapid heart rate, vomiting, violent behavior and suicidal thoughts, and an increase in blood pressure, as well as causing reduced blood supply to the heart, kidney damage, and seizures.

There are several ramifications to the aforementioned catalyst. First, it signifies the strong due diligence by the FDA to ensure public safety. Second, it protects legitimate and approved cannabidiols like Epidiolex of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH). Ultimately, the stellar due diligence by the FDA is ensuring public safety while providing the industry tailwind for legitimate bioscience innovators.

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market enjoyed a significant rally for the day, as investors’ confidence resurged. Many firms under our coverage posted further gains for shareholders. Aveo topped our featured list due to its strong appreciation, backed by the robust fundamentals. We expect the tivozanib franchise to unlock substantial value for Aveo going forward. Last but not least, the stellar FDA due diligence to protect public health delivers hopes to patients and rewards legitimate bioscience innovators.

