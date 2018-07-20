Mustang Bio: A Differentiated CAR-T Innovator With Multiple Unlocking Catalysts

Mustang Bio is a unique CAR-T innovator with highly promising molecules in their early stage of development. We are most interested in the solid tumor franchises that have a more than favorable chance of delivering positive clinical outcomes.

Powered by the stellar FDA due diligence under the helm of the Commissioner, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, this decade is marked with many medical breakthroughs. One of the most striking developments is approvals of chimeric antigen receptors and T-cell receptors (CAR-TCR or CAR-T). In 2017, two historic CAR-T approvals hit the market:(axicabtagene ciloleucel) Yescarta of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) and (tisagenlecleucel) Kymriah of Novartis (NYSE:NVS). Developed by Kite Pharma, a Gilead acquisition, Yescarta is marketed for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The other CD19-directed CAR-T (Kymriah) received a nod for commercialization to patients (up to 25 years old) who are afflicted by resistant B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Many firms are following suit to develop their own CAR-T. In this research, we’ll present a fundamental assessment of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO), a bioscience innovating its differentiated CAR-Ts.

Figure 1: Mustang Bio stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

As a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO), Mustang Bio devotes its efforts on the development and commercialization of the novel cancer immunotherapy (i.e., CAR-T) that harnesses the power of the patient’s natural defense (immune) system to manage highly difficult-to-treat cancers. Interestingly, the firm has partnered with the City of Hope National Medical Center (“COH”) and Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center (“FHCRC”) for the advancement of various CAR-Ts (per Figure 2). The lead programs currently in the phase 1 clinical trials at COH include the following: MB-101 for brain cancer and MB-102 for acute myeloid leukemia treatment.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Mustang Bio)

In our Specialty Report on CAR-T and Immunotherapeutic Innovators, we elucidated that CAR-T represents a novel and revolutionary approach to cancer treatment that has the stellar efficacy and acceptable safety profile second to none. While there are various firms developing CAR-Ts, Mustang’s molecules have several unique characteristics as listed: (1) humanization of the scFv; (2) knocking of PD-1 via CRISPR; (3) combining of CAR-Ts with other immuno-oncology molecules; (4) T cell selection.

Interestingly, there are two important ramifications to the company’s differentiated CAR-T engineering. The first pertains to the PD-1 knockout. By knocking out PD-1, the CAR-T removed the immune system inhibition by tumors, thus allowing for a stronger immune response against cancers. The second relates to the combination aspect of Mustang's CAR-T. We explicated in the prior research on Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) that one of the best approaches to cancer eradication is combination therapy. By attacking multiple tumor targets, there is less time for these horrendous cells have to evolve (for escaping the immune system and rendering treatment failure or causing a relapse).

Among the various catalysts, the upcoming data presentation of CD-124 and CD-20 CAR-T at the American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) in December can have important ramifications on the share price. The results of these open trials can either significantly improve or depreciate the company’s prospects. Commenting on the ongoing corporate development, company CEO Dr. Manuel remarked:

In Q1 2018, Mustang continued to execute on our strategy of developing a portfolio of differentiated CAR‐T therapies for patients with aggressive forms of cancer. We are pleased to report significant progress on the build‐out of our proprietary CAR‐T cell processing facility at UMass Medicine Science Park in Worcester MA, which is on track to be fully operational and ready to process cells by the end of the year. We are also transitioning two preclinical CAR‐T programs at COH into the clinic in 2018, and plan to file our first Investigational New Drug Application during Q4. In March, we were delighted to announce the promotion of Sadik Kassim, Ph.D., to Chief Scientific Officer, and Knut Niss, Ph.D., to Chief Technology Officer, and look forward to continuing to work together to innovate in cell processing and to explore opportunities to leverage best‐in‐class science to strengthen our CAR‐T pipeline. To this end, we will expand our internal research capabilities and plan to hire a team of scientists that will be fully dedicated to preclinical and translational research efforts.

For Q1 2018 (ended on March 31), Mustang reported $6.3 million ($0.24 per share) in net losses, compared to a $3.2 million ($0.14 per share) decline for the same period a year prior. The research & development (“R&D”) spending was logged at $4.3 million and $0.17 million for the respective periods. R&D expenses are not viewed negatively, as the investment made today can translate into big profits tomorrow. It is also the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Mustang to incur significant losses (as illustrated in Figure 3) for many years prior to churning a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Notwithstanding, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

In viewing the balance sheet, it carried $55.3 million (a $6.2 million decrease from the $61.5 million). Based on the $6.4 million quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate cash to fund operations for the next two years (prior to the need for additional financing).

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Morningstar)

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company and come up with distinct figures. Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method (of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value). Per Table 3, Mustang is currently valued at only $202.5 million in market cap, which is much lower than peers (potentially indicating a favorable valuation).

Table 1: Comparative market analysis (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Final Remarks

As a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Mustang is powering a differentiated portfolio of CAR-Ts to potentially manage a vast number of highly resistant cancers. There are several key advantages that can increase the chances of clinical success of the company’s CAR-Ts (i.e., PD-1 knockout and combo treatment). Though being quite early in their developmental phase, our analysis revealed that those investigations are most likely to bear fruit. The fact that the pipeline is broad gives more “shots on goal” of finding a blockbuster. The financials and valuation are also quite favorable. Last but not least, we recommend investors to check out other CAR-T innovators in our Specialty Report.

Risk-wise, the main concern is whether the various CAR-T programs will post positive results. Given that these molecules are aiming to tackle the highly difficult-to-treat cancers, the aggregate risk can be quite significant. Furthermore, even if the aforesaid medicine is approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

