Fortress Biotech: A Differentiated Grower Brewing Strong Subsidiaries

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) is an extremely promising bioscience that we encountered in our research on another stellar company, Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO). The intellectual generosity of a member of Integrated BioSci Investing, a physician, led us to the publication of this research. Fortress is a non-traditional biotech that seeks growth by launching and acquiring various subsidiaries (to capture various disease niches).

Despite its strong fundamentals, the shares of Fortress have traded down by $1.64 at $3.02 for over 35.1% losses (in the past 52 weeks). Nevertheless, we are highly attracted to situations in which the shares are heading south while the fundamentals are moving north. These opportunistic equities tend to procure multiple fold profits in the long haul. Hence, we’ll present a fundamental research on Fortress to gauge its long-term share price movement.

Figure 1: Fortress Biotech stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in New York, NY, Fortress Biotech devotes its efforts to the development and commercialization of novel medicines to service diseases with high unmet needs. Asides from the internal development, Fortress is quite unique because it launched and acquired a series of subsidiaries known as “Fortress Companies.” The most promising entities are those seeking to capture various markets - including chimeric antigen receptor/T-cell receptor (“CAR-T”), gene therapy, and pain management. The other segments are powering highly robust and enriched pipelines (as illustrated in figure 2).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Fortress)

As alluded, Fortress may execute licensing arrangements, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures and/or public and private financings to accelerate and provide additional funding to support their research and development programs. In return, the company receives product sale royalties and the equity acquisition of their subsidiaries.

One of the most interesting subsidiaries is Journey Medical Corporation (formed in Oct. 2014). Commercializing four approved dermatology products, Journey is providing an increasingly meaningful stream of revenues to power other pipeline innovations. And, the said subsidiary potentially reduce the need for a public offering by Fortress (hence, less dilution of shareholders’ value).

Figure 3: Approved products. (Source: Fortress)

Despite that most catalysts can bear fruits, we are highly interested in the development relating to two highly promising franchises: (1) gene therapy of Aevitas, and (2) differentiated CAR-Ts of Mustang. On Feb. 26, 2016, Fortress and Aevitas entered into a sponsored research agreement with the laboratory of Dr. Guangping Gao at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. The agreement optimizes the development of gene therapies based on Aevitas’ adeno-associated virus (“AAV”) gene delivery.

Moreover, Aevitas placed Dr. Gao as one of the members of its Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Gao is a superb scientist with over 20 years of experience in the discovery and characterization of AAV serotypes under his belt. He currently serves as Vice President of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, Founding Co-Director of the Li Weibo Institute for Rare Diseases Research at UMass Medical School, Founding Director of the Horae Gene Therapy Center & Viral Vector Core, Scientific Director of the UMass Medical School China Program Office, and Professor of Microbiology and Physiological Systems.

The aforementioned development positioned Fortress to tap into the highly lucrative and revolutionary field of gene therapy - one that is most likely to deliver substantial value to shareholders and hopes to treat countless patients worldwide. While there are various vectors available for gene delivery, AAV has the best efficacy and safety data available. Interestingly, Luxturna of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), the first FDA-approved gene therapy to treat a rare retinal disease also employs AAV.

As the most promising subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Mustang is brewing a differentiated portfolio of CAR-Ts to potentially manage a vast number of highly-resistant cancers. There are several key advantages that can increase the chances of clinical success of Mustang’s CAR-Ts (i.e. PD-1 knockout and combo treatment). Despite being quite early in their developmental phase, our analysis revealed that those investigations are most likely to procure positive clinical outcomes.

The fact that the pipeline of Mustang is broad provides significantly more “shots on goal” of finding a blockbuster. Mustang’s financials and valuation are also quite favorable. As CAR-T is the crown jewel of the overall pipeline of Fortress, we recommend investors to check out our research and forecasting on Mustang to gain further insight on this investment.

That aside, there are other key catalysts inducing the fundamental growth of Fortress that, in and of itself, can give it much further upsides. Enthused by these developments, the CEO (Dr. Lindsay Rosenwald) remarked:

We have made significant advancements in the four years since we created and implemented our unique and efficient business model to benefit all stakeholders. The centralization of a number of critical corporate and R&D functions at Fortress allows our subsidiaries to leverage internal synergies and minimize costs, so they can focus on getting drugs into the hands of people who need them. Our focus on continuing to build value through our strong business development engine and R&D team has led to the launch of nine development-stage subsidiaries, one specialty dermatology subsidiary and the in-licensing of more than 25 development-stage therapies since January 2014. The long-term success of our subsidiaries benefits Fortress through modest royalties on sales and annual and event-driven equity grants.

For Q1 2018 (ended on March 31), Fortress reported $55.4M compared to $44.7M for the same period a year prior. This includes the $5.9M from Fortress and $49.5M from National Holdings. The research and development (“R&D”) expenses for the respective periods came in at $25M and $22.8M. R&D spending is not a negative sign, as today’s investment can pay off big in the future in the form of a blockbuster drug.

In addition, there were $21.0M ($0.49 per share) net losses versus the $12.0M ($0.30 per share) declines for the similar comparisons. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Fortress to incur significant losses (as shown in figure 4) for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nevertheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

Regarding the balance sheet, there were $179.4M in cash and short-term investments (6.5% improvement from $168.3M). Based on the $40.0M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate cash to fund operations into Q3 2019 (prior to the need for an additional offering).

Figure 4: Key financial metrics. (Source: Fortress)

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts could assess the same company (and come up with distinct figures). Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method (of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value). Per table 1, Fortress is currently valued at only $159.2M in market cap, which is much lower than peers (hence, potentially indicating a favorable valuation). The other point to note is that Fortress has the market cap of $159.7M, which is significantly lower than its cash value. Hence, investors purchasing at this market valuation are getting free money.

Table 1: Comparative market analysis. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Final Remarks

Unlike a traditional early-stage bioscience, Fortress is brewing a highly enriched and extensive pipeline internally (and particularly through various subsidiaries). There are significantly more “shots on goals” of finding a blockbuster. Pertaining to the specific subsidiaries, Journey Medical already commercialized four dermatology medicines and thereby provides a constant revenue stream to fund other pipeline innovation. Avenue Therapeutics recently posted strong Phase 3 data for IV tramadol for post-surgical pain management. And, the company planned to file a new drug application (“NDA”) for IV tramadol in late 2019.

If approved, IV tramadol can reduce abuse potential (and generates significant revenues). That aside, the differentiated CAR-T and gene-therapy are the crown jewels. Going forward, the bulk of Fortress value will be unlocked in the form of strong clinical reportings relating to their differentiated CAR-Ts. Accordingly, we recommend investors to purchase both Mustang Bio and Fortress. This is because Fortress will only gain royalty sales of future CAR-T medicines rather than the complete 100% product sales.

In terms of risks, a negative clinical reporting is unlikely to induce a catastrophic depreciation due to the breadth of the various subsidiaries. A change of roughly over 30% (in either direction) is more reasonable. Furthermore, even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

