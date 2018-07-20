3 Things In Biotech, July 20: The Specter Haunts This Small Biotech

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

MorphoSys and Galapagos land upfront money from Novartis

Company: MorphoSys (MOR) and Galapagos (GLPG)

Therapy: MOR106

Disease: Atopic dermatitis

News: MOR and GLPG have entered into a licensing agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS), granting the giant global development and marketing rights for MOR106 in atopic dermatitis and other indications. The deal comes with 95 million euro in upfront cash, along with other developmental and sales milestones. MOR106 is an antibody targeting IL-17C, which has so far demonstrated encouraging tolerability and efficacy in early studies of atopic dermatitis.

Looking forward: Certainly this deal is great news for MOR and GLPG. Both companies have built developmental pipelines and cash positions that make investors confident, pushing their market caps up over $4 billion at least. This creates an interesting situation for potential shareholders. With this, they likely have enough cash to see clinical programs to the market, but can this justify their huge valuations?

Novartis sticks its own breakthrough in acute radiation syndrome

Company: Novartis (NVS)

Therapy: Eltrombopag

Disease: Acute radiation syndrome

News: NVS announced in its earnings release that the FDA has granted its thrombopoietin analog eltrombopag Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of acute radiation syndrome.

Looking forward: This builds on a body of evidence over the past decade that stimulation of bone marrow can help patients recover from the hematologic complications of radiation damage. Eltrombopag has the potential to recover lost platelets following radiation exposure, in particular. I imagine many are wondering what kind of impact this will have for companies like Pluristem (PSTI) that have cell therapies in development for the treatment of acute radiation syndrome. To that, I think it should be emphasized that eltrombopag is not likely to be a strong competitor, since there is a lot more that needs to be done to repair the damage done by radiation.

Mersana has a deadly setback in an early-stage trial

Company: Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN) and Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY)

Therapy: XMT-1522

Disease: HER2-positive tumors

News: MRSN announced that the FDA has put a partial hold on its phase 1 clinical trial investigating the safety and efficacy of XMT-1522, a novel HER2 antibody-drug conjugate. This hold was placed in response to a patient death that an investigator deemed possibly drug related.

Looking forward: This news led to an immediate decline of nearly 50%, which gives you an idea about how much weight the company is putting into this program. So far, there has been a recovery, but the company closed down nearly 33% on the news. Now, there are two questions relating to this program. Will the hold be lifted? And when? I think there's a good chance it will be lifted, but that shareholders may be waiting a lot longer than they're comfortable with.

