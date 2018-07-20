Akcea Therapeutics: What The EU Tegsedi Approval Foretells

Akcea is powering a highly enriched pipeline of stellar molecules. RNA-based medicine is one of the novel therapeutic approaches that is most likely to deliver blockbuster sales.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) is a highly interesting grower featured in our Specialty Report on RNA-based medicines. The company is hitting a growth inflection with various unfolding catalysts. As reflective of the improving fundamentals, shares appreciated over $18.3 to trade at $27.8 for +193.2% profits (in the past 52 weeks). Since we recommended the stock to members of Integrated BioSci Investing, it has procured +18%. The elephant in the room is whether there is further upside. In this research, we’ll present a fundamental analysis to gauge the long-term share price movement.

Figure 1: Akcea stock chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

As an affiliate of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS), Akcea is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of RNA-based medicines to manage serious and rare conditions. Per Figure 2, there are six novel molecules powering the pipeline. All of these drugs - inotersen (TEGSEDI), volanesorsen (Waylivra), AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, and AKCEA-TTR-LRx - have the potential to treat multiple diseases. Of note, the aforesaid molecules were discovered and are being co-developed by Ionis (a leader in antisense RNA therapeutic innovation).

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Akcea)

Pertaining to specific drugs, Waylivra is under regulatory review in the European Union (“EU”) and North America for the management of familial chylomicronemia syndrome (“FCS”). Moreover, it is in phase 3 clinical development for familial partial lipodystrophy. As regards TEGSEDI, Akcea in-licensed it from Ionis back in April. Under the deal, Akcea is to pay Ionis $40 million in milestone payment in common stock from the EU approval. And the commercial profits and losses from TEGSEDI will be shared 60/40 between Ionis and Akcea.

Back on June 1, Akcea disclosed that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”) of the EU voted with a positive opinion on recommending the approval of TEGSEDI for the treatment of stage 1 or 2 polyneuropathy in adults afflicted by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (“hATTR”). Notably, we prognosticated that it was most likely that TEGSEDI would eventually be approved by the European Commission (“EC”). Akcea delivered the good news on July 11, 2018, as the EC approved TEGSEDI.

The approval was supported by the strong clinical outcomes of the phase 3 (NEURO-TTR) trial. As a global, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study, NEURO-TTR assessed the efficacy and safety of TEGSEDI in 172 patients (suffering from hATTR amyloidosis with symptoms of polyneuropathy) for a 15-month period. The primary outcomes of the study were the modified Neuropathy Impairment Score +7 (mNIS+7) and the Norfolk Quality of Life Questionnaire-Diabetic Neuropathy (Norfolk QOL-DN) total score. Interestingly, TEGSEDI demonstrated statistically significant benefits on both co-primary endpoints. Excited by the development, company CEO Paula Soteropoulos enthused:

With the EC’s decision, TEGSEDI is now the world’s first and only RNA-targeted therapeutic approved for patients with hATTR amyloidosis. With subcutaneous delivery, TEGSEDI puts treatment in the patients’ hands while bringing the significant benefits shown in the NEURO-TTR study in both measures of neuropathy and quality of life for people living with this serious and fatal disease. This is an important day for the hATTR amyloidosis community as we believe TEGSEDI enables people and their families impacted by this disease to move forward with their lives. Today is a milestone for Akcea with our first drug approval. It is an achievement we share with the courageous hATTR patient community in Europe and around the globe. We are ready to launch TEGSEDI along with our patient and physician support services across Europe.

For Q1 2018 (ended on March 31), Akcea reported $17 million in revenues, which were entirely related to its collaboration with Novartis (NYSE:NVS). The operating expenses came in at $47 million, compared to the $69 million for the same period a year prior. In addition, there were net losses of $30 million and $60 million for the respective periods. Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Akcea to incur significant losses for many years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to substantially improve the firm’s prospects.

In viewing the balance sheet, it carried $245 million in cash and equivalent. With another $200 million in cash injected from Ionis on April 2018, the cash position improved to a staggering $445 million (which should be sufficient to fund operations through 2019).

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company and come up with distinct figures. Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method (of gauging similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value). Per Table 1, Akcea is currently valued at only $2.1 billion in market cap, which is much lower than peers (potentially indicating a favorable valuation).

Companies Market capitalization Akcea Therapeutics $2.1 billion Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) $9.1 billion Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) $10.5 billion Ionis Pharmaceuticals $5.6 billion

Table 1: Comparative market analysis (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Final Remarks

Akcea is harnessing the power of a novel and revolutionary therapeutic approach (RNA-based medicine) in delivering hopes to patients, while rewarding investors. The recent EU approval of TEGSEDI for hATTR amyloidosis foretells an extremely favorable approval chance of success with the FDA on October 6. In addition, there are other pipeline molecules to give more “shots on goal” in finding a blockbuster. Last but not least, the financial and valuation are extremely favorable.

As with all investments, there are pertinent risks. At this stage of development, most of the binary risks of Akcea are deleveraged. The main rationale for the lower risk is the EU approval of TEGSEDI. Nevertheless, there are still the significant chance of a negative regulatory outcome (i.e., the October 16 PDUFA). It is reasonable to expect that the stock can depreciate over 50% in case of a negative binary (and vice versa).

