Wall Street Breakfast: High Stakes Trade War

Despite aggressive monetary easing by the Bank of Japan for more than five years, domestic prices have become sluggish again in recent months. The trend continued into June, with the core consumer price index, excluding fresh food prices because of their volatility, rising only 0.8% from a year earlier, from a 0.7% rise in May. That's well short of the 2% target set by the Bank of Japan.

Sanctions bite... GDP in North Korea last year shrunk 3.5% from the previous year, marking the biggest contraction since a 6.5% drop in 1997 when the isolated nation was hit by a devastating famine. The Seoul-based Bank of Korea, which is considered the most authoritative source for economic data on its neighbor, also said that the tighter sanctions imposed in 2017 will only show their full impact this year.

The White House has invited Vladimir Putin to the U.S. for another summit in the fall, coming on the heels of a controversial meeting between President Trump and the Russian leader earlier this week in Helsinki. The last official American visit by a Russian president was in June 2010, when Dmitry Medvedev, now Russian prime minister, visited the United States.

Departing from a convention in which presidents have refrained from speaking specifically on monetary policy, President Trump delivered a rare critique about the Federal Reserve. "I don't like all of this work that we're putting into the economy and then I see rates going up," he told CNBC. "At the same time I’m letting them do what they feel is best."

It's "too early" to say whether the Trump administration will move ahead with proposed tariffs of as much as 25% on imported vehicles and auto parts, according to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. The comments came at the start of several Commerce Department hearings that will investigate whether the Trump administration can use a 1962 national security law to impose duties on foreign-sourced cars and parts.

Spain's Supreme Court has dropped a European arrest warrant for former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont after Germany refused to extradite him on charges of rebellion. The move demonstrates the difficulty the country has faced in trying to persuade its EU partners to help it bring former members of Catalonia’s regional government to trial for declaring independence from Spain last year.