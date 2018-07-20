Take Advantage Of Weakness In BlackRock - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/19/18)

Raytheon has better growth than Lockheed Martin.

Biogen's risk-reward depends on the success of its Alzheimer's drug.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, July 19.

Bullish Calls

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB): "I think that they were very promotional when they put out their news. They had failed to meet the endpoints earlier, and now they said they’ve made the endpoints. That said, if it’s true, the stock doubles. If it’s not true, the stock gives up 40 points. That’s the risk-reward. You’ve got to make a judgment."

Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE:RF): It's not a gigantic bank. Cramer likes this one.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): Lockheed is fine. Cramer's trust holds Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), and he believes it has better growth.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB): It's one of Cramer's favorite banks and will do well over time.

Target (NYSE:TGT): This is a good stock that yields 3%. Buy it.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK): It's a rare opportunity to get the stock down. Take advantage.

Editor's note: There were no bearish calls on the show.

