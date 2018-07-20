Insured Municipal Bonds May Offer Added Security For Investors

By Greg Rawls, Investment Research Analyst on Jul 18, 2018, in Fixed Income

Puerto Rico's recent history of municipal bond defaults has highlighted the potential benefits of a niche part of the municipal (muni) bond market - insured municipal bonds. Insured munis accounted for 6% of all municipal issuance in the first half of 2018,1 but we believe these can play a role for investors who want assurance that their bonds' interest and principal will be paid on time - even if the issuer defaults.

What are insured muni bonds?

Municipal bond insurance companies issue insurance policies on muni bonds, which guarantee that the insurance company will make timely interest and principal payments on those bonds in the event that the issuer defaults. The cost of the policy is reflected in the bonds' yields - an insured bond will typically have a somewhat lower yield than an identical uninsured bond. However, the true value of the policy can be seen when an issuer gets into financial trouble.

The chart below shows pricing for two Puerto Rico general obligation bonds with identical terms - but one is uninsured and the other is insured by Assured Guaranty. The insured bonds performed over 65 points better than the uninsured bonds following Puerto Rico's defaults.

Source: Bloomberg, L.P. as of June 30, 2018. GOs are general obligation bonds.

Who insures muni bonds?

A key concern for investors, of course, is that these insurance companies are financially stable. Even after the Puerto Rico defaults, their credit ratings indicate that they are.

One municipal bond insurer with exposure to Puerto Rico - Assured Guaranty (AA/stable) - had its ratings affirmed by Standard & Poor's (S&P) in June 2018. Build America Mutual (AA/stable), a municipal bond insurer with no exposure to Puerto Rico, also had its ratings affirmed by S&P in June 2018.

Insurer S&P Rating Market Share Assured Guaranty AA / Stable 52% Build America Mutual AA / Stable 45% Municipal Assurance Corp. (subsidiary of Assured) AA / Stable 3%

Sources: Ratings information from S&P, data from Thomson Reuters as of June 30, 2018

How does the insurance process work?

Bonds can be insured when they are issued, or they can become insured after they are issued. At Invesco Unit Trusts, we carefully assess the fundamentals of bonds that are already insured, and we also seek to leverage our strong relationships with broker-dealers and municipal bond insurance firms to create unique and attractive opportunities for muni bond investors. How?

We work with broker-dealers to identify attractive, favorably priced bonds that are not insured.

We identify insurance companies that are willing to insure that specific bond, and seek to negotiate the best price possible for the policy.

We then purchase the "new" insured bond from the broker-dealer.

