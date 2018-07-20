Ep 69: Trump, Putin, Amazon Prime Day And The Importance Of Q2 2018 Earnings Season

Before the 2Q 2018 earnings season kicks into high gear this week, Tematica mixologists Lenore Hawkins and Chris Versace talked about one of the largest self-created holidays known to man - Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Day - as well as the competitive response that has emerged during this seasonally slow time of the year for retailers. On the global stage, Lenore takes us through the geo-political and trade happenings over the last few weeks and explains how this, along with fresh data pointing to a global slowdown, has ratcheted up uncertainty risk even as the US stock market continues to march higher.

Against that backdrop, Chris shares his concerns for the upcoming earnings season and how earnings from truck logistics company J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) and slowing loan volume growth at JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) and PNC suggest a step down in the speed of the domestic economy is likely in the current quarter. It's all about earnings reality matching up with earnings expectations, and if reality falls short it likely means a turbulent summer for stocks.

