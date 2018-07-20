China Steps Up Support To Growth

Interesting policy action was taken in emerging markets today - with only China daring to ease further.

China's new policy initiatives and a very big move in the Chinese yuan (down by 96bps vs. U.S. dollar at 8:40am ET, according to Bloomberg LP) generated a lot of buzz this morning. The goal is to provide additional liquidity to local banks (through the medium-term lending facility, among other things - see chart below) in order to buy lower-rated corporate bonds and boost lending to small- and medium-sized enterprises. The news about more policy easing added to pressure on the yuan (pulling most emerging markets currencies down with it). The People's Bank of China chose to stay on the sidelines - adjusting the fix weaker and signaling that it is okay with more volatility for now.

Emerging markets central banks continue to stay alert, with South Africa and Indonesia opting for a "hawkish hold" today. The reasoning is straightforward. Both central banks see their respective currencies as sensitive to global monetary policy changes (and the resulting shifts in foreign exchange inflows), which could mean upside risks to inflation. Bank of Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo pledged more policy frontloading (accompanied by dual interventions in bonds and currency), while South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago noted that the model-implied rates path shows hikes (the market currently prices in 46bps of tightening in the next twelve months).

The ongoing increase in Turkey's inflation expectations is a key reason why markets remain uneasy about the country's investment case. The 12-month ahead expectations climbed to 11.07% in July - the highest since early 2004. All eyes are now on the central bank's policy meeting next week. The consensus believes that the board will be allowed to increase the benchmark rate by about 40bps in order to address these concerns.

