InfraCap MLP ETF: The Distribution Is Actually Being Covered - Part 2

After reading a well-written counter-rebuttal of my article InfraCap MLP ETF: The Distribution Is Actually Being Covered, I stick by my conviction that the fund's current distribution policy is covered by distributable cash flow and is also sustainable. In this article, I will attempt to provide investors with my perspective on the thought-provoking points and questions the rebuttal raised concerning my initial article.

Background

In my recent article on InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA), I sought to clarify a few points for investors regarding distribution coverage and total returns that seemed to be unclear in a fellow contributor's insightful article. My point was simply that AMZA's stated primary focus (and therefore investment strategy) is on income, not total return, and that management based the distribution coverage off of distributable cash flow from dividends and options premiums, not net profits, and was therefore apparently successfully covering (by its stated definition) its distribution based on the data in the semiannual report. While the steep losses from shorting ate into the fund's NAV, they were clearly due to a disconnect in price performance between commodities and MLP units during the six-month period in question and therefore, were not necessarily indicative of an unsustainable course for the fund.

The Distribution Coverage Bear Case

In the counter-rebuttal, several issues were raised that challenged the logic of my initial analysis:

(1) Since AMZA has underperformed since its inception, isn't it is not only failing to generate alpha but actually generating negative alpha?

(2) Since the MLP index yields 6-7% and AMZA yields 18%, why isn't the total return underperforming the MLP index if it is truly covering its distribution? How does a 6.5% index yield with 30% leverage translate into an 18% yield?

(3) Since option income per share declines as NAV erodes further, and the ability to sell calls and puts per share is dependent on NAV per share, won't this make it increasingly difficult to cover the distribution going forward?

(4) Since the fund sells puts against its short position on oil, how can the short losses be ignored?

The Distribution Coverage Bull Case

While these are all insightful questions that caused me to think more critically about my analysis, my understanding of the distribution coverage still holds for the following reasons:

(1) As a leveraged fund that is also shorting commodities, AMZA is likely to underperform when MLP unit prices perform poorly, especially when the fund's shorted commodities outperform their MLP units (as was the case during this six month period). As such, it confirms that AMZA is a speculative income investment that can lead to significant deterioration of investor capital beyond a passively managed MLP index fund. During periods of such disconnect where commodity pricing vastly outperforms MLP units, there will almost certainly be negative alpha generated. When the more likely contrary scenario occurs and MLPs perform in correlation with related commodities and in fact outperform them (as is the thesis of the fund: i.e., that MLP unit prices have been unfairly depressed by the marketplace and that a cash-flowing real asset will likely outperform a non-cash-flowing commodity over the long-term), there will be considerable alpha generated due to leverage use amplifying the positive difference between MLP unit performance and commodity performance.

(2) When assessing the fund's ability to support such a steep yield despite underperforming, it is important to remember two things: first, AMZA is not an index. It is actively managed with different sized positions in different types of funds. As such, it often holds MLPs with average yield that are considerably higher than the passive index yields (their top three current holdings yield ~9.5%, ~7.1%, and 11.7%, for instance) due to its emphasis on holding what management perceive to be undervalued MLPs. Second, as I illustrated in my initial article, AMZA doesn't define distribution coverage by net balance sheet gains. It covers its distribution through distributable cash flow from cash inflows (MLP unit distributions and options premiums minus management, leverage interest, and shorting expenses) while disregarding capital gains and losses within the fund as a whole. In an environment such as the one we experienced during the past year where MLP units performed poorly and commodity prices rebounded, this sets up the likely scenario for AMZA to cover its distribution while still underperforming a lower-yielding index.

For readers who may still be confused about what I just said, think of the fund's holdings as if they were similar to a single family rental property. Suppose the property's unleveraged NOI yield was 7% and, after leveraging it with a mortgage, suppose its yield increased to 18%. Suppose also that during a six- month period, housing prices declined. During this period, the NAV of the property would decline significantly (and more than it likely would for a comparable house that wasn't leveraged), yet its cash flow yield would still be covered by the rent checks coming in. The case is similar with AMZA's distribution concept.

(3) While declining NAV will decrease options premiums to an extent, these declines are offset by increasing MLP distributions. These improving MLP fundamentals should theoretically also boost MLP unit valuations, hence raising NAV over the long run and thereby increasing options premiums per share along with it.

(4) Given the facts that MLP distributions are beginning to increase again as fundamentals and financials improve, the lack of correlation between oil prices and MLP unit prices over the past six months is contrary to historical performance, and selling put options on a security is not the exact same thing as going long the same security, I believe that the short losses suffered over the six-month period covered in AMZA's semiannual report are not indicative of an unsustainable path for covering the distribution long term. Before I elaborate further, let me clarify: as I clearly stated in my previous article, these short position losses should not be ignored, but rather understood in their proper context and monitored moving forward:

But what about the losses from short positions? While these should certainly not be ignored, they are much more understandable and less concerning (assuming you are bullish on the long-term prospects for MLPs; if you aren't, why are you investing in AMZA?) once properly understood.

Look, I am no fan of massive losses, regardless of how they come about. Personally, I never short anything as I feel like I am working against the relentless long-term force of inflation, and if I was managing the fund, I wouldn't be shorting. However, I was simply trying to clarify why these short positions are in place (as a hedge against declining commodity prices) and why, over the long-term, they do not reflect an unsustainable strategy for the fund (provided that the bullish thesis on MLPs plays out, which is kind of the whole point of AMZA to begin with).

AMZA sells oil puts against its oil short position to achieve its stated goal of generating enhanced income with little to no trade-off as long as oil prices remain fairly steady and/or rise gradually. The whole point of the oil short position is to guard against a massive drop-off in oil prices that would likely drag down the MLP sector with it. Given the leverage employed by the ETF, that could lead to outsized losses for investors. Hence, the reason for the short position. Yes, the puts would absorb some of the profits made from the oil short hedge, but a decent portion of it would be left intact due to the gap between the put strike prices and the price of oil at the time the put was sold.

To illustrate, let's look at five likely possible scenarios with the put premiums set aside as distributable cash flow:

1) Oil down a lot: Oil short brings in big profits somewhat offset by losses from the puts, though the gap between the puts and the oil price at time of sale leaves some profits intact. However, the decline in oil prices presumably results in depressed (though to a lesser extent due to a lack of perfect correlation) MLP units, resulting in a net break-even/reduced loss than what would have been suffered without the short position.

2) Oil up a lot: The puts contribute nothing, the oil short loses big, MLPs presumably go up a lot, resulting in a net break-even/slight gain depending on amounts of exposure and the strength in correlation.

3) Oil down a little: The puts are largely left intact and thus contribute minimal to no losses, MLPs roughly flat to slightly down, Oil short up slightly, resulting in roughly a net break-even.

4) Oil up a little: Small loss from Oil shorts, no impact from puts, and a small gain from MLPs, resulting in roughly a net break-even.

5) Oil flattish: Shorts, puts, and MLPs all stay relatively unchanged, though MLPs likely appreciate a little all things being equal due to retained cash flows and growing distributions, resulting in a net break-even/slight gain.

This illustrates that with setting the options premiums aside as distributable "free" cash flow, assuming solid MLP fundamental performance that is eventually reflected in unit prices, this strategy should maintain a pretty stable NAV while supporting the distribution. Of course, each of these scenarios depend on the correlation between MLPs and Oil regaining its historical trend (i.e., no other variables impacting it such as interest rates and regulation changes), which, as we learned this past year, is not entirely a given as there was an abnormal disconnect between oil prices and MLP unit performance:

USO data by YCharts

Given this recent trend, investors who do decide to hold AMZA must keep an eye on this correlation as well as management's short positions to determine if it is prudent to continue pursuing this strategy.

Investor Takeaway

The bull/bear AMZA distribution debate isn't an issue of who is "correct" per se; it is simply a matter of evaluating key variables differently based on differing underlying assumptions. Bears correctly see that the "numbers don't lie": recent trends in oil and MLP unit prices imply that AMZA's distribution is unsustainable as it will continue to deplete NAV to the point where MLP unit distribution growth will be unable to offset income losses from options due to reduced NAV. In that sense, the distribution is not covered. Bulls, however, correctly understand that management's investment focus is on offering a sizable, monthly distribution to income-minded investors, generated from distributable cash flow. In that respect, the numbers show that it is roughly being covered, even currently. Bulls also believe (along with management) that the distribution is sustainable provided that MLPs continue to at least sustain if not grow distributions and unit prices stabilize to reflect improved fundamentals and resume their historical correlation with commodity pricing. If MLP unit prices continue to crumble and/or distributions decline, of course, the distribution will be unsustainable and, as a leveraged fund, investors will continue to receive outsized losses.

Investors need to remember that AMZA is a speculative investment with an income-focused leveraged bet on stabilizing/rebounding MLP distributions and unit prices. If you are even moderately bullish on MLPs, AMZA's distribution has a clear and viable path to long-term sustainability. If you are bearish on MLPs, why invest in AMZA?

