Polish Zloty Has More Room To Rise

I anticipate that the PLN/EUR could be set to exceed the 100-day moving average level of 0.2349.

Should we see renewed demand for emerging market currencies, I expect the zloty to rise further.

Just over a week ago, I made the argument that while the Polish zloty has been trending downwards, the currency could potentially prove to be a great contrarian play against the euro.

At the time, the PLN/EUR had descended to a level of 0.2271. Since then, the currency pair has risen to 0.2325 at the time of writing.

Source: investing.com

As mentioned previously, the Polish zloty has been known to be one of the best-performing currencies during periods of elevated risk appetite for emerging market currencies more generally, with 2017 seeing the zloty outperform the euro – one of the few currencies to do so.

Understandably, the Polish zloty has been on a downward trend as a result of a rising U.S. dollar. With the greenback widely being perceived as a safe haven in the current environment, emerging market currencies have fallen out of favour.

That said, should we see subsequent greenback weakness in the second half of the year, then I expect we will start to see a significant rise in the zloty

For instance, financial institution JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) anticipates that global growth could well become more “synchronized” going forward, and this would result in a subsequent decline in the greenback and concurrent rebound in emerging market currencies. Should this prove to be the case, then I expect the zloty to perform strongly.

Regarding Poland itself, the central bank has recently revised its growth forecasts upwards to 4.6 percent for 2018, 3.8 percent in 2019 and 3.5 percent in 2020, with growth this year having been revised upwards from a prior 4.2 percent.

From a technical perspective, we see that the 10-day moving average has just crossed the 20-day moving average to the upside. Should we see price cross over the 100-day moving average at 0.2349, then this would be a clear signal that the zloty is set to move higher.

Source: investing.com

To conclude, should we see growth in the US dollar start to moderate and demand for EM currencies subsequently rebound, then I see a high probability of the PLN/EUR rising further.

