Facebook: Priced For Perfection Before Earnings

The Facebook (FB) chart looks perfect going into earnings, but can FB deliver perfection? The latest PR flub by the CEO focuses on one of FB’s continuing problems. There are three ongoing government investigations and the fine given by the U.K. indicates buyers are not worried about fines coming in the US. Let’s dig into the fundamentals for the perfection that's in the price.

First, here's the weekly chart showing the patient has completely recovered from the heart attack drop to $149, and the chart shows no worry about a future recurrence. Price is back to making new highs and outperforming the Index.

At the top of the chart you can see the uptrend indicating FB is doing better than the Index, which is what every investor wants.

Testing Support Levels

The lines going through price show the support levels price could test on any profit taking after earnings. I think price could drop back to test $195 or $185 on bad guidance because of higher costs and lower profits due to the fake news problems, including legal costs, fines and increased payroll. I think the guidance will discuss these costs. Of course, revenue growth could more than offset the costs. The real test for FB comes in the 2018 elections. (If they fail that test, the price might retest $149 again by year end.)

Our Fundamental and Technical Buy Signals

At the bottom of the chart you can see all of our proprietary buy signals. Our Fundamental Implied Return Buy signal calculated at 19.7%. We will check that out below when we look at the fundamental metrics.

Our short-term technical signal, Demand, is well above the red line and in agreement with price making new highs. However, it has not reached the 7, 8 or the maximum 9 level for Demand. We needed to see that high Demand buy signal to offset the “heart attack” lows we saw in Supply.

Finally there's our most important buy signal, our overall grade based on technicals and fundamentals. You can see that comes in at a whopping 90 out of 100 for a strong buy signal. So what’s to worry before earnings?

Our signals and the chart are not worried and that's the problem. The patient had a heart attack and we are waiting to see if the medicine works. This latest statement from the CEO on the Holocaust indicates problems ahead. The corporate culture has not changed enough. One more slip by the CEO and the regulators could force him out. The regulations applied to news media are just waiting to be applied to Facebook. The news media are pushing for this.

Let’s move on to the numbers.

Earnings

The whisper number for earnings is $1.90, but the consensus is $1.75 with revenues of $12.96 billion. Let’s compare $1.90 to the highest consensus estimate shown on the Nasdaq, and that turns out to be $1.83.

Yahoo is looking for a consensus of $1.72 and revenues $13.38 billion. I think FB will come in close to these consensus numbers. I think revenues are unaffected so far by the FB problems and therefore revenues could beat consensus. Yahoo also shows analysts increasing earnings estimates from $1.65 some 90 days ago to $1.72 now. This demolishes my thesis that earnings will disappoint. If earnings do come in at consensus 1.72-$1.75, and miss the higher whisper numbers, while coming in with expected revenues, then I expect only a slight pullback after earnings.

If I'm completely wrong and earnings are great, then I expect a pop in price followed by profit taking that will take it back down to $200.

With all the problems facing FB, fines, legal fees, increasing headcount, etc. and a recent PR debacle, I think FB will come in with consensus earnings and some cautious guidance. Failure to hit the high numbers of $1.83 and $1.90 could take price down to test support at $195 or with weak guidance to $185.

Financial Metrics

Looking at the financial metrics at Finviz and Yahoo, it's difficult to find anything wrong. Nasdaq shows 28 analysts out of 29 have a Buy. It seems as if the issues that took price down to $149 are all solved, when the U.K. investigation and fine indicates they are not over yet. My guess is even if FB had blowout earnings, the CFO would reduce them by increasing reserve expenses for future fines and legal fees. However large, these may be insignificant compared to FB’s annual earnings and revenue growth.

Good PE, PEG, FCF, PC, earnings growth and five-year annual growth support our buy signals. So let’s get into analyst’s targets, since almost all have buys and their targets should be on the high side. The consensus 12-month target of $225 and with price at $209, it seems like price needs to pull back to improve the implied return. Let’s assume the high PE requires at least a 30% return. That means FB needs a 12-month target of $272. A recent analyst just posted a $250 target and another analyst came up with a $275 target. The current price of FB seems to be in the ballpark for at least one analyst. Maybe the other analysts will raise their targets after earnings.

So why worry? Fundamental and technical buy signals could not be any better. Analysts are raising earnings estimates and targets. Almost everyone will be surprised if there is any negative in earnings. FB is priced to perfection for good reasons. That is why FB is in our Growth Model Portfolio.

Conclusion

I don’t believe in perfect earnings. There always are some negatives such as missing some very high whisper number. FB is no bargain at $209. At best it's fairly priced. At worst it's overpriced compared to the analysts’ consensus target. There are exogenous negative factors like government investigations and fines hanging over all the buy signals. I think Facebook will come in with good earnings, but there will be selling on the news because the good earnings already are in the price. I think the expectations are too high and those disappointed will sell after earnings come out. Earnings always are a reality check. I expect price to retest $195 support. I don’t think price will pop to $225 after earnings, and if it does, I think it will be a good short.

