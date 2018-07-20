Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 7/18/18

|
Includes: CERC, DISH, GABC, IFF
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 7/18/18, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We're definitely in the summer doldrums for insider trading filings. The volume of Form 4s will stay low for most of July, before ramping up in August and staying strong through September.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF);
  • German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC);
  • Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH), and;
  • Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP);
  • Pershing Gold (NASDAQ:PGLC);
  • Crimson Wine (OTCQB:CWGL);
  • BlackRock (NYSE:BLK);
  • Voxx Intl (NASDAQ:VOXX);
  • Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES);
  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD);
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX);
  • Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI);
  • J.B. Hunt Trans (NASDAQ:JBHT);
  • FactSet Research (NYSE:FDS);
  • Facebook (NASDAQ:FB);
  • Ensign (NASDAQ:ENSG), and;
  • Box (NYSE:BOX).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST), and;
  • Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$5,962,048

2

Ford William E

DIR

BlackRock

BLK

B

$507,983

3

Steinberg Joseph S

DIR

Crimson Wine

CWGL

AB

$186,056

4

Defranco James

VP, DIR

Dish Network

DISH

AB

$164,950

5

Honig Barry C

DIR, BO

Pershing Gold

PGLC

B

$132,966

6

Armistice Capital

DIR, BO

Cerecor

CERC

JB*,B

$128,405

7

Cdk Assoc

BO

Strongbridge Biopharma

SBBP

B

$55,629

8

Williams Gregg

DIR, BO

Second Sight Medical Products

EYES

AB

$45,632

9

Lesser Peter A

DIR

Voxx Intl

VOXX

B

$28,230

10

Klem U Butch

DIR

German American Bancorp

GABC

B

$20,003

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Zuckerberg Mark

CB, CEO, BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$150,166,352

2

Butler Mark L

CEO, DIR, BO

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

OLLI

AS

$27,128,750

3

Falk Thomas

DIR

Trade Desk

TTD

AS

$15,187,353

4

Hadley Philip A

DIR

FactSet Research

FDS

S

$14,253,936

5

Lake Katrina

CEO, DIR, BO

Stitch Fix

SFIX

AS

$6,636,981

6

Phoenix Inv

BO

Marcus & Millichap

MMI

AS

$5,002,053

7

Simons James R

DIR

QuinStreet

QNST

AS

$3,243,505

8

Christensen Christopher R

CEO, DIR

Ensign

ENSG

AS

$3,180,286

9

Levin Daniel J

DIR

Box

BOX

AS

$2,097,600

10

Thompson James K

CB, DIR

J.B. Hunt Trans

JBHT

S

$1,984,818

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

