Microsoft: Really Impressive

Accordingly, the markets attribute a premium to the growth and to the quality of the company.

I've tried to balance the results, but the outcome heavily shifts on the positive side.

Microsoft Q4 2018 results show that the growth is continuing at an impressive pace.

Microsoft (MSFT) announced impressive Q4 2018 results, above demanding expectations. Trying to balance with these stellar earnings, I highlight some areas where the company showed less than spectacular results.

Even with a critical view, mixed results in gaming and enterprise services can turn to positive outcomes anyway.

In addition to valuing the quality of the company, the market expects the growth to continue, exceeding the price I am willing to pay.

What Makes The Results So Impressive?

In 2013, Microsoft was supposed to die due to the decline of PCs and Windows.

However, at that time, as IT engineer, I was experiencing firsthand the success related to Microsoft enterprise products like Active Directory and SQL. It convinced me that the company had been building a moat, at least in enterprises.

During the Q4 2018 conference call, Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, pronounced a sentence that looks like standard marketing blah-blah, but that is actually key to understand the Microsoft success in the cloud:

Azure is the only hyper scale cloud that extends to the edge across identity, data, application platform, security and management, and our differentiated architectural approach drove another strong quarter of growth.

In simpler terms, it means that the company has been taking advantage of its moat in enterprises to expand it into the cloud, providing a great competitive advantage.

This advantage is translating into impressive revenue growth. Margins expand even further as the business is gaining scale.

The slide below shows that, during Q4 2018, operating income grew faster than gross margins, which grew faster than revenues. Net income growth is lower due to exceptional tax items in 2017 and 2018.

Source: Q4 earnings call slides

The slide above also shows that all three segments progressed, especially the Intelligent Cloud segment at 20%.

Some other small details add up to the impressive high-level results. For instance, Office 365 commercial seat growth, after reaching 30M active users last quarter, even accelerated its growth at 29% in Q4 compared to 28% in Q3 2018, as shown in the table below.

Source: Q4 earnings call slides

Instead of listing all the outstanding achievements from this quarter, let's have a balanced view by using pessimist lenses.

A Balanced View Of The Results

Let's start with the "Intelligent Cloud" segment. Enterprise services revenue grew only 7% c.c due to the decline in custom support agreements for Windows Server 2003.

For those not familiar with the topic, Microsoft ended the support for Windows Server 2003 in 2015. As some companies lag behind migration deadlines, Microsoft generously offers to extend the support, at a high margin, though.

With the decline of Window Server 2003, this source or high margin revenues will decrease.

However, companies will likely migrate to a supported Windows Server version or to the Microsoft cloud.

Actually, due to the stickiness of the business, this shrinking source of high margin revenues does not sound so negative for Microsoft...

OK, I found a real negative result then!

OEM Non-Pro revenue declined 3%, slightly below the improving consumer PC market, due to pressure from the entry-level category. Although the company indicated taking share in the premium segment, it means that Microsoft is losing pricing power on entry-level PCs.

Staying on the consumer side, regarding the gaming segment, the company indicated:

In Gaming, revenue grew 39% and 38% in constant currency. Xbox software and services grew 36% and 35% in constant currency, mainly from a third-party title.

Microsoft does not give any additional information, but the third-party title helping the gaming segment is most likely Fortnite. It means a fad may support the high gaming revenue growth. Usually, video games have a limited lifetime. But the video game industry is growing and even if one video game like Fortnite becomes less popular, it will be replaced by another one, eventually profiting XBox subscription service anyway.

The drop of Xbox live active users from 59 million in Q3 2018 to 57 million in Q4 2018 is actually a less encouraging figure.

Financial results reflect the success of the business; however, as we are trying to highlight less spectacular results, we can mention the decreasing FCF compared to last year, as shown in the table below.

Source: Q4 earnings call slides

The company provides the following explanation:

Free cash flow was $7.4 billion and down 15% year-over-year, reflecting higher capital expenditures in support of our cloud business. Cash flow from operations grew 4% year-over-year and included tax payments related to the adoption of ASC 606 and TCJA, as well as an earlier start to the hardware inventory build for holiday than in the prior year. Excluding the impact of these items, operating cash flow grew approximately 13%, driven by strong cloud billings and collections.

Even after fleshing out the exceptional tax and accounting items, operating cash flow grew slightly less than revenues because Microsoft continues to expand its cloud solution.

We can also have a small word on LinkedIn: as shown in the table below, LinkedIn is still losing money, although results have been improving.

Source: Q4 earnings call slides

Microsoft did not intend to provide accretive results by acquiring LinkedIn and Github anyway. With these acquisitions, the company is trying to bring its products to a broader professional audience.

Overall, the global impressive results largely outweigh the reserves I can express about the business.

Valuation

The management guided on a strong revenue growth for fiscal 2019 with a slight increase in operating margins despite an increase in investments for cloud services.

For the full-year 2018, exceptional tax items disturb the net income; therefore, I apply a 17% tax rate to arrive at $30B net income for 2018.

Considering the expected growth, the margin expansion, and the $133B cash balance, I value Microsoft at 20x net income, corresponding to 20 * $30B + $133B = $733B.

Taking into account the solidity of the business model, I require a modest 20% margin of safety. As a result, I will buy Microsoft at $586.4B, corresponding to a share price of $75.5.

Conclusion

Microsoft has been growing at an impressive pace over the last few years, developing its moat into the cloud area. Q4 2018 results and the outlook for fiscal 2019 show that the growth is expected to continue.

Even trying to look at the company with a balanced and pessimist mindset does not offset these impressive results.

The market acknowledges this performance by attributing a premium to the valuation. Being a prudent investor and considering a 20% margin of safety, I will buy Microsoft at $75.5 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.