Will China Cause The Next Bear Market?

Some analysts have already sounded the warning on the next bear market and economic recession. China is the prime culprit, with trade tariffs being blamed for the country’s diminished prospects. A review of the historical China-U.S. stock market connection would seem to lend some credence to the claim that “as goes China’s equity market, so goes the U.S. market.” However, there are several factors which militate against this overly simplistic assumption which we’ll discuss here. We’ll also look at some reasons for believing that China, and not the U.S., will suffer most of the damage over the tariff war and that the U.S. stock market will emerge virtually unscathed.

For most of 2018, China’s stock market as measured by the SSE Composite has been in a downward trend. The SSE Composite peaked in late January along with the major U.S. averages. Unlike several other U.S. stock indexes, however, the SSE Composite never recovered but remains under heavy selling pressure. My favorite proxy for China’s stock market, the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI), made a new low for the year as recently as July 19. As China’s corporate profit outlook is largely predicated on foreign trade, the tariff dispute with the U.S. is a major contributor to its equity market weakness. The FXI graph shown here vividly illustrates this point.

Source: BigCharts

With the U.S. corporate profit outlook far less dependent on foreign trade than China’s, our equity market has been able to absorb any trade tariff-related shocks much better than China. Several measures of U.S. equity market strength are now apparent, including new highs in the tech-sensitive Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG).

While many Americans lament the fact that the U.S. is no longer primarily an industrial nation, our diminished reliance on domestic industry has shielded us from trade-related volatility. Indeed, the U.S. tech sector is as strong now as it has been all year as the recent new highs in the Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 (NDX) indices attest.

Source: BigCharts

By far the strong indication that far-sighted investors don’t expect the U.S. to be heavily affected by the trade war can be seen in the currency market. The U.S. dollar index (DXY) has been very strong since April (below) and is near its high for the year. A nation’s currency is ultimately a reflection of how strong or weak its economy is, and a strengthening dollar is the best argument that investors don’t believe the U.S. economy will suffer from the trade tariff dispute. If anything, dollar strength has reflected the fact that foreign investors are using the dollar as a safety shield against weakness in China and the emerging markets. The dollar’s rise, in other words, is an affirmation that investors trust the U.S. economy will stay firm and stable in the coming months.

Source: BigCharts

In contrast to the strong dollar, China’s yuan currency has been weakening. Shown here is the Wisdom Tree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (CYB), which is my favorite yuan proxy. As the graph shows, the yuan’s fortunes have been completely inverse to that of the dollar since April, with the yuan currency plunging over 6% since the April peak. The stronger dollar relative to the yuan could actually serve as a cushion against the inflation that many anticipate as a result of the U.S.-China trade war. A weaker yuan also increases China’s cost of purchasing dollar-denominated commodities, including oil, which is another contributor to China’s slowing economy and falling stock market.

Source: BigCharts

Despite the insulation of the U.S. against trade-related shocks, could a bear market in China’s stock market eventually spill over into the U.S. equity market? There is always a possibility this could occur. What the experience of the last nine years has shown, however, is that China’s stock market can spend months or even years declining while the U.S. equity market remains fairly immune to China. The following graph pays homage to that notion by comparing the 10-year trend of the SSE Composite Index with the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Despite a bearish trend in Chinese equities between the years 2010 and 2014, the SPX was trending decisively higher during this same period.

Source: BigCharts

While China’s 2015 stock market slump did exert a measure of spillover weakness on U.S. stocks, even the late 2015 bearish experience for the U.S. was muted compared to China’s woeful 2015. There is enough anecdotal evidence to suggest that the U.S. stock market will once again ride out the choppy waters created by trade-related weakness in China and the emerging markets as the nine-year-old bull market continues. So while things will likely remain painful for China, the U.S. economy and stock market should remain strong for the balance of this year.

On a strategic note, investors should avoid exposure to China stocks and maintain intermediate-term bullish exposure to the U.S. stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. My continued preference is for tech sector stocks, particularly in the e-commerce sphere, retail, consumer discretionary, and real estate equities. Now would also be a good time to prune portfolios by trimming losses among under-performing large cap stocks, raising stops on all long positions, and taking some profits on winners.

