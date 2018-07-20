Alcoa Lowers Its Full-Year Outlook After A Strong Quarter

Alcoa was able to grow its sales and earnings in an environment of strong economic growth.

America's biggest aluminum producer Alcoa (AA) just published its earnings for the second quarter. The macro bull in me was pleased to see that both shipments, sales and earnings were accelerating while the Chinese aluminum surplus seems to be dwindling. That said, the company is suffering from a few factors that caused the full-year outlook to be reduced. Source: Alcoa

The Macro Trend Is Alcoa's Biggest Friend

One of the reasons why I have been bullish on Alcoa is the current economic trend of above average economic growth. I display economic growth by using the leading ISM manufacturing index (orange line in graph below). This index tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 3-6 months. We are currently at the highest levels since 2010 after a stunning rally from the 2015 lows. Alcoa's characteristics of being a major aluminum producer cause the stock to be highly correlated to leading economic growth as the graph below shows. The year-on-year performance of Alcoa reaches stunning levels during growth acceleration trends while economic slowdowns punish investors who sell too late. That being said, Alcoa already started to cool off a bit. The stock price performance and ISM index are having a slight divergence.

Moreover, Alcoa's year-on-year price performance would drop to zero over the next few months if the stock price were to stay at its current level (dotted line). Even though this is not going to happen, it shows that expectations are low and that further economic growth at elevated levels would make this stock an interesting buy. This is based on the idea that the divergence would further grow if Alcoa's stock price were to stay "low" despite high economic growth, especially given the high correlation you see in the graph below.

That being said, let's look at the company's results for the second quarter. First of all, the company massively beat Wall Street estimates. EPS came in at $1.52. Not only is this a 12-cent beat, it's also a 145% increase on a year-on-year basis.

Furthermore, the company benefited from a 19.3% aluminum price increase while alumina prices accelerated 48.7%. This pushed total sales up $720 million which translates to a 25.2% increase. Cost of goods sold decreased 6.4% which allowed net income to soar 66.7%.

Source: Alcoa Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

Special items in the second quarter totaled $211 million after tax and non-controlling interest primarily driven by three items.

Canadian pension annuitization settlement in April ($122 million after tax) The recently announced Wenatchee power contract payment at potline closure in June ($73 million) Final arbitration of a Suriname bauxite mining service ($17 million)

This causes adjusted EBITDA to rise $399 on a year-on-year basis (+79%).

Adding to that, the company increased its profitability. (Adjusted) EBITDA margins were 17.7% in the second quarter of 2017 and 25.3% in the second quarter of 2018. The stronger dollar benefited the company's bottom line.

Source: Alcoa Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

The Global Aluminum Market and Tariffs

Alcoa saw adjusted EBITDA growth in two of its three segments. Bauxite saw a 9% EBITDA decline while margins declined 4.2 points. Both alumina and aluminum saw EBITDA growth above 50% with higher margins in both segments.

Source: Alcoa Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

The interesting thing is that the current situation is likely to stay this way. Alcoa expects the aluminum and alumina markets to further show a deficit while bauxite is likely going to show a surplus. The aluminum surplus is actually bigger than estimated in the first quarter. The Bauxite surplus is being provided by higher supply growth in Guinea and lower demand from the world ex-China.

Aluminum deficit expectations have increased to the range between 1.1 million and 1.5 million metric tons vs. last quarter's estimate between 600,000 and 1 million metric tons thanks to global aluminum demand growth between 4.25% and 5.25% in 2018.

Moreover, the aluminum surplus in China is likely going to ease thanks to environmental measures that further regulate coal-fired power plants which pressures profit margins of Chinese smelters.

That said, the company mentioned a negative impact from the implemented tariffs. Alcoa will see a negative impact between $12 and $14 million per month. This reduces the benefits from a higher Midwest premium which benefited from the implemented tariffs. In other words, Alcoa will have to pay tariffs on metal imported into the US (from Canada) or sell it outside of the US at a lower premium.

Moreover, I want to share a quote with you from the most recent earnings call which perfectly shows how tariffs are effecting the aluminum supply chain in the US.

Most importantly, even if all U.S. curtailed capacity was back online and producing metal. The U.S. would still need to import the vast majority of its required primary aluminum with approximately 60% from Canada, which is key to the North American supply chain. Canada is an important source of metal for U.S. aluminum consumers. We operate three smelters in Canada and were disappointed that it was not excluded from tariffs.

The Outlook Spoiled The Fun

So far we have gotten quite a decent quarter with strong sales, higher margins and a favorable aluminum market. However, this is where the fun ends. The company is reducing its full-year EBITDA outlook to the $3.0 billion to $3.2 billion range. This is $500 million below the previous expectations. Some factors are out of the company's control like tariffs while a lower than expected operational stability is something the company can control.

Source: Alcoa Q2/2018 Earnings Presentation

The first market reaction is quite ugly. The stock is down more than 9% while I'm writing this - and I cannot blame traders for selling this stock. There are plenty of companies that are raising their outlook thanks to a strong economy which makes companies that lower their outlook in a competitive environment less interesting.

I'm currently staying away from this stock as well. I'm going to return if the stock bottoms. I do this mainly because I like the economic environment of strong aluminum demand which is benefiting the company's financial situation. However, for now I will let the bears do their thing - which I do not expect to last very long.

I will keep you updated!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

