GE: Can John Flannery Deliver The Goods?

Renewed focus comes down to Aviation, Power, and Renewables as the new GE going forward. Healthcare, Baker Hughes, and Rail to be monetized in the future.

We have written on GE (GE) many times in the past few months. The stock tumbled more than 50% since John Flannery took office, which resulted in the stock being kicked out of the Dow. We have written on GE's problems with its Baker Hughes (BHGE) stake, pressure pumping, struggling Power segment, earnings revision, and difficulty in pursuing a full break-up. However, as John Flannery delivered the news of a break-up of major GE segments as many people had expected, we think it's time to review what Jeff Flannery has accomplished so far during his first year on the job.

Overview

John Flannery was named as the CEO on June 12, 2017, in a hope to revive the ailing industrial conglomerate. It has been a year now since John took the top seat, but GE's share price has fallen from over $27 to $13.85. The shares rebounded earlier in 2018 but have since come crashing down even harder as global trade issues and concerns emerge regarding GE's dividends, credit rating, and need for a large equity raise. Flannery inherited a GE that was already rotten from the inside under the watch of previous CEO Jeff Immelt. It is important to review Flannery's progress in the context of GE's challenges already in place at the time of the leadership transition.

We think John Flannery has made significant progress during his tenure and has achieved three key accomplishments which we will discuss in details:

Board changes

Asset Divestiture

Portfolio Reorganization

Board Changes

Flannery announced sweeping changes to GE's board in November 2017 after fierce opposition from shareholders on the lack of oversight and value destruction under the watch of the previous Board. Clearly, the Board had failed shareholders on multiple levels as the problems at GE were accumulated over years, if not decades of bad deal-making and strategic decision-making. GE reduced its Board from 18 to 12 and appointed outside independent directors with expertise in manufacturing and financial reporting. Nevertheless, Flannery was able to shake up the Board and remove the toxic legacy from Jeff Immelt and his previous Board that oversaw one of the largest value destruction in corporate America history. We think this is a major accomplishment under Flannery's watch as shaking up the decades-old Board is no easy task but absolutely necessary for GE's future.

Divestitures

During the past year, GE has already announced deals that are expected to bring in more than $13 billion in cash. GE is clearly executing on its plan to divest more than $20 billion in assets to shore up capital and avoid dilutive equity raises. We think Flannery has done a commendable job by signing up a string of deals in a short amount of time. The deals will generate significant cash for GE once closed. Note that the deals were completed with a wide range of buyers, including financial sponsors, strategic parties, and management buyout. Some of the deals are outright sale, whereas others include a combination of assets where GE will retain ownership (Wabtec).

The divestitures are largely done as GE announced its reorganization plan for the remaining business lines. We think John Flannery led a successful process, given that the deals do not appear to be sold with "fire sale" prices. GE was able to avoid selling assets at a cyclical low by turning to JV in the case of its rail business. We have argued extensively in the past that the previous GE management exhibited horrendous deal-making and poor judgment. John has so far exhibited prudent business management by avoiding selling assets at a loss and instead focus on finding the right buyer and right structure.

Date Business Buyer Proceeds (Billions) June-18 Distributed Power Advent $3.25 May-18 Transportation Wabtec (Merger) $2.90 April-18 Healthcare IT Veritas Capital $1.05 Feb.-18 Lighting (Overseas) Management Oct.-17 Water & Process Tech SUEZ $3.40 Sept.-17 Industrial Solutions ABB $2.60

Remaining Issues

Despite the positive developments on the divestiture and governance front, GE continued to suffer from numerous issues, including new concerns emerged in the past year. First of all, investors had grown to become very concerned about the sustainability of GE's dividends. Free cash flow remains weak at the core industrial businesses, and coverage is far from comfortable. Many had speculated that Flannery might have to cut dividends by half again in order to shore up capital and deleverage balance sheet. The second concern is the stretched balance sheet and elevated debt at GE, which totaled $62 billion. Despite the sales proceeds, the debt burden remains heavy for a struggling GE business. Other issues include GE Capital and pension liabilities.

GE Capital remains a large question mark as GE announced plans to pump another $3 billion into GE Capital in 2019. There have been rumors of Athene interested in acquiring GE Capital's long-term care business. GE's struggling long-term care business was under the spotlight back in January when the company said that a hole of $16 billion needs to be filled by the parent GE company over the next several years. If GE is able to find buyers to take over this business, it would remove a major uncertainty and cash flow overhang.

Where to Next?

For investors, the key question remains on whether Flannery will be able to turn around the falling share price of GE. The divestitures have not resulted in any improvement in the share price, so what else could Flannery do to improve the performance of GE? After being kicked out of the Dow, there is no pride remaining at GE anymore. The disgraced company now has to find its footing through solid execution and improvement in its underlying business.

(Company presentation)

On June 26, 2018, GE delivered its boldest move so far by announcing a major strategic overhaul that includes spinning off its healthcare unit into a public company, retain its interest in the Wabtec JV, and divesting its Baker Hughes stake in the next two to three years. Going forward, the refocused GE will consist of Aviation, Power, and Renewables. This structure makes sense to us because they are all large-scale industrial manufacturing businesses that enjoy synergies and economies of scale. We like the renewed focus that John Flannery plotted out for the company and believe the three businesses represent logical business combination and world-class assets.

John Flannery also earmarked the remaining assets for monetization which includes transportation, healthcare, and Baker Hughes. GE will retain its interest in the combined rail entity and wait for better opportunities for monetization, which is prudent and shareholder-friendly in our view. Healthcare will be spun off into a separate public entity, which is logical, given its standalone business model and lack of overlap with the remaining segments. The decision to unload Baker Hughes stake is also logical as the timeline is 2 to 3 years, which could maximize value to GE shareholders as oil prices continue to recover.

Summary

As we discussed the accomplishments of John Flannery during his first year on the job, it is clear to us that much has been done by this man. Flannery inherited a failing GE from its previous management but has since simplified the business and signed up a slew of deals that consummated in the final portfolio reorganization that outlines the new GE. Aviation, Power, and Renewables represent GE's world-class assets and provide optionality for when the power sector turns around. Significant monetization opportunities exist in rail, Baker Hughes, and smaller assets such as Lighting. We are cautiously optimistic on GE shares as we see the downside rather contained at the current share price and the risk and reward currently strike as favorable in our view. We also note that risks remain in the execution of this very complicated restructure plan, and GE Capital remains a beast on its own. We applaud what John Flannery has been able to accomplish so far and have confidence in the new strategy outlined by him last month.

Author's Note

We hope you found our article worthwhile. Consider "following us" to receive updates for future publications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.