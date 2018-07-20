Switching From Shares To Options At GameStop

Although the loss of the dividend is painful, calls give most of the upside at far lower risk. It's also always good to play with the house's money.

(Most) investors have zero visibility into the discussions that caused the shares to rally some weeks ago. This may be something, and it may be nothing.

One of the things I find particularly challenging about investing is the requirement to maintain a truly open mind. Investors come to decisions about something (i.e. we like a stock) and find it challenging to back away from that opinion. This stubbornness has led to a few losses in my time as an investor, where I saw profitable trades turn unprofitable. This has caused me to refuse to define any stock as "investment for life." I don’t want to marry any given stock, but I’m willing to date. In this article I’m going to offer reasons why I’m selling my GameStop (GME) shares at these levels. While I’m no chartist, it seems that the shares themselves are hitting resistance. Also, investors don’t really have much visibility into the deal that caused the shares to rally some weeks ago. We’re entering the weak season for the company, so the probability of GameStop delivering a blowout quarter that drives the shares higher is remote in my view. Finally, given that the stock is up 15% since I recommended it a few months ago, I think investors would be wise to use that 15% to buy long dated calls. In so doing, the investor will be “playing with the house’s money” and will enjoy much of the upside at drastically reduced risk.

Before getting into the article proper, I should say that many of the drivers that I originally wrote about are still in place. Specifically, I think the dividend is well covered, and I think any analogies to Blockbuster are silly. The problem is that higher prices beget higher levels of risk, and in the context of a higher stock price, GameStop shares are less attractive. In other words, when I wrote that I like GameStop, it was in the context of a stock that was trading 15% cheaper than it is now. Marginal buyers will, by definition, have a lower return at these levels and will take on higher risk to generate those returns.

The Chart

Looking at the supply demand characteristics of the stock itself suggests that GameStop has hit fairly strong resistance. After robust buying on strong volume five weeks ago, interest in the stock seems to have dropped off.

Source: Finviz

While I’m certainly no chartist, it’s only wise to pay attention to the “mood” of the market as expressed by a given chart. At the moment, the mood could be described as “meh.”

What Private Equity Giveth, Private Equity Can Taketh Away

To remind investors, the reason that the shares rallied some weeks ago relates to the fact that on June 19, GameStop announced the following:

GameStop Corp. today confirmed it is in exploratory discussions with third parties regarding a potential transaction. There can be no assurance any agreement will result from these discussions. GameStop does not intend to make any additional comments regarding these discussions unless and until it is appropriate to do so.

(source)

The shares actually started to rally a few days before this announcement was made public. It’s that sort of thing, along with after hours trading, and the behavior of certain politicians that make me feel wonderful about how corruption free the modern capital market quite obviously is. Stepping down off my soapbox, I would make a few observations about this “announcement.”

The informational content here is thin. Obviously the company can’t express much in such a memo, because doing so would obviously be unfair. The problem is that the market has chosen to bid the shares up on very little. As the company states, there’s no assurance that any agreement can be reached. There’s also no reason that a firm that might take the company public would be willing to pay that much for it for the reasons that the many bears enumerate repeatedly. The company may be able to negotiate a great price, but they may not, and to suggest otherwise is naive in my view.

Also, I think the share price movement on the run up to the announcement is actually relevant. There are two possibilities. One, humans are fair and good, and none of the dozens of people who would be aware of any deal would enrich themselves or their friends or family on the news of a potential deal. The shares simply happened to rally a few days before the announcement was made. Coincidences happen. Two, some group of people were aware of the announcement and front ran the news. I don’t know what the truth is, but I’ll act as though the second possibility happened because I’ve encountered a human or two in my travels. If it’s the case that people who are aware of non-public information in this case are willing to trade on it, the fact that there’s been no significant buying activity since then may give a clue about the timing or the impact of a deal. I may be over-thinking it (I’ve been accused of that once or twice), but in my view, there’s not much about this deal that supports the shares at these levels.

Second Quarter: Traditionally The Slough of Despond

A quick review of the history of GameStop’s quarterly announcements reveals two things that I find interesting. First, the second quarter is traditionally the weakest quarter of the year. This is understandable given that the company is geared to the Christmas buying season. Two, earnings volatility has increased greatly over the past few years.

Source: Gurufocus

If this Q2 earnings announcement is typical, we can prepare ourselves to be underwhelmed. I understand that the market typically has its expectations set low with regard to Q2 announcements. My point is that if history is any guide, second quarter earnings won’t offer much of a positive catalyst that will drive the shares higher.

Options the The Rescue

Although I don’t favor the stock at these levels, I think there's some potential for the shares to rally over the next 18 months. I have no insight into the deal, and while I think there’s risk that it’ll be nothing, there’s also a chance that a great deal will make the shares rally. The way I will gain access to most upside while minimizing risk is via call options.

In particular, I favor the Jan 2020 calls with a strike of $15 (i.e. 3% above the current price). At the moment, the bid ask on these is $1.67 to $2.28. There’s obviously an opportunity cost to the options relative to the shares in light of the fact that investors are giving up that dividend. That said, the risk-reward is much more attractive in the options market than the stock market at the moment. For 15% of the capital (i.e. the gain in price since my first article was published), an investor would enjoy the vast majority of any upside over the next 18 months. If the shares languish, that would obviously be unpleasant, but obviously far less unpleasant than languishing on 100% of the capital employed.

Conclusion

If, as seems likely, fully 15% of the current share price is a function of “deal fever,” there’s a reasonable chance that the shares face more downside than upside in the short term if the deal is delayed or goes sideways in any way. As we approach the second quarter (which is historically the weakest for the company), the shares may languish. Finally, there’s an excellent alternative available to investors in call options. Long dated calls give investors most of the return from any potential deal at a fraction of the level of risk. In my view, as we approach the weak period of the year, I think investors would be wise to switch out of the stock and into the calls. Given that the quality of an investment changes as the price changes, and given that one never goes broke taking profits, I’m taking a breather from GameStop at these levels and I suggest that investors do the same. I acknowledge that there may be more upside from a transaction, but investors can access much of that with calls, at far lower risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm currently long GME and I'll be selling the shares and using some of the proceeds to buy the calls referenced in this article.