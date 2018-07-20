EOG Resources: Expect Strong Free Cash Flows In H2 2018

The company may predict a surge in production and a decline in CapEx for H2-2018 as compared to H1-2018, which will position it well for solid earnings and FCF growth.

EOG Resources (EOG) will release its quarterly results in the coming weeks in which it will likely report strong levels of free cash flows. The company may also give a positive outlook by discussing about the strong ramp-up in production for the second half of this year which will give a boost to its free cash flows.

EOG Resources is known as one of the fastest growing shale oil producers, but unlike some of its peers, ConocoPhillips (COP), it doesn't consistently generate strong levels of free cash flows, or cash flows in excess of capital expenditure. However, in its communications, EOG Resources' management has been laying emphasis on generating solid levels of free cash flows. And it has been successful in doing that in 2018.

Note that in some of the previous quarters, EOG Resources' cash flow statement showed a cash flow deficit (or negative FCF) in unadjusted (GAAP) terms, but in adjusted (non-GAAP) terms, the company reported free cash flows. The GAAP numbers are based on data from the cash flow statement while the adjusted free cash flow is calculated using discretionary cash flow. I've explained this point in my previous article.

This year, however, EOG Resources generated free cash flows on both adjusted and unadjusted terms. For the first quarter, the company reported almost $285 million of adjusted free cash flows while its GAAP numbers from the cash flow statement show free cash flows of $13.9 million. In both cases, EOG Resources was able to fully fund the cash capital expenditure of more than $1.48 billion (GAAP CapEx was a bit lower) and dividends of $97 million from its operations. I believe the company's performance will likely get even better in the future, and this will be evident from its quarterly results.

EOG Resources will release its second-quarter results after the markets close on August 2 followed by a conference call on August 3. The company will likely report higher levels of earnings and cash flows on a year-over-year and sequential basis. The growth will be driven by higher price realization.

The price of the US benchmark WTI crude averaged $68.03 a barrel in the second quarter, as per data from the US EIA, up from $62.89 in Q1-2018 and just $48.24 in Q2-2017. The positive impact on earnings will be partly offset by derivative related non-cash net loss of $185.9 million.

Additionally, EOG Resources' earnings and cash flows will also receive a boost from higher levels of production. The company pumped 659,900 BOE per day in the first quarter which was 70% liquids, primarily crude oil. Its production in Q2-2017 was 603,900 BOE per day. But its hydrocarbon sales will likely climb to 688,250 BOE per day in Q2-2018, which is the midpoint of its guidance of 670,300-706,200 BOE per day. The implied production growth is 4.3% on a sequential basis and 14% on a year-over-year basis. This, combined with a strong oil price environment, will fuel EOG Resources' earnings and cash flow growth.

At the same time, I believe the company's capital expenditure will remain flat or increase slightly as compared to what we've seen in the first quarter. Remember, EOG Resources has budgeted between $5.4 billion and $5.8 billion of capital expenditure for the full year, which translates into a quarterly run rate of $1.4 billion. However, a majority of the expenditure is expected to occur in the first half of the year and that's going to fuel solid production growth in the second half of the year. This means that the company may book high levels of capital expenditure for the second quarter, but it will taper off in the subsequent quarters.

I believe EOG Resources will still likely report free cash flows for the second quarter as an increase in capital expenditure will get offset by the rise in operating cash flows. The free cash flows, however, will climb significantly in the second half of the year as capital expenditure drops and production ramps up to above 740,000 BOE per day, as per my rough estimate.

For the full year, EOG Resources expects to sell between 685,800 and 728,500 BOE per day. This guidance shows that EOG is expecting strong, double-digit growth in oil and gas sales in the second half of the year from the first quarter. If it clocks around 688,250 BOE per day of volumes for Q2-2018, then in order to achieve its annual target, its production will have to climb to an average of 740,225 BOE per day in the second half of the year.

For the full year, the company has said that it can deliver free cash flows of $1.5 billion, production growth of 16% to 20%, and more than 100% after-tax returns. However, at $70 oil, it will likely report even higher levels of free cash flows and returns, although I believe that we'll get a majority of the excess cash in the second half of the year.

EOG Resources will use the excess cash flows to create value for shareholders by investing in its organic growth and growing its inventory of premium wells. The free cash flows will also be deployed towards debt reduction. EOG Resources is targeting $3 billion of debt reduction in the next four years, but in a strong oil price environment, it will likely achieve this milestone sooner. It will also return some of the cash to shareholders by boosting dividends. Its target is to grow dividends at a CAGR of more than 19%.

EOG Resources can also use the excess cash to buy back shares and on a major acquisition, but, considering the company's history, I believe these actions are highly unlikely. The management hasn't been a fan of buying back shares, which is understandable considering the stock frequently outperforms and almost always trades at a premium valuation, and it typically prefers organic growth as opposed to acquisitions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.