Ensco: July Fleet Status Report Analysis

Still, there's no breakthrough, which is understandable: the company's available fleet is dominated by floaters which remain under pressure in current market conditions.

Ensco (ESV) has just published its new fleet status report. Without further ado, let’s look at the developments in one of the leading offshore drilling companies.

Floaters

Semi-sub Ensco 8503 received a 100-day contract with Talos Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. The contract is expected to start in November 2018 and end in February 2019. The rig is currently scheduled to work for Deep Gulf Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico until August 2018. Drillship Ensco DS-12 got a one-well contract extension from Kosmos Energy (KOS) with an estimated duration of 45 days. The rig is currently on standby at zero rate from late June 2018 to mid-August 2018. This contract has one 1-well priced option.

There is not much activity on the floater side for Ensco in this fleet status report. In my opinion, the reason for this is that the available fleet is comprised mostly of drillships, a segment which is under pressure and experiences low dayrates. At this point, there is not much reason to lock the available ships at near cash-breakeven dayrates for a long term. The company has previously found normal-duration contracts for drillships DS-4, DS-8, DS-10 (at presumably low dayrates) and is likely not interested to put the whole fleet on poor margin contracts right now.

Jack-ups

Ensco 115 got a 10-month contract from Mubadala Petroleum offshore Thailand. The rig is expected to begin work from the first quarter of 2019. There’ll be a significant gap from the current contract with Mubadala, which ends in August 2018. Ensco 87 current contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was extended up to September 2018 for more plug and abandonment work. After this, the rig will perform a two-well job for Exxon Mobil from September 2018 to November 2018. The Exxon contract is interesting because it has one 1-well option, one 6-well option and one 3-well option. Ensco 75 contract with Talos Energy in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico was extended by 90 days. Now, the rig is expected to work up to December 2018. The contract has one 90-day option. Ensco 122 contract in the North Sea with NAM was extended by one well. The estimated duration of the job is 90 days. The rig is now scheduled to work until November 2018. The contract has various options through December 2020. Thus, given the demand for North Sea rigs, we’ll likely see it busy for some more months after the current contract ends. Ensco 121 contract in the North Sea with INEOS was extended by one well for an estimated duration of 14 days.

It looks like there’s not much traction on the jack-up side either for Ensco, but it does not have hot jack-ups for jobs right now. The rigs either have a contract or are cold stacked/preservation stacked.

Retirements

Semi-sub Ensco 6001 for sold for scrap value. The rig has finished the contract Petrobras (PBR) in June 2018 and was considered non-competitive. A similar fate may await the sister rig Ensco 6002, which is on contract with Petrobras until December 2019. Jack-up Ensco 80 is now classified as held for sale. The jack-up’s last job was a work for Repsol-Sinopec from June 2017 to May 2018 in the UK. While the rig was able to get a contract during this unprecedented downturn, it was getting too old, being built back in 1978. If similar fast decisions for older jack-ups (at the end of their existing contracts) will happen across the market, we’ll see a meaningful improvement in utilization numbers.

Conclusion

This was not a very eventful fleet status report for Ensco. The main reason for this is that the company’s current supply of rigs available for jobs is mostly in the floater segment: drillships Ensco DS-6, Ensco DS-9 and Ensco DS-11, semi-sub Ensco 8504. The segment is still under pressure, and it is not surprising that Ensco either cannot find jobs for these rigs or does not want to accept the available jobs because of their poor dayrates. Fundamentally, Brent oil (BNO) in the $70-80 range helps both the jack-up and the floater segment, but more time is necessary for all markets to heal and show positive dynamics like the North Sea segment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.