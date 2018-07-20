TC PipeLines Will Benefit From Long-Term Energy Trends

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) shares took an incredible dive after the March 15 announcement from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or FERC, revising policies to disallow income tax allowance cost recovery in MLP pipeline rates. Since the ruling specifically covers interstate natural gas (and oil) pipelines, TC PipeLines was one of the most heavily impacted limited partnerships. The share price is down 51.85% over the last 12 months. In its 2018 first quarter financial results announcement, the company indicated that it expected a material decrease in cash flows from its pipelines as a result of the ruling. The company does not expect negotiated or non-recourse rates that are not tied to the cost-of-service rates to be affected by the FERC policy change. This means that about half of TC PipeLines' revenue would be impacted by the ruling.

In order to fund near-term capital expenditures and reduce leverage to a level in line with the reduced cash flows, distributions were cut. Another announcement contained in the release was even more of a concern than the dividend cut. TC PipeLines' parent company, TransCanada (NYSE:TRP), no longer views the partnership as a viable financing alternative unless circumstances change. This means that the main driver of growth which was dropdowns from the parent company is gone. This sudden change in anticipated future growth obviously had a big impact on how the company is valued. Before this ruling, TC PipeLines would frequently highlight anticipated growth via dropdowns from TransCanada's natural gas infrastructure in its presentations. We will value the company under different growth assumptions in our discounted cash flow analysis provided below.

TC PipeLines estimates that cash flows from operations could be reduced by up to $100 million on an annualized basis as a result of the FERC actions. To consider this in context, TC PipeLines had $376 million in operating cash flow in 2017 and spent $29 million on capital expenditures. Of course, if one also adds in the substantial debt of $2,332 million, the distribution reduction is understandable. The company also holds an investment grade credit rating which helps contain the interest expense. On a positive note, most of TC PipeLines' revenue is derived from long-term ship-or-pay contracts. Ship-or-pay refers to contracts requiring payment for the transportation of natural gas regardless of the volume shipped or even if the gas is not transported.

Impressive Assets

TC PipeLines has interests in about 6,300 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. These pipelines have the capacity to deliver 9.4 billion cubic feet per day. The company supplies about 13% of the average daily U.S. natural gas demand.

Source: TC PipeLines' Assets

The pipelines shown on the map provide a transportation path for the most important sources of natural gas produced in the U.S. and Canada. This includes transportation from the Utica Shale and the Marcellus Shale. The Utica Shale lies a few thousand feet under the Marcellus Shale. The Marcellus Shale is the largest source of natural gas in the United States encompassing 104,000 square miles across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, southeast Ohio, and upstate New York. A somewhat dated but still relevant 2012 U.S. Geological Survey estimated that the Utica Shale contains about 38 trillion cubic feet of undiscovered, technically recoverable natural gas. The pipelines also carry gas from Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. Canada is the third largest producer and second largest exporter of gas in the world and most of it comes from the WCSB. WCSB is one of the lowest cost basins in North America. Over half of the gas produced in Canada is exported to the United States.

Natural Gas Outlook

One factor to consider when looking at pipelines is demand for natural gas since this will obviously correspond to demand for pipeline utilization. Natural gas consumption has generally been in an upward trend over the last decade although we did see a slight decline in 2017 compared to 2016 per the graph provided below.

Source: U.S. natural gas consumption in trillion cubic feet

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration or EIA, natural gas is the leading energy source for U.S. electricity generation. 31.7% of electricity was generated by natural gas in the U.S. in 2017. Coal was a close second accounting for 30.1% while nuclear came in third at 20%. Another interesting data point from the EIA is the January 2016 estimate of recoverable resources of dry natural gas in the United States which totaled 2,462 trillion cubic feet. This is enough natural gas to last about 90 years based on the 2016 domestic consumption of 27.5 Tcf.

On the demand side, the industrial sector was the main consumer of natural gas in the last several years per data compiled by Statista. Therefore, demand for natural gas and the associated pipelines will decline with the next recession. Electric power, residential, commercial, and transportation account for the rest of gas consumption. Demand is also impacted by the weather. In winter, demand increases with demand for heating while hot weather and the associated cooling also drive natural gas demand since many electric power plants utilize natural gas. Although we are discussing natural gas demand, we should note that TC PipeLines has no direct commodity price exposure. However, TC PipeLines will undoubtedly benefit from continued strong production and demand.

In 2017, the U.S. became a net exporter of natural gas. This includes a jump in exports to Mexico which is revamping its energy infrastructure. This is related to what TC PipeLines calls world-leading demand growth in the U.S. Gulf Coast region. Its pipelines export liquefied natural gas, or LNG, and natural gas into Mexico.

Source: June 2017 Presentation

The key take away from the EIA's Annual Energy Outlook, which has projections of domestic energy markets through 2050, is that natural gas consumption will grow the most on an absolute basis. This is a big factor in our recommendation to purchase TC PipeLines at the current depressed price. The report mentions that non-hydroelectric renewables will grow the most on a percentage basis which is partially due to the much lower base. The graph below shows the EIA's energy growth projections by fuel source going through the year 2050.

Source: EIA Energy Outlook

Another driver cited for the projected natural gas consumption growth is the scheduled expiration of renewable tax credits in the mid-2020s. Natural gas also is lower cost than most or all alternatives which are certain to lead to further increases in usage. The EIA also projects U.S. energy production to increase by 31% from 2017 through 2050, a significant portion of which is likely to come from natural gas.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

The EIA projects natural consumption and production increases in all of the scenarios they considered. The projections also indicate that the U.S. will be net natural gas exporter. Part of the increase in natural gas exports is expected to come as a result of more pipeline infrastructure to and within Mexico.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration

Financials & Valuation

While lack of dropdowns from TransCanada will have a clear negative impact on growth, there are other possibilities for TC PipeLines to grow. These include acquisitions and expansion of existing pipelines. TC PipeLines is strategically positioned to transport Marcellus gas with ample expansion opportunities. An important positive to keep in mind is seen in the map of assets provided previously. The company is not dependent on any single field, basin, producer, or customer. Its customer base is diverse and creditworthy consisting of utilities and major producers. Only 10% of the customer base has a non-investment grade credit rating while 17% are unrated and 73% hold an investment grade.

One reason we selected TC PipeLines rather than another master limited partnership, or MLP, is because of the impressive free cash flow. TC PipeLines distinguishes itself from other MLPs with well over a decade of positive free cash flow.

Source: barchart

Next, we will consider a discounted cash flow model to value the company under various growth scenarios. To keep the model conservative, the average analyst estimate for next year's EPS was taken from Finviz , $2.63, which is substantially lower than the trailing twelve month EPS of $3.43. The lower estimate adequately accounts for the impact from the FERC ruling. We also used the average analyst annual EPS growth estimate for the next five years of 4.05%. We think growth estimate is achievable given the natural gas demand outlook discussed previously. The model did not assume any dividend increases from the current annual dividend of $2.60 which amounts to an impressive yield of 9.4%. The model also assumed a 10% discount rate or desired annual return on investment. Using these numbers, the model indicates that TC PipeLines is trading at 68% of fair value. This means that an investor at current levels has a margin of safety of over 30%. Even if we assume no EPS growth at all over the next five years, the model indicates that TCP is trading at 81% of fair value.

Investing In Natural Gas Infrastructure Via ETFs

The majority of the natural gas outlook discussed previously is relevant to the industry as a whole and not specific to TC PipeLines. For investors that are interested in making a more diversified investment in the natural gas space or would rather buy a basket of master limited partnerships, there are several exchange-traded funds available. The two ETFs mentioned below hold TC PipeLines in their portfolio although the weighting is less than 3% in both cases. The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) largely holds master limited partnerships and has a 2.13% weighting in TC PipeLines. Its biggest holding is Enbridge Energy Management (NYSE:EEQ) with a 5.38% weighting. The fund's current dividend yield is 3.59%.

The second fund to consider is the First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) which tracks the ISE-Reverse Natural Gas Index. This index tracks public companies that derive a substantial portion of revenues from midstream activities of the exploration and production of natural gas. Its current dividend yield stands at 1.06%. Its biggest holding is Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) with a 4.86% weighting while TC PipeLines accounts for 1.07% of the portfolio.

Final Thoughts

TC PipeLines investors have not been happy since the recent FERC ruling. The value of the shares has been cut in half over the last 12 months. We think the downside from here is limited and that contrarian investors have a great opportunity to pick up this reliable cash cow at a bargain price. We think that the recovery that has already started will continue given the quality of TC PipeLines' assets and the positive long-term fundamentals for natural gas production and demand. The company will announce earnings in August which may provide more insights into any changes the company is making after the FERC ruling. Overall, with a current and forward PE ratio of 8.06 and 10.52, respectively, we think that the negatives are already priced in. TC PipeLines saw more negative impact to its share price than perhaps any other limited partnership. This is what currently provides investors the opportunity to initiate a position in of the most reliable of these MLPs from a free cash flow perspective. This reliability in cash generation combined with the favorable longer term outlook gives us the confidence to give a buy rating to TC PipeLines.

