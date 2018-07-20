General Motors - Time For Activist Involvement

An activist in GM shares could change the foregoing dynamic by forcing the board of directors to prioritize the interests of shareholders above those of management.

We believe the underperformance is largely attributable to the lack of financial alignment between board/management and shareholders, as well as subpar corporate governance.

The Problem: Persistent Share Price Underperformance

Common shares of General Motors (GM) (SEC filings here) have chronically underperformed the market since their November 2010 IPO, rising just ~16.5% plus dividends in almost 8 years versus the S&P 500 being up 135% plus dividends during same period, for a total underperformance of almost 120% (the difference is even greater after dividends, since GM did not initiate a dividend until 2014). Shockingly, were GM shares to reach our $64 target price immediately (or 10X 2018E earnings), they would still have underperformed the S&P since their IPO, evidencing just how poorly the owners of the company have fared during the current bull market. Below is the tale of the disappointing tape from November 2010 to the present (per Google Finance):

One might ascribe various reasons to explain this poor performance. Perhaps GM simply has a bad business model and thus value never compounds for shareholders. We note, however, that competitors Toyota (TM) (SECs here) and Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) (SECs here) have not suffered despite having highly similar business models, as TM stock is up more than 65% since GM's IPO, while FCAU stock has more than tripled since late 2014, outgaining GM by 180% during that time frame:

So, GM's share price laggardness cannot be explained by the fact that it manufactures and sells autos. Nor can it rationally be explained by the threat of tariffs by the Trump administration or (in retaliation) by the Chinese government, as the vast majority of GM's GAAP profitability is generated within North America from pick-up truck and SUV sales (and is therefore not dependent on vehicle exports). Moreover, GM China is composed of joint ventures with domestic Chinese companies such as SAIC Motors and Wuling Motors, which one would expect to be minimally impacted by any China-imposed retaliatory tariffs.

Also note that there are not even any headwinds evident in GM's 2018 financial performance that could logically explain the share price malaise. For example, GM recently reported increased domestic sales numbers for the April-June period, with deliveries up 5% year over year, resulting in a half percentage point uptick in market share (see here). In addition, the company announced that first half 2018 vehicle sales in China were up 4.4% (see here). So, growth in GM's two largest and most profitable markets has been strong lately.

Could it be that GM has squandered massive amounts of money on unwise acquisitions since 2010? That does not seem to be the case either, as GM has not engaged in any large scale M&A transactions; rather, it has made apparently smart bolt-on deals. For example, in 2010, GM paid $3.5 billion for AmeriCredit (now GM Financial) (see here), in 2012, they paid $4.2 billion for Ally Financial's (NYSE:ALLY) international operations (see here), and in 2015, they bought a 35% stake in Ally's China operations for $700 million (see here). All of these were logical additions to the core business model of selling vehicles to retail customers. In addition, GM paid $500 million for a stake in Lyft in early 2016 (see here) and paid around $1 billion for Cruise Automation in March 2016 (see here). Softbank (OTCPK:SFTBF) recently committed to invest $2.25 billion in Cruise in exchange for 19.6% of the entity's equity, giving Cruise an implied valuation of $11.5 billion (see here). Concurrently, GM invested an additional $1.1 billion into Cruise. Thus, if we assume that GM has sunk an aggregate of $2.1 billion into the company for its 80% stake (now valued at approximately $9.2 billion), on paper, GM shareholders should be enjoying about $7 billion, or ~$5/share, in Cruise-related profits thus far. Meanwhile, Lyft's valuation has supposedly doubled over just the past year (see here), so GM's 2016 investment in the company should be firmly in the black. Yet GM's stock price is only up about $7/share since these investments were made, despite the company recording over $12/share in adjusted EPS since that time.

Could GM's share price doldrums be a result of stagnant earnings during this bull market? Again, no. Below are GM's 2009 through 2017 financial results, showing rising earnings from 2009 through 2016 and minimal 2017 earnings due solely to tax charges (without which earnings would have come in at $6.60/share) (sources here and here, respectively):

If we adjust for certain one-time tax charges and pencil in $6.60/share in earnings for 2017, below is a chart showing 2009-2018E earnings trends for GM:

This hardly resembles a company whose business model is collapsing or about to collapse. In fact, just the opposite appears to be the case. Yet GM ranks close to the bottom of the entire S&P 500 in terms of forward P/E ratio (GM is expected to earn about $6.40/share in 2018, so its forward P/E is 6.2X). So, we conclude that neither GM's business model nor its financial performance nor acquisition track record logically explains why the company's shares have massively underperformed peers as well as the overall market since late 2010.

So, what is the real reason for the long-term underperformance? We believe that investors refuse to bid up GM shares because they believe that the interests of the board and management are not aligned with those of the shareholders, and, therefore, most of the economic benefits of GM's business model will never fully filter down to the true owners of the company. Why do we think shareholders believe this? Look at the following facts:

First, there is no true shareholder representative on the Board of Directors, so the owners of the company lack an advocate for their interests in the key decision-making body of the organization. Board members historically have bought only token quantities of stock on the open market and CEO Barra has only bought a minuscule 800 shares with her own money since 2010 (grand total spent: $26,400), despite receiving tens of millions of dollars in cash compensation (salary plus cash bonuses) since then. The following is the ONLY open market purchase of GM stock Barra has EVER made (source):

Barra is Chairman of the Board - by far the most important director - yet is not financially aligned with shareholders and in our opinion runs the board to benefit primarily the members of the C-suite rather than the shareholders. GM attempts to claim the contrary in its 2018 Proxy Statement, with the lead independent director stating that "Your board holds management accountable" (see excerpt below); yet how can this possibly be when the board itself is chaired - and therefore basically controlled - by management (i.e., the CEO)???

The company further states above that "GM's performance under [Barra's] leadership demonstrates that [having her also serve as Board Chairman] is the most efficient way... to create value for shareholders". Does this statement make any sense at all given the fact that since Barra became chairman in early January 2016 (1) GM stock has vastly underperformed the S&P 500 and (2) the company has only raised the dividend by $0.02/share per quarter (with zero dividend increases since February 2016)?

In addition, below, we can see that the non-executive directors on GM's board (who supposedly are looking out for the shareholders' interests and overseeing management's activities) collectively own just 107,088 shares outright, or about one-thirteen thousandth (1/13,000th) of all outstanding shares (source):

Second, GM's board and management have consistently refused to take significant actions to benefit shareholders except under the duress of a proxy fight:

1. FCAU merger proposal - Back in 2015, Fiat Chrysler chairman Sergio Marchionne proposed a potential merger between FCAU and GM. However, instead of pursuing a combination that could have brought with it many billions of dollars in synergies (most of which would flow to the shareholders of the respective companies), GM CEO Barra rejected the idea out of hand. According to contemporary news accounts (sources here and here):

Marchionne sent an email to GM CEO Mary Barra in March [2015] suggesting that the two companies that a combination of the two automakers could cut billions of dollars in costs.... Barra discussed the pros and cons of a GM-FCA merger with her key staff and board members. However, in fairly short order, she sent Marchionne a rejection letter, denying his request for a face-to-face meeting on the matter.

So, Barra would not even discuss the matter with Marchionne, indicating a close-minded attitude toward any outside influence. Since rejecting the FCAU proposal out-of-hand for no apparent reason, FCAU's share price has almost doubled, meaning Barra potentially left billions in value on the table that could have accrued to GM shareholders (assuming the two entities had combined in a stock-for-stock merger).

2. Proxy Fights - In addition, CEO & Chairman Barra et al. have now been the subject of two separate proxy fights in just the past 3 years. The first was in early 2015 when Harry Wilson acted on behalf of a group of hedge funds advocating for better capital allocation at GM, which contest GM settled by agreeing to a large buyback (source):

General Motors agreed Monday to buy back $5 billion in stock and put forth a new capital allocation plan, which offers investors a more transparent view of GM's cash investment proposals than previously disclosed. In exchange, Wilson dropped his bid to get a seat on GM's board.

The second was waged by Greenlight Capital last year. Greenlight proposed an ingenious dual-share structure for GM that would likely have raised the share price significantly. GM, in its infinite bureaucratic wisdom, decided to sabotage any hope that the plan could come to fruition by trashing it with the rating agencies (and, predictably, the ratings agencies soured on the proposal). We discussed this corporate governance debacle in detail in a previous Seeking Alpha article (see here). However, the impending threat of Greenlight's proxy fight was sufficient to spur GM management into finally divesting GM's European operations after racking up $20 billion in losses there over the previous 17 years. So, Greenlight's efforts had at least one beneficial result for the owners of the company (note that the troubled European car market is again stagnating this year).

Why The Stock Price Matters: Access To Cheap Capital

Frankly, we are a bit tired of hearing apologists for Mary Barra & Co. who insist the stock price doesn't matter, that it's all about the long term, etc. First, if it's "all about the long term", then why do the C-suite members get annual incentive bonuses based on achieving short-term (yearly) metrics (aka, the STIP)? If it's "all about the long term", then why do GM's illustrious C-suite denizens constantly exercise options and dump their shares on the open market as soon as they legally can (see, e.g., here, here, here and here)? But more than that, why the stock price matters is because the stock price partially determines a company's cost of capital - and the lower the cost of capital, the better able said company is to compete in the marketplace.

For example, what company would have a greater advantage in selling cars: Company A, whose stock trades at a P/E multiple of 6.2X (or an earnings yield of 16%), or Company B, whose stock trades at a P/E multiple of 120X (or an earnings yield of 0.8%)? Obviously, other things being equal, Company B will have a great advantage over Company A because it will be able to raise equity capital with an earnings yield of just under 1% (far below the yield on, say, 30-year Treasuries). Moreover, a company that can raise cheap equity capital will also likely be able to issue cheap debt, since debtholders will take comfort in the company's strong "equity cushion". In other words, the higher the market cap, the more easily a company can raise both equity and debt (a competitive advantage).

Take Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) (SECs here) and its CEO, Elon Musk, for example. Say what you will about the man and his personality (and there are lots there to criticize), Musk inspires incredible loyalty and enthusiasm among his employees and investors. Musk's followers become passionate devotees to his causes (space exploration and green energy) because they simply BELIEVE in him 100%. This allows Tesla the option to fund ongoing losses and cash burn because Tesla's elevated stock price means that the capital markets remain wide open to the company. Onlookers consider Tesla's slavish investor devotion to be kooky (see here, for example). However, it is actually logical. First, Musk's followers are "all in" because Musk also is "all in" for the cause. Musk has invested virtually his entire net worth into Tesla and SpaceX (Musk currently owns 33.74 million TSLA shares, worth almost $11 billion). Thus, when TSLA's stock price falls, Musk literally feels the shareholders' pain, since he is the largest shareholder with a 20% stake. In fact, amidst the financial crisis in late 2008 Musk went as far as to put his last remaining $20 million of personal funds into Tesla in order to save the company from bankruptcy, as recounted by Wired in 2010 (source here):

Week after week through the fall of 2008, Musk watched Tesla's bank balance drop. His team had been able to bring down the cost of producing the Roadster to approximately $95,000 by renegotiating supplier contracts and redesigning parts to be simpler. Still, Tesla had presold the car in 2007 to hundreds of buyers at a discount price of $92,000. Costs were continuing to drop-they could make it to profitability if they didn't go out of business first-but by the end of the year, Tesla had less than $500,000 in the bank. They were in danger of not making payroll. Bloggers mounted a Tesla deathwatch. Musk was down to the last $20 million or so of his personal fortune. Tesla and SpaceX had consumed the rest. If he held on to the $20 million, he could walk away and still be rich. He was 37 years old-he had plenty of time to try something less risky. He called his younger brother, Kimbal, who had invested more modestly in Tesla, and told him that the company needed another cash infusion. The two had made millions together in 1999 when they sold Zip2, an online media services company, to Compaq. Kimbal, who lives in Boulder, Colorado, was about to order a coffee at Starbucks when his phone rang. He stepped outside into the cold to talk. "You really think it's rational to put more money in?" Kimbal asked, implying that maybe it was time to move on. "We're so close," Musk said. Kimbal could hear the stress in his brother's voice. Musk's marriage to novelist Justine Musk had just fallen apart, and one of his SpaceX rockets had recently failed to reach orbit in a botched launch. Still, Musk wanted to take on more risk. "Daimler's almost there," he said. "The Roadster's almost there. We can't quit now." Musk knew what needed to happen: Make the Roadster profitable and build battery packs for Daimler, then use that revenue to stay alive long enough to get loans from the government and launch the Model S. He was ready to put the last of his money in, but if any one of those things didn't come through, it'd be over. It didn't matter. Musk was convinced he could pull it off. He had asked Drori to step down as CEO and took over the role himself. He was going all-in. "Elon has huge steel balls," his ex-wife notes on her blog. "He truly does." Kimbal actually found himself believing they could make it and agreed to put in more of his own money. Musk soon persuaded most of his other investors to pony up emergency funds, raising a total of $40 million. The company was going to have one last shot. But underneath the bravado, Musk wondered if he would have to start over with nothing. He soon got a taste of what that would be like when he found himself borrowing money from friends to pay his living expenses. "At that point, every day was like eating glass and staring into the abyss of death," he says.

This is the type of commitment and financial alignment with shareholders that GM sorely lacks. While GM senior executives consistently dump their stock on the open market shortly after vesting, Musk has been buying Tesla stock recently at what many investors believe to be nosebleed valuations, indicating his total commitment to his company and its shareholders (source):

To put it bluntly, we don't believe the GM's CEO Mary Barra (or any other senior GM executive for that matter) would ever be caught pulling all-nighters on the assembly line in order to make sure GM's production targets get hit (in fairness, she would probably respond that when you know what you are doing, all nighters aren't required). Musk, however, apparently will, which is probably one clue why TSLA trades at a 120X forward P/E multiple (source here), while GM trades at a measly 6.2X forward P/E multiple (source here).

The Remedy: Activism

Today, an activist in GM has an opportunity to make billions in profits by forcing board of directors to act in the shareholders' interests (rather than management's). If GM's board of directors were chaired and/or represented by directors who actually prioritized the interests of the shareholders (as the true owners of the company) and took the steps outlined below to increase shareholder value at GM, we believe that GM's stock could re-rate to as high as $64/share, or 10X 2018's estimated EPS of $6.40 (indicating shares could have up to 60% upside). Thus, an activist who amassed a 5% stake in GM (or 70 million shares) could make up to a $1.7 billion profit on a $2.8 billion initial investment. To repeat, that is a clear profit of $1,700,000,000 - not exactly chump change.

Does our $64 target price really make sense, though? After all, vehicle manufacturing is capital intensive and highly competitive. Below, we do a sum-of-the-parts (SotP) analysis as a second valuation check. In this respect, we noted in our "Divide and Prosper" Seeking Alpha article on GM from last September as follows:

Employing a tracking stock structure, GM should be able to force the market to value the company based on the sum of the values of its constituent parts, rather than as a conglomerate of disparate global manufacturing operations. If GM were to issue a tracking stock for its China operations and leave the remainder of its operations allocated to the currently outstanding GM shares, we believe that GM's aggregate market cap would increase by a minimum of $20 billion (or $13.70/share based on 1.46 billion shares outstanding, per the company's most recent 10-Q filing). Our valuation for GM China is based on a minimum 10X multiple of GM's 51% share of this entity's net income, whose share in recent years has averaged approximately $2 billion annually, as shown below from page 60 of GM's 2016 10-K filing: At a multiple of 15X, GM's aggregate market cap would be expected to increase by $30 billion (or $20.50/share). In addition, we believe that GM's existing shares would not decline in value, since the company could maintain its $1.60/share yearly dividend using solely its domestic and non-China international cash flows (at $38, the yield is an enticing 4.2%), due to the fact that GM generated $16.5 billion in operating cash flow in 2016 but paid out just $2.37 billion in dividends. Adding the above referenced range of $13.70 to $20.60 per share for the GM China tracker to the current $38 GM stock price would produce a combined value of $51.70 to $58.60 per share in total for GM shareholders.

Updating this 10-month-old analysis with today's 1,430,000,000 fully diluted outstanding share count and adding in the value of GM's stake in Cruise Automation and Lyft, we obtain the following updated SOTP for GM:

GM China --> worth $20 to $30 billion based on $2 billion average 3-year trailing net income and a 10X to 15X P/E multiple, or ~$14 to ~$21 per share Cruise Automation Equity Stake --> worth $7 billion, or ~$5/share (as discussed above) Lyft Equity Stake --> worth $1.5 billion, or ~$1/share GM remainder of business --> worth $40/share, based on an increased $2/share annual dividend (see below) and a 5% dividend yield. SotP --> $60 on the low end and $67 on the high end (note this aligns well with our above P/E derived $64/share valuation).

What about liquidity? Is there enough for a large activist to acquire a sufficiently large stake to effect change at the company? We note that in the past 6 months of trading, more than the entire outstanding share count has changed hands (see here). Thus, in order to acquire 70MM shares (a 5% position), an activist would only need to buy about 10% of the daily trading volume to build such a stake in about three months.

Who could be potential activists? The following:

Greenlight Capital - as noted above, Greenlight ran a proxy contest against GM just last year and as of the end of Q1 2018 owned 22.6 million shares, or about 1.6% of the outstanding stock (source); Elliott Management - probably the top activist hedge fund, Elliott has around $34 billion in AUM (source), so could easily amass a large enough GM stake to make a proxy contest worthwhile; Appaloosa - Appaloosa Management, founded by David Tepper, is one of the most successful hedge funds of recent decades (source); Appaloosa was involved as an activist in the 2015 proxy contest and could potentially go for a second round of activism in light of GM's recent sagging stock performance; Jana - Jana Partners had a 1.3 million share position in GM at the end of Q1 2018 (source) and is a noted activist investor in major companies such as Whole Foods (see here); Starboard Value - Starboard is a large and successful activist hedge fund; they take concentrated positions and advocate aggressively for change at their investee companies. In addition, Starboard has experience in the auto/industrial manufacturing space, with recent positions in Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) (see here) and prior industrial-company activist campaigns such as that concerning Wausau Paper Corp. (see here); Pershing Square - Pershing Square is a well-known activist outfit which is now apparently on the rebound from several investment misfires; chief investment officer Bill Ackman tends to focus on alignment of incentives, which is clearly the biggest problem at GM. Note that Pershing held a significant position in GM as of the end of 2010, so they should be familiar with the company (source); Trian - Trian, headed by Nelson Peltz, has activist experience with industrial companies such as General Electric (NYSE:GE) (currently holding over 70 million shares, source here), thus they could be a future activist with respect to GM; and Carl Icahn - Carl Icahn currently has an entire auto-related business segment under the aegis of his holding company Icahn Enterprises, consisting of the following (thus being an activist in GM could make logical sense for him) (source):

The following are steps we believe an activist must make GM's board take:

Increase the dividend - the current payout ratio, at ~25%, is far too low. The dividend should be increased to $2/share per year, representing a payout ratio of approximately 33% (which is still conservative). GM shares would yield a healthy 5% at current price levels. Repurchase stock based on share price & P/E ratio (buy more when lower, less when higher) - we think it was a questionable decision in March of this year to buy $1.59 billion worth of shares owned by the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust at nearly $40/share (see here), when GM could have bought a similar amount of stock 10% or so lower in price on the open market. As a general rule, however, as long as the company's forward P/E remains under 10X, repurchasing shares makes a lot of sense. Tracking Stocks - GM should issue tracking stocks for GM China and GM's New Ventures (Cruise Automation and its Lyft stake) or, alternatively, spin off these equity stakes to shareholders. If this were done, GM would be much more likely to trade according to the sum of its constituent parts, meaning the respective parts should accurately reflect their underlying cost of capital. Why, for example, should Cruise Automation, clearly a tech business, suffer from the suboptimal cost of capital attributed to an auto manufacturer, a capital-intensive industrial business? Shouldn't Cruise Automation be able to raise capital via the public markets in a manner similar to the recent Softbank investment (i.e., at a high valuation)? In addition, the compensation of GM's employees could be much better targeted using trackers or spin-offs, since individuals working for the tracked or spun-off entities would be compensated with the equity currency of such entities instead of the holding company. Fix GM's corporate governance - GM should allow for proxy access for holders (or groups of aligned holders) of a 1.5% stake (which currently would amount to about $840 million worth) + 2 year hold period, as opposed to the 3% + 3 years status quo. In addition, the company must split the CEO and chairman roles and onboard as the new chairman a representative of a large shareholder (which would likely be a designee of one of the aforementioned activists). Fix GM's senior executive compensation system - we outlined the flaws in GM's compensation system in our last GM Seeking Alpha article (see here). The current system is in dire need of reform, which changes an activist would be poised to effect. Additional Items - an activist would be able to draw upon their own prior experience in proposing additional shareholder-friendly changes at GM. Perfection should always be the goal, therefore pressure constantly needs to be on the board and management to improve and perfect things over time.

Note that many activists operate behind the scenes as the most effective way to influence boards and management. Thus, just because a Greenlight or a Jana may not be attempting in public view to effect one or more of the above-outlined steps to increase shareholder value doesn't mean that they are not doing so privately.

Conclusion

In reviewing GM's 2018 proxy statement, we were not surprised to discover on page "i" the following statement:

During 2017, members of the Board met in person with shareholders representing approximately 25% of our outstanding common stock.

The fact that a full three-quarters of the holders of GM's common equity did not have any contact with GM's CEO or the company's other directors last year shows how out of touch GM's senior leadership is with the true owners of the company. We believe that this, combined with GM's subpar corporate governance, lack of financial alignment between board/management and shareholders, severely flawed senior executive compensation system and anemic dividend payout, has caused the massive underperformance of GM shares versus the S&P 500 as well as peers (such as Toyota and Fiat) during the current lengthy bull market. We further believe that the obvious solution to GM's problems lies in shareholder activism. If a large activist obtains a significant stake in GM, we think such an activist could potentially make billions in profits if shares were to reach our $64 target price. Given such an enticing opportunity and clear path to value creation, we think that additional activism in GM's future is simply a question of when, not if.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.