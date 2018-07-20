Brown-Forman: Time To Buy The Dip?

After the recent sell off, now looks like a good time to put fresh capital to work.

Businesses that "make the basics" often deliver some of the best returns.

Today's post highlights one of my favorite dividend ideas, Brown-Forman Corp. (NYSE:BF.A) (NYSE:BF.B).

Longtime readers know I’m a big fan of simple businesses. Contrary to the common belief in the financial press, you don't need to spot the next hot tech gadget to earn good returns. In fact, businesses that "make the basics" often deliver some of the best returns around.

Brown-Forman is a classic example. Most people know this company for its classic Jack Daniel's whiskey. But over the years, the company has quietly assembled a leading portfolio of spirit brands - including Collingwood, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, and Early Times.

This simple business model has turned Brown-Forman into a dividend machine. Management has increased the payout for decades, in addition to returning billions of dollars to shareholders through special distributions and stock buybacks. While the business doesn’t get a lot of airtime in the financial press, loyal investors have learned selling the basics can be quite lucrative.

The only issue? With fears of a looming trade war, the stock has taken a beating over the past few weeks. So do shares now represent a good place to put money to work right now? Let’s take a deep dive into this dividend

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

If I had one term to describe Brown-Forman, it would be “cash cow.” Last year, the company paid out $274.0 million in dividends. This comes out to an annual yield of 1.2%.

But this figure doesn’t give you the entire picture as to how much cash Brown-Forman returns to owners. In addition to dividends, management also bought back $561.0 million of stock. This brings the total shareholder yield up to 3.5%.

This distribution looks sustainable for the foreseeable future. Last year, executives paid out $0.52 in dividends and buybacks for every dollar generated in free cash flow. That payout ratio leaves management with plenty of wiggle room to survive a bad year or two. And given that we’re talking about a number of safe, near recession-proof businesses, investors don’t have to lose too much sleep.

Brown-Forman’s conservative financials also extend to the balance sheet. The company’s debt-to-asset ratio sits at 0.47, below average for a consumer staples business. The business generates $7.50 in profits on every dollar paid out in interest. Most of these debts also are long term, locking in today’s low interest rates with no need to raise capital for many years to come.

Metric Brown-Forman Debt/Asset Ratio 0.5 Current Ratio 3.1 Quick Ratio 1.1 Interest Coverage 7.5 Leverage Ratio 3.8

The Dividend - Will It Grow?

Although people have enjoyed Brown-Forman's products for decades, the company is now at the forefront of one of the most popular categories in the industry: Premium spirits.

Brands such as Jack Daniel's and others have found a wide audience. What was once the preferred drink of older American men has now found wider appeal among women and millennials as well as foreign markets. According to the company, emerging market sales grew 14% last year - twice the growth rate seen in Europe and the United States. The growing demand for the company’s products also explains why shares have delivered a total return, including dividends, of 475% since 2009, crushing the gains for the broader S&P 500.

How steady is business? Well, Brown-Forman has increased profits at a 10% annual compound growth rate over the past 30 years. That has enabled management to boost the distribution every single year since 1995 like clockwork.

Going forward, analysts project Brown-Forman to grow sales at around 6% to 7% per year. Operating leverage, stock buybacks, and cost cutting measures should allow profits to rise at an even faster rate. Altogether, the street expects the company to grow earnings per share by 10% annually over the next five years. We can expect the dividend to increase more or less in lockstep.

The Dividend - What’s the Return?

At $52.00 per share, the stock pays out a total shareholder yield of 3.5%. Assuming a dividend growth rate of 10% per year, that brings our total return into the low teens. That represents a rare bargain for shares and enough upside to put some fresh money to work.

Of course, Brown-Forman is no slam dunk. Higher input costs could eat into profits. New European liquor tariffs, the continent’s first salvo in a potential global trade war, could put a damper on the company’s foreign sales.

That said, I’m not too worried. Brown-Forman’s brand strength should allow management to continue raising prices at or above the rate of inflation. Europeans also have proven willing to pay up for premium American brands. A price increase likely wouldn’t stop too many drinkers from buying a bottle of their favorite brown liquor.

As a result, Brown-Forman may not see as much of an impact on its bottom line as much as traders originally feared. Sure, a trade war could upset profits short term. But over the long haul, a few bad quarters could look like a blip. In 20 or so years, investors will be kicking themselves for not taking advantage of this buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.